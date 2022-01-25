Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Since I wrote my bearish piece on Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX), the shares are down about 2%, against a loss of ~6.5% for the S&P 500. The company has recently “walloped” Q4 earnings estimates, so I thought I’d check back to see if my thesis is intact. After all, my thesis was predicated on a few variables, but if the company had an excellent final quarter, that calls my views into question, and I owe it to you readers to offer an honest reappraisal. I’ll decide whether or not to change my views by reviewing some of the highlights of the Q4 presentation, and comparing all of that to the stock. While I normally write about options, I can’t in this case for reasons that should become apparent.

I’m assuming you’ve got better things to do than wade through the written evidence of the brambles of my mind. For that reason, I’ll come right to the point, dear readers. I think it’s plain that Matson had an excellent 2021, and may even have a fantastic 2022. The problem is that the future likely won’t resemble the past. The shares are priced as though the current state is permanent, and I think that’s dangerously naive. Given that, I would continue to avoid the shares. While I normally recommend selling put options as a lower risk way to generate some kind of return, I can’t do that in this case. I think the premia on offer at reasonable strike prices is basically non-existent. For that reason, I’m obliged to sit and wait for shares to fall to match value.

Highlights and Commentary from the Investor Presentation

I'll offer highlights and commentary from the company's most recent investor presentation in bullet points to make digestion easier. Consider the following:

The company repurchased ~1 million shares in the final quarter of 2021 for a total cost of ~$84.5 million. They repurchased ~2.5 million shares in FY 2021 for ~$200.1 million. Using one of the skills I picked up as a primary school student, I can work out that the firm paid an average of price of ~$84.5 per share over the past three months. Over the year, they paid an average of ~$80 per share. My sense is that much of the increase in share price we saw in the final quarter of 2021 is a function of the $285 million the company spent on buying its own stock. Management has locked in a price ranging between $80-$84.5 per share. Generated total operating income of between $459-$470 million for the final quarter of 2021. This brings the total for the year to approximately $1.17-$1.2 billion for the year. This obviously compares very favourably to even pre-pandemic levels. For context, during the six pre-pandemic years, the company generated operating income that averaged ~$156 million. Each of Alaska, Hawaii, China, and Guam Services saw marked increases over both 2020, and 2019. The following popped off the page at me: Both Alaska and Hawaii had an extra week in the final quarter of 2021, muting the relatively positive results somewhat. That said, Alaska saw volume 10.2% higher than the same period in 2020, and fully 31.1% higher than the same period in 2019. A similar picture emerged with the Hawaii service, which saw volumes 10.4% higher in Q4 2021 relative to 2020, and 11.3% higher than Q4 2019. As good as Hawaii and Alaska were, though, China and Guam were standouts in my estimation. Volume to the former was fully 32.7% greater in Q4 2021 relative to 2020 and 9.8% relative to 2019. The latter saw a 14% uptick in traffic relative to 2020, and an uptick of 18.8% relative to 2019. Also impressive was the near 50% operating income increase at Matson Logistics, driven by elevated goods consumption and inventory restocking. The company struck a cautiously optimistic tone for 2022, suggesting continued improvements in tourism, and continuation of the CCX business, against uncertainty regarding new Covid variants.

There’s no denying that 2021 was a banner year for the company. Forecasted operating income is approaching an 8-fold increase over the typical year for this business. This is driven by traffic increases, and not accounting chicanery. There’s very little to complain about in my estimation.

“Very little” does not equal “nothing”, though, dear readers. Those who know me best know that I can always find something to complain about, and this company is no exception.

Specifically, at a time when the company has ~$633 million of long-term debt, the company saw fit to spend $285 million buying back stock. At an average price between $80-$85 per share. In my view, management will regret this decision, especially as the share price falls. I think it would have been much better to either relieve the capital structure of some of the risk here, or pay the owners a special dividend. In my view, spending over a quarter of a billion dollars of owner capital to buy back stock at these prices was a poor, value destroying decision.

That said, performance like this can’t be ignored, and therefore I’m comfortable buying the stock at the right price.

The Stock-How to Value The Extraordinary?

I imagine many of you rolling your eyes at this point. "Here goes good 'ole granny Doyle with his 'don't overpay for stocks' mood-kill." Yes. I am about to kill the mood a bit by pointing out that buying cheap is a great way to simultaneously enhance returns while reducing risk. It should be obvious that the person who bought Matson in early December 2021 (up 13%) is better off than the person who bought identical shares two weeks prior (down 2%). The shares were basically identical, and the only difference between a "good" and "bad" outcome is the price paid. This is why I insist on buying cheap. There's something else to consider in this case, though. We need to be aware of severe limitations of valuation models when it's likely that the current state is likely extraordinary.

Investors are obviously more concerned about the future than the past. With that in mind, we need to constantly have the question in the back of our minds “to what extent will the future resemble the past?” In order to help answer that question, I’ll provide the following visual for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. The following is a chart of the company’s trailing twelve month operating income over the past decade. If we think the company’s current operating earnings are permanent, we should be comfortable relying on ratios that presume the future largely resembles the past. If we don’t, we should put less emphasis on most of our cherished ratios. For my part, I’m not convinced that the current performance will be repeated over the long haul, and I believe that at some point performance will revert to the mean. It seems that even the perennially optimistic analyst community agrees with me that earnings will fall off a cliff in 2023.

Data by YCharts

Given the above, I think it’s reasonable to consider to what extent the overall market “thinks” the future will resemble the past. I think we can get a sense for how optimistic the market is about the future in a few ways. First, and most simply, we can look at the ratio of price to sales. If the market pays more for $1 of sales in period X than period Y, we can say that it believes sales in period X are more reliable markers for the future, or more “sticky.” With that in mind, here is a look at the price to sales ratio here for your viewing pleasure.

Data by YCharts

Please note that we’re very near a decade high here. This suggests to me that the market is willing to pay more for $1 of sales than at any time post 2016. Please also note that the last time the price to sales reached current levels, the shares went on to underperform. While history may not repeat, it certainly tends to rhyme, and I think investors would be wise to keep that in mind before buying aggressively here.

In addition to the relationships between "price" and "value", I like to try to understand what the market is assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book "Accounting for Value." In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company's future. Applying this approach to Matson at the moment suggests the market is assuming a long-term growth rate of ~8.5%, which I consider to be excessively optimistic. Given all of the above, I can’t recommend buying at current prices.

Conclusion

I echo my earlier sentiment. I think the shares spiked in price over the past few months as a consequence of both great results and the generous buyback. The problem, in my view, is that the future won’t resemble the past here. The company is priced as though the good times will continue indefinitely, and even the analyst community has caught on to the fact that post 2022 will be much softer. This combination of excessive optimism embedded in price and likely softer results is a dangerous one in my estimation, and for that reason, I reiterate what I wrote earlier. I think it would be wise for investors to abandon ship on this business until price falls to match long-term value here.