GeorgeTsamakdas/iStock via Getty Images

Back in 2013 we covered the bidding war and subsequent acquisition of Orko Silver by Coeur Mining (CDE). This transaction added the La Preciosa project to Coeur's portfolio, at the stately price tag of $385M. Coeur released results for a PEA for the La Preciosa only a few months later, prompting us to call it a Lemon due to the rather marginal results, followed swiftly by an FS with even worse economics. A $244.9M impairment charge was recorded in 2014 for La Preciosa, and after that -- silence.

Silence, that is until October 27 of last year, the date when Avino Silver and Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) announced the acquisition of the La Preciosa mine for consideration of $20M in cash, plus 14M Avino shares and 7M warrants, plus a royalty, plus contingency payments of $8.75M payable within 12 months of initial production at La Preciosa. Let's make some reasonable assumptions, and let's call it a round $50M deal value.

Now, there is the takeaway for Coeur shareholders. When Coeur paid $385M for La Preciosa back in 2013 the silver price was oscillating around $20/oz. These days silver hovers around the $24/oz mark and Coeur is selling La Preciosa for $50M. Given the value destruction on display, it's hardly surprising the share price today is just one-third of what it was when Coeur bought La Preciosa.

The Way Forward For Avino

Pan American Silver (PAAS) passed on La Preciosa after drilling 363 drillholes for a total of 91,096m during 2009-2010. Coeur decided to take a significant loss and pass the project on as discussed above. So will La Preciosa finally live up to its name for its new owner, Avino? The CEO Mr David Wolfin certainly seemed to think so:

We believe this is a transformational Transaction for Avino shareholders. I have always believed that Avino and La Preciosa belong under common ownership given the clear synergies and common infrastructure, and I’m delighted that Coeur shares this vision. La Preciosa is an excellent strategic fit within Avino’s existing operations...

Location map Google Earth

The CEO's excitement is hardly surprising, at least on surface, given the proximity of La Preciosa to Avino's namesake operations. La Preciosa is located 39km from the Avino mine using existing roads, which could be cut in half if Avino can obtain permits to build a more direct haul road. In other words, La Preciosa is well within trucking distance of the existing Avino operations. The Avino mill has plenty of spare capacity, sufficient grid power, and all the necessary infrastructure to process sulphide ore from La Preciosa.

Mr Wolfin already alluded to Avino's planned development strategy.

We expect a large portion of the existing La Preciosa resource could be mined via an underground operation to potentially improve Avino’s production and organic growth profile.

And this underground approach is in fact a significant deviation from previous plans. Orko, as well as Pan American Silver, as well as Coeur all envisaged La Preciosa as a large open pit operation. The associated studies describe a bulk mine extracting the oxides on top, progressing to the transition and sulphide ores below. It's not for lack of considering the alternatives, as quoted from Coeur's 2014 feasibility study:

While a smaller, higher grade portion of the resource could be recovered in an underground mine, the scale and percent recovery of the resource would be substantially diminished. In addition, the complicated structure of the low angle Martha vein which makes up 60% of the resource would make underground mining complicated and costly.

And since previous operators had looked at extracting the oxide ores as well as the sulphides, they opted for a cyanidation process to produce doré bars -- rather than a flotation flow sheet producing a concentrate as operational at the Avino mine.

And these deviations from previous plans leads to our two concerns:

We question the economic benefits of an underground operation at La Preciosa;

and we question the metallurgical performance of La Preciosa ore when treated at the Avino mill using the existing flotation circuit.

Avino has not wasted any time at all, and has already filed an updated technical report for La Preciosa. This report provides pointers towards the nature of the intended underground mine at La Preciosa.

Updated Resource

The resource estimate contained in this updated report models the individual veins amenable to underground exploitation at La Preciosa as discrete 2D structures. The resulting resource estimate is shown below.

Resource estimate News release

The 17,441Kt of ore in the measured and indicated category looks like a sizeable resource; however, it's important to note that 70+% of this resource is hosted in the flat-lying Martha vein. And unfortunately, this Martha vein has an awkward geometry, dipping at just 10° which means that room and pillar mining will most likely have to be applied. (The Abundancia vein dips at 50° and the Gloria vein dips at 75° making them candidates for longhole stoping.) Therefore, a significant percentage of the ore in the Martha vein will have to remain in place to serve as pillars. The exact mine layout will depend on geo-technical parameters, but it's probably safe to say that a minimum of one third of the ore contained in the Martha vein will not be mined, and that's roughly a quarter of the overall measured and indicated resource.

