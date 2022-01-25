2021 was a year to forget for investors in the gold space, and especially those invested in Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF). While the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) slid ~21% last year, Pure Gold tumbled 70%, making it one of the worst performers sector-wide. The poor performance is not surprising, with the FY2021 production well below expectations, combined with significant share dilution. With the stock now medium-term oversold, and a management shake-up, the stock could see a relief rally. However, with nearly everything on sale, it makes sense to focus on the highest-quality businesses at the best price possible, and I see much better value propositions elsewhere.

agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

All figures are in United States Dollars but converted at an exchange rate of 0.80 to 1.0 USD/CAD.

Pure Gold Mine - Red Lake Company Presentation

Pure Gold Mining released its preliminary Q4 and FY20231 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~7,700 ounces, a 17% decline sequentially, and well below my estimates of 10,000 ounces. This translated to annual gold production of just ~27,400 ounces, well below the 50,000+ ounces expected in the first year of the mine plan. The weak results were driven by another quarter of throughput rates well below plan and no improvement in head grades from Q3 2021 levels. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

Pure Gold Mining Quarterly Gold Production Company Filings, Author's Chart

As shown in the above chart, gold production at the Pure Gold Mine in Red Lake came in well below expectations in Q1 through Q3, but the minor silver lining was that at least production was increasing on a sequential basis. However, production slid sharply on a sequential basis in Q4, with head grades flat at 4.8 grams per tonne gold, while average throughput slid to 556 tonnes per day (Q3 2021: 685 tonnes per day). This was a country mile below mid-year guidance to "exceed 800 tonnes per day sustainably by the end of the year." Fortunately, with a new mine general manager brought in during October, Maryse Belanger, we did see a slight improvement in results in December, with ~3,900 ounces produced, or a quarterly run rate of ~11,700 ounces.

In addition to Maryse Belanger, who previously spent time at Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) before it was acquired stepping in as the Mine General Manager, the company announced upper management changes earlier this month, with Troy Fierro, a seasoned mining engineer, taking over as Chief Executive Officer. The company has since guided for a better quarter ahead, with expectations of 600 - 700 tonnes per day in Q1 2022 at grades between 5.0 to 7.0 grams per tonne gold. Assuming a throughput rate of 620 tonnes per day at 5.9 grams per tonne gold near the mid-points of guidance, this should translate to a record quarter, with the production of ~10,000+ ounces of gold.

Pure Gold Mining - Mill Through & Head Grade Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

If the company can begin managing expectations better, this would be a massive improvement and might finally help the stock to turn around. Concurrently, the company is working on operational improvements and cost-saving initiatives, which include the following:

adding a camp near the mine to help attract/retain talent and reduce travel costs

upgrades to the gravity circuit to reduce cyanide consumption and improve overall gold recovery rates

the elimination of redundant roles to help reduce site G&A costs

a new crushing & hauling contract which will reduce material handling costs

working to increase throughput to 1,000 tonnes per day, which is 25% above the throughput rate contemplated in the Feasibility Study

Assuming that Pure Gold is successful in these efforts, I would still expect a mediocre year in 2022, with all-in sustaining costs likely to come in above $1,350/oz, well above the industry average. However, as grades continue to improve in Year 3 of the mine, and if grades can reconcile well with the block model, production could increase to more than 90,000 ounces in FY2023, which should help the company clean up its balance sheet and report much more respectable costs.

Most importantly, if the asset can get back on track and begin performing in line with expectations, we might finally see an end to the share dilution, following a monsoon of share dilution in the past two years. For those unfamiliar, the share count has increased from ~359 million shares at the end of Q1 2020 to ~439 million shares as of the most recent capital raise. As it stands, I would not be surprised to see a final capital raise, because even if operations seem to be improving with the mill running above nameplate capacity, I don't expect Pure Gold to generate much free cash flow this year at current gold prices. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

Pure Gold Mine - Grade Profile Company Presentation

Valuation

Following significant dilution over the past year, Pure Gold now has ~488 million shares on a fully diluted basis, translating to a market cap of $268 million at a share price of US$0.55. After adding net debt of ~$75 million, the company's enterprise value comes in at approximately $343 million. If we compare this figure with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$415 million, Pure Gold would appear quite undervalued, trading at a more than 20% discount to the NPV (5%) at the Pure Gold Mine. However, the Feasibility Study was completed in 2019 and used assumptions that I believe to be ambitious.

Canadian Dollar/US Dollar Exchange Rate + AISC Quote From 2019 PFS Yahoo Finance, Madsen Technical Report

For starters, the economic analysis to derive the NPV (5%) was based on an exchange rate of 0.75 Canadian Dollars to US Dollars and is shown above, this exchange rate hasn't even come near approaching this figure since the first gold pour in Q1 2021. In fact, the average exchange rate since production began has been closer to 0.80. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs were estimated at $787/oz, which appears far too low when we consider that mines like Macassa in Ontario are operating at closer to $800/oz at 150% higher head grades (~20 grams per tonne gold) with similar throughput rates (900 tonnes per day).

