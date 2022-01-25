Enphase Stock: Down 60% From Its Highs, It's Now In The Buy Zone
Summary
- Enphase is one of the leaders in the solar inverter market, focusing on microinverter technology.
- We cautioned in a previous article that its stock seemed expensive. Its stock has fallen more than 50% since our article was published.
- Nevertheless, we believe that the recent correction on Enphase stock is overdone. We discuss more below.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of the market leaders in the solar inverter market, focusing on developing microinverter technology. We also discussed Enphase in a previous article, cautioning investors about its expensive valuation. The stock has fallen more than 50% since our article was published. But, it should not be surprising. Given the recent significant market correction, growth stocks like ENPH have also taken a huge hit.
Nevertheless, we believe that corrections like this have also presented another opportunity for solar energy investors to look at ENPH stock. While it still trades at a premium, we believe that it looks much more reasonable now.
We discuss why we think investors can consider adding exposure to ENPH stock.
ENPH Stock 1Y Performance
ENPH stock's 1Y performance has been nothing short of disappointing at -46%. It's slightly ahead of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) but significantly underperformed the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). However, the stock had a brief momentum spike in November following the initial optimism from President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Notwithstanding, sellers quickly digested its spike, as ENPH stock slipped into a downward momentum, exacerbated by the growth stocks sell-off.
But, It's Still a Consistently Profitable Leader
|Stock
|% of TAN ETF (as of 21 Jan'22)
|SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
|9.26%
|First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
|7.77%
|Enphase Energy, Inc.
|7.61%
Invesco Solar ETF Top Three Holdings. Data source: Invesco
Enphase's leadership within the solar energy market is clear. It's also a top-three holding within the TAN ETF. Moreover, the company has consistently reported solid profits, and free cash flows over the years. Furthermore, the company operates a highly efficient subcontract manufacturing business model that has allowed it to scale rapidly.
Notably, we can observe the company's highly consistent gross and EBIT margins over the last three years. Nevertheless, the supply constraints and logistical bottlenecks have also affected its gross margins over the past year. In addition, the increased spending in SG&A has also impacted its EBIT margin.
Despite that, the company's free cash flow (FCF) margins remain robust. It's also largely attributed to using stock-based compensation (SBC) astutely. We understand that some investors do not think that the meaningful use of SBC creates value for shareholders in the long run. While the right amount of SBC can be debated, we believe that Enphase's SBC margins have been relatively prudent.
Moreover, we can glean from the above where Enphase's use of SBC has been productive. The company has continued to gain leverage remarkably, with its last-twelve-months (LTM) normalized diluted EPS reaching $0.88 in the recent quarter. In contrast, its weighted average shares outstanding increased at a CAGR of 11.2% over the last three years. Therefore, we believe that management has demonstrated its ability to sustain its reasonable use of SBC, to conserve its cash flow where appropriate.
But, Near-Term Headwinds Over the Sector Remain
Nevertheless, the challenges facing the solar energy sector could still impact its stocks. Given Enphase's premium valuation, the company's valuation could be significantly affected compared to its peers. Moreover, the general macro headwinds from the potential rate hikes and the current growth stocks correction may likely continue to impede the recovery of ENPH stock's momentum. In addition, the sector-specific headwinds relating to the Build Back Better plan, as well as California's NEM 3.0 proposal, could also affect Enphase stock in the interim.
However, Citi believes that the recent sell-off in solar stocks also looks overdone despite these headwinds. Furthermore, JPMorgan (JPM) believes that (edited): "Residential solar is "relatively more immune" to these challenges. Nevertheless, near-term visibility "remains somewhat limited" until a final determination is made regarding potential changes to California's net metering policy."
But, We Think Its Valuation Seems More Reasonable Now
Readers can quickly glean that ENPH stock's valuations have been battered such that it's trading in line with its 3Y NTM revenue mean of 9.9x. Moreover, we can observe that it's also trading well below its 3Y NTM EBITDA mean of 44.3x (see above chart). Notably, the company is still estimated to grow its topline rapidly, at a CAGR of 35.04%. Moreover, its adjusted EBIT margins are also expected to remain stable and consistent over the next two years.
However, we can also observe that Enphase stock is still trading at a significant premium against its peers; SolarEdge and First Solar. However, both stocks are also trading in line with their respective NTM EBITDA averages. In contrast, Enphase stock is trading well below its 3Y mean even though it's still expected to grow rapidly. The market has also accorded Enphase stock a premium valuation over the last three years, given its solid execution and consistent EBIT and FCF profitability. Therefore, investors should note that Enphase's premium valuation is also contingent on the company continuing to execute its strategy well moving forward.
In addition, we also observed that the difference between ENPH stock's consensus price target and its current price had afforded investors the largest valuation gap since mid-2021. Therefore, we believe the overreaction in solar stocks, coupled with the growth stocks correction, have presented investors with an amazing opportunity to add ENPH stock.
Consequently, we revise our rating on ENPH stock from Hold to Buy.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.