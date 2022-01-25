ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) (OTCPK:COVTY) is a market-leading global polymer producer in polycarbonates, isocyanates, and derivatives. The Company is geographically diverse across major regions and it enjoys top-two market positions across >90% of its revenue base. The Company that we know today was a Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) spin-off dated back in 2015 through an IPO at 24 Eur per share.

Why are we looking back at Covestro?

Our internal team consider that the new divisional structure presented during the Q3 result is positive and it should give more confidence on the stability and margin visibility of their specialty business The Company is demonstrating pricing power and margin resiliency despite the ongoing cost inflation environment Covestro owns well-invested assets (our team believe that asset replacement cost is higher than the implied current stock trading) Currently, on an FCF yield and EV/EBITDA basis Covestro is more discounted than usual.

End-markets exposure and Company performance

Here below is a snap into Covestro end markets. Thanks to the latest acquisition from Koninklijke DSM N.V. (OTCQX:RDSMY) (RSM: Resins & Functional Materials), the Company reached the highest amount of top line in its history. Even if we consider the acquisition a one-off event, volume growth was mostly flat over the quarter, with the CEO stating the following "Changes in total volumes sold had no notable effect on sales", the real difference was Covestro's ability to increase the price and navigate the current environment very well. Going deeper to comment on Covestro's exposure, we recognized a strong exposure in the construction business. It is not a secret that many countries, especially within the EU, are boosting the economy through Keynesian expenses. Indeed, the performance materials segment has performed very well across Covestro's products MIX.

Covestro end market MIX Covestro

Risks

Major risks are related to cyclical downturn/upswing in demand for key products. There is an overcapacity risk to consider in case competitors will enter the current market. This will lead to lower profitability due to lower utilization rates. The Company is very exposed at the GEO level and this might impact the underlying profitability due to the FX rates. Many investors were disappointed with the dividend cut. Even if we recognized this as a potential threat for the future dividend payment, recent management announcements were positive about dividend payment linked to company performance at net profit level (35% to 55%).

Conclusion

Currently, Covestro appears cheap versus its peers and versus its own history. The Company is trading at 5.8x EV/EBITDA and we believe this valuation does not reflect the underlying fundamentals. When we applied the latest data available on capacity expansion on asset replacement cost, Covestro appears even more discounted. We usually don't like to provide this metric to our readers, but we believe that the Company is on a very favourable point of the cost curve relative to its competitors. Covestro has demonstrated earnings momentum in these past months and for the above reason, we have rated the Company as a buy.