Long section Technical report

Metallurgy

Flotation tests performed by Coeur yielded unfavorable results, confirming previous findings by Orko as well as Pan American Silver (although problems were identified regarding the latter two).

Avino seems to have revisited this topic and has performed its own metallurgical tests, described in some detail in the updated technical report. In short, Avino reports metallurgical recoveries in the order of 60% for gold, and around 80% for silver for various composites sourced from the Martha vein, and similar values for the Abundancia and Gloria veins.

The individual portions of the Martha vein have an average grade of 164g/t silver, and 0.37g/t gold. Using the recovery values from the technical report as stated above, we compute recoverable grades of 131g/ silver, and 0.22g/t gold, or 149g/t silver-equivalent. And this in turn converts to a recoverable rock value of $114/tonne using a silver price of $24/oz, and $1,800/oz for gold.

The Back Of Our Trusted Envelope

Mining costs for the Martha vein will be substantially more expensive than mining the other veins on the La Preciosa property, and also at the existing Avino mine, due to the necessity to use room and pillar mining. In fact, using this costing guide we estimate mining costs for the Martha vein to $54-$72/tonne depending on the mining rate. Avino does not provide unit costs for its Avino operations, but we can deduct an educated guess from the operational numbers it does provide. We estimate processing costs in the order of $15/tonne for ore sourced from the Martha vein; and we estimate $13/tonne for G&A and trucking.

In total, assuming a 500tpd room-and-pillar mine, our estimated operating costs amount to $100/tonne for the Martha vein. And this leaves a razor-thin margin of just $14/tonne when we consider the recoverable rock value mentioned earlier.

And that's just taking into account operating costs. We haven't even considered the Mexican mining tax, or the royalty payable to Coeur at this point; let alone the required sustaining capex. And we are still ignoring the capex necessary to build the mine.

In other words, generating free cash flow from La Preciosa at today's metal prices seems like a very long shot to us. The project remains a Lemon in our view.

Data by YCharts

Summary & Investment Thesis

Three predecessors have considered underground operations at La Preciosa, and all of them have opted to pursue an open pit mine instead on economic grounds. Our ballpark numbers illustrate why an underground mine at La Preciosa remains an uphill battle, even with Avino's advantage of already having plenty of infrastructure in place.

The existing Avino mine has not generated free cash flow three years running, despite an increasingly favorable metal price environment. Costs have increased after winding down operations at the San Gonzalo vein, and free cash flow has remained elusive as Avino has mined the original historic Avino ore body. We understand that Avino needs to find fresh ore sources, but we doubt that La Preciosa will be the solution for the company's economic challenges. Our numbers indicate that La Preciosa will quite likely raise the cost base even higher, and thus squeeze margins even further.

Shares of the company have traded more or less in line with peers (SIL), most likely thanks to the company's conservative balance sheet. Avino is currently debt-free, and the company reported $28.9M in working capital at the end of Q3. If we had to construct a bull thesis for Avino, then it would be centered around this relative balance sheet strength. Avino is a high-cost silver producer, and thus offers very high leverage to the silver price. That's great in a bull market, but dangerous if prices fall below cost. A strong balance sheet offers downside protection in such a case.

This balance sheet will be much weaker post-closure as Avino intends to fund the $15M cash portion from the treasury. Another $5M cash payment will be lurking in one year's time, reducing the pro-forma working capital to just $8.9M. Technical work and exploration at La Preciosa will add further near-term stress, and construction funding will act as a mid-term overhang in this context. All of this erodes the bull thesis outlined above.

In our view, it has become very difficult to defend the bull thesis about Avino; and there are plenty of ways to build a bear case. In short, we see plenty of risks, and hardly any potential rewards emanating from Avino's acquisition of the La Preciosa mine. This is a story we will watch with much academic interest; but we will not be drawn into it as investors.