Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last came across my radar almost exactly a year ago. The passage of time, an eventful year and a bolt-on deal being announced early in 2022 provide enough of a reason to update that thesis. The company has seen a solid 2021 performance and started 2022 with a small bolt-on deal, which should ignite some tailwinds to growth in 2022.

Given the strong track record of the business in capital deployment and relatively fair valuation here, I think that shares trade at a very reasonable 18 times earnings multiple, a very fair multiple given the long-term track record.

A Solid Business

A year ago, I concluded that shares of Curtiss-Wright were getting compelling again, as I observed that the valuation applied to the stock has compressed since the outbreak of the pandemic, at a time when so many stocks have commanded richer valuations. This stroke me as interesting, as the company is a long-term value creator, operating under the radar with many investors, in all likelihood.

Curtiss is a $2.5 billion global diversified industrial company, operating in defense, commercial aerospace, industrial, and power generation activities. Defense is by far the largest segment, responsible for half of sales, as the three other units combined make up roughly the other half of total revenues.

A strategy of organic growth and smart deal-making has made the company started the pandemic year of 2020 from a position of strength. Shares traded at the $150 mark at the time, which based on $7.25 per share in reported earnings in 2019 translated into a 20-21 times multiple, with net debt equivalent to less than one times the EBITDA being generated. That sounds reasonable, yet with a 2020 original guidance (ahead of the pandemic) not that inspiring, there were few reasons to get involved at $150 at the time.

The pandemic hit the business hard, not yet in terms of immediate sales results, yet a collapse in bookings revealed that the business was hit. Despite this observation and poor cash flow conversion, conditions did not withhold the company from making some alterations to the portfolio as well, as the company acquired Pacific Star Communications in a $400 million deal during the pandemic year.

When looking at the situation in February last year, it was clear that the pandemic only hit the business in a modest fashion in 2020 as the company updated the earnings guidance to $6.70-$6.85 per share alongside the third quarter earnings report. All of this looked largely fair, certainly as shares only trade at $103 in February 2021, leaving me to conclude to initiate a position again, even as deal-making and the impact of falling bookings could still hurt the 2021 results for some time.

2021 - Revisited

Soon after being optimistic on the outlook for Curtiss in February of last year, the company posted its full-year results with adjusted earnings for 2020 posted at $6.87 per share. Comforting was that the company issued a 2021 guidance calling for earnings of $7.10 per share (at the midpoint of the guidance) on sales of roughly $2.5 billion, after 2020 sales fell 4% to $2.39 billion.

After a strong first quarter, the company hiked the full-year earnings guidance to a midpoint of $7.20 per share, and to $7.25 per share following the second quarter earnings report. Given the solid operating momentum, shares have steadily gained some ground, notably in the second half of 2021, and after hitting a high in the low $140s, shares have now settled at $137 per share.

This still results in a very reasonable valuation as the midpoint for the full-year earnings guidance has been hiked further to $7.275 per share upon the third quarter earnings report. Net debt stood at $823 million following deal-making and share repurchases, which is still a very reasonable amount with EBITDA comfortably surpassing the half a billion mark. The 41 million shares outstanding now value shares at $5.6 billion, or $6.4 billion if we include net debt. This works down to 2.6 times annual sales of around $2.5 billion and 18-19 times adjusted earnings multiple.

Igniting Growth In 2022

At the start of 2022, Curtiss announced a boost to the business as it has reached a deal to acquire the Safran Aerosystems Arresting company in a $240 million deal. SAA is a designer and manufacturer of aircraft emergency response system with more than 5,000 systems installed across the globe. The acquisition is set to add some $70 million (or 3% of total sales of Curtiss), which implies that roughly a 3.5 times sales multiple has been paid, which looks a bit rich, yet no margin details have been announced. The deal is set to be accretive to current earnings, but this statement has not been quantified.

Net debt will jump to $1.06 billion overnight, as this will only work down to a roughly 2 times leverage ratio, indicating that there is more room to pursue some deals or continue to buy back some shares. The deal could add a few pennies to 2022 earnings per share, as I feel comfortable working with a $7.50 earnings per share number for the year, working down to an 18 times earnings multiple, which looks fair, to slightly attractive here.

Here, I think that shares look largely fairly valued, and I am happy to continue to hold onto my position. Currently, the valuation is full enough, which prevents me from initiating a position, yet here shares are not expensive, so I feel no urge to reduce my position at these levels yet as well.