Mine Operating Costs - Madsen 2019 Feasibility Study

Meanwhile, since 2019, we have seen a steady increase in costs related to labor, consumables, materials, and fuel sector-wide. Fortunately, fuel makes up a small portion of costs at the mine. Still, with labor tightness and increased turnover at some North American mines discussed by Hecla (HL) and IAMGOLD (IAG) in their Q3 reports, I would not be surprised to see labor up sharply vs. the estimates used in the 2019 study. So, when factoring in higher labor, cement, fuel, and consumables costs, I see the all-in sustaining costs estimates being stale, with costs likely to come in closer to $950/oz over the mine life and above $1,350/oz in FY2022.

Based on a high likelihood of increased operating costs, I have less confidence that the NPV (5%) for the Pure Gold Mine is above $410 million. This assumption is even after factoring in 150,000 ounces in reserves from satellite deposits, a higher throughput rate (875 tonnes per day), and some optimization work, like upgrades to the gravity circuit to boost gold recovery rates and reduce cyanide consumption. So, at a fully diluted enterprise value of ~$340 million, Pure Gold appears to trade at ~0.80 net asset value, which I would argue is above fair value for a single-asset producer that's seen a weaker ramp-up than planned.

To put this valuation in perspective, Alamos Gold (AGI) trades at less than 0.80x P/NAV with three mines (+ 1 development project), much lower operating costs than Pure Gold, and the potential to grow production 50% over the next four years. Meanwhile, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) trades at ~0.65x P/NAV with a much higher production profile, similar operating costs to Pure Gold, and the potential for organic growth with its Project 250. So, with Pure Gold being a smaller producer, having a shorter mine life, and having much higher costs, for the time being, I don't see any reason that it should trade at a premium to Canadian peers like Alamos and Victoria.

So, what's the good news?

While Pure Gold's valuation still leaves a little to be desired, the company is moving into higher grades starting this year, with 2021 mining spent at the less well-defined McVeigh Zone, so the company should have a better year for grade performance with fewer negative surprises. Second, as noted, Pure Gold has a new team in place, with Maryse Belanger as the Mine General Manager and a new Chief Executive Officer with 35 years of operating & leadership experience. Finally, the stock is down 70% from its highs, and unless the mine continues to underperform what are now very low expectations, it's rare that stocks go down in a straight line. Hence, the stock should be set up for a better year in 2022.

LRTNF Technical Chart TC2000.com

If we look at the technical picture a little closer, we can see that Pure Gold appears to have found some support at US$0.50, and the next resistance level doesn't come in until US$0.68, where the downtrend line comes in from the Q4 2020 highs. With $0.14 in upside to resistance and $0.04 in downside to support, the reward/risk is finally becoming more attractive from a technical standpoint. This does not guarantee that the stock will finally bottom out, but after what's been a violent downtrend, the stock is finally medium-term oversold, and a sharp rally would not surprise me.

Risks

Having pointed out the bull case, there are risks, and they cannot be understated. The first is that while Pure Gold's valuation has improved, I still don't see the stock as cheap, and I would much rather own a single-asset producer that is delivering, like Victoria Gold, especially if it can be bought at 0.65x P/NAV vs. Pure Gold at more than 0.80x. Secondly, Pure Gold has a significant warrant overhang due to steady dilution over the past year, which could limit the upside for the stock (~31 million warrants at C$0.85 expiring July 18th, 2022).

Pure Gold Mining Share Structure Company Filings

Finally, in a general market that is more turbulent, the least attractive stocks to own are micro-caps, given that they often see increased downside volatility in a risk-off environment. So, while some investors may believe that the valuation here is attractive and the technical picture favors a bounce, I believe there are much safer ways to play the sector, where an investor can still enjoy meaningful upside from current levels. I would view more attractive bets being Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) or Alamos Gold (AGI), which have institutional support, higher margins, and higher growth.

Pure Gold is a high-reward bet if gold prices can move higher from here, but it has a much higher risk than other plays in the sector. So, while the new management team, the improved valuation, and the recent oversold condition are positive developments that should allow the stock to enjoy a relief rally this year, I prefer to focus on low-risk, high-reward bets. For this reason, I still remain on the sidelines.

In a sector where nearly everything is on sale, it makes sense to focus on the highest-quality businesses at the best price possible, and I see much better value propositions than a single-asset producer with FY2022 estimated AISC above $1,350/oz at ~0.80x P/NAV.