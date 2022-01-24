Mauricio Graiki/iStock via Getty Images

Growth is out, value is in. That much is pretty clear to observers of the stock markets over the past few days, which as of the time of writing as entered into official correction territory. Investors are worried about valuations, especially as interest rates rise and as earnings/growth forecasts around the globe continue to be dampened by lingering COVID impacts and supply chain woes.

Amid this backdrop, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has emerged as a potential winner in my book. The decades-old action camera maker has done what very few technology companies can: Pivoted very strategically from being a growth star into a smaller, but more profitable and more agile niche vendor. With investors' attitudes toward growth and technology changing, a stock like GoPro is a perfect investment for a choppy start to 2022.



I've been bullish on GoPro for several quarters now, and I continue to view the stock as a buy that is undervalued and has tremendous potential for outperformance versus the broader markets in 2022.

The chart below showcases how GoPro has evolved in a relatively short span of time. Barely two years ago, GoPro had no subscription offering and relied almost entirely on channel retail partners to move products. Nowadays, GoPro has a diversified mix of hardware and services while improved direct-channel execution has also helped to lift margins dramatically:

GoPro strategic shift GoPro Q3 earnings deck

More comprehensively, here's a refresher on what I view to be the bullish thesis for GoPro:

High-end camera sales. GoPro now has three versions of its flagship camera in its lineup (from the HERO 10 to the HERO 8), ostensibly to capture buyers at every price point. Yet ASPs have been gradually climbing upward, and now 90% of GoPro's sales are from cameras priced above $300 (up from about two-thirds in the prior year).

GoPro now has three versions of its flagship camera in its lineup (from the HERO 10 to the HERO 8), ostensibly to capture buyers at every price point. Yet ASPs have been gradually climbing upward, and now 90% of GoPro's sales are from cameras priced above $300 (up from about two-thirds in the prior year). Successful e-commerce execution. Historically, GoPro has relied heavily on channel partners and resellers to drive sales, and typically at hefty trade discounts. The company made full use of the pandemic to execute on an online-first strategy, and sales on GoPro.com are contributing a record amount to GoPro's revenue mix.

Historically, GoPro has relied heavily on channel partners and resellers to drive sales, and typically at hefty trade discounts. The company made full use of the pandemic to execute on an online-first strategy, and sales on GoPro.com are contributing a record amount to GoPro's revenue mix. Subscription offerings are taking center stage. GoPro continues to see its subscriber base expand, and a new app offering (Quik) at $10/year offers a limited subset of the $50/year GoPro subscription and has a chance to reach even more subscribers.

GoPro continues to see its subscriber base expand, and a new app offering (Quik) at $10/year offers a limited subset of the $50/year GoPro subscription and has a chance to reach even more subscribers. Travel tailwinds. As the world moves on past COVID-19 and borders re-open for travel, demand for GoPro cameras (largely used as travel accessories) should benefit from macro tailwinds.

As the world moves on past COVID-19 and borders re-open for travel, demand for GoPro cameras (largely used as travel accessories) should benefit from macro tailwinds. Substantial profitability gains, driven by e-commerce gross margin benefits, subscription revenue mix increase, and headcount reductions.

Above all, I lean on GoPro for its value proposition, specifically against its earnings power. The key metric here is adjusted EBITDA. On a trailing twelve-month basis, GoPro has generated $164.0 million of adjusted EBITDA, at a 14.5% adjusted EBITDA margin. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year FY22, Wall Street has a consensus revenue expectation of $1.24 billion for the company. If we conservatively assume that GoPro can hold this 14.5% margin into next year (which is especially conservative given tailwinds from a mix shift into subscriptions), its FY22 adjusted EBITDA would be $179.8 million.

Meanwhile, at current share prices near $8, GoPro has a market cap of just $1.28 billion. After netting off the $378.5 million of cash and $229.7 million of debt on GoPro's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $1.14 billion.

This puts GoPro's valuation at just 6.3x EV/FY22 adjusted EBITDA - a very conservative valuation multiple for a jittery stock market. The bottom line here: In my view, GoPro carries a lot of fundamental merits in a tiny, undervalued package. This is a company that has successfully formed a niche base of customers and latched onto higher margins.

Q3 download

Let's now go through GoPro's latest Q3 results in greater detail to demonstrate that this company is firing on all cylinders. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

GoPro Q3 results GoPro Q3 earnings deck

GoPro's revenue grew at a 13% y/y pace to $316.7 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $292.1 million (+4% y/y) by a massive nine-point pace.

A couple of trends underneath are driving the outperformance. The first is the shift toward higher-priced cameras. As seen in the chart below, now about 90% of GoPro's revenue is coming from cameras with a suggested retail price of above $300. In GoPro's current lineup, these are the HERO 10 ($499.99) and HERO 9 ($399.99) cameras, as well as the $499.99 HERO MAX with a touch screen. It excludes the $299.99 HERO 8. This is a major shift from prior years, when the mix had been closer to 70/30. In dollar terms, ASP was up 25% y/y to $382.

GoPro ASP trends GoPro Q3 earnings deck

More and more of GoPro's sales are also coming from its direct channels. Sales on GoPro.com now represent 30% of overall revenue, versus only about ~10% in past years.

In addition, customers are flocking to GoPro's subscription program, which offers a plethora of benefits. GoPro's traditional subscription, offered at $50/year, gives camera discounts, cloud photo storage, and damage warranty; while its newer QUIK subscription at $9.99/year offers video editing tools.

In Q3, GoPro's subscription revenue grew 142% y/y, while subscriber counts grew at a 168% y/y pace to 1.34 million total subscribers. The attach rate for subscriptions to GoPro.com sales is greater than 90%, but that's likely because consumers recoup virtually the entirety of the annual cost of a subscription at the point of sale. A HERO 9 is $50 off with a subscription, and a HERO 10 is $100 off (meaning consumers actually profit from taking the subscription versus paying full price for the camera).

GoPro subscriber trends GoPro Q3 earnings deck

In spite of these discounts which seem like hidden promotions, GoPro has continued to drive gross margin growth. Overall GAAP gross margins of 43.6% are 820bps higher than the year-ago quarter.

In addition, GoPro drove $60.4 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q3, up 54% y/y and representing a 19% margin, versus just 14% in the year-ago quarter.

GoPro adjusted EBITDA GoPro Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

"Functional" is beating "flashy" in today's stock market, and GoPro, with its consistent revenue growth driven by higher-end cameras, margin progress, and flourishing adjusted EBITDA, is the definition of functional. Trading at a <7x forward adjusted EBITDA multiple, GoPro carries none of the valuation concerns as some of the other high-flying tech names and is a fantastic stock to lean in on for a 2022 rebound.