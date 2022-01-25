Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is one of the market leaders in the solar inverter market, focusing on developing microinverter technology. We also discussed Enphase in a previous article, cautioning investors about its expensive valuation. The stock has fallen more than 50% since our article was published. But, it should not be surprising. Given the recent significant market correction, growth stocks like ENPH have also taken a huge hit.

Nevertheless, we believe that corrections like this have also presented another opportunity for solar energy investors to look at ENPH stock. While it still trades at a premium, we believe that it looks much more reasonable now.

We discuss why we think investors can consider adding exposure to ENPH stock.

ENPH Stock 1Y Performance

ENPH stock 1Y performance koyfin

ENPH stock's 1Y performance has been nothing short of disappointing at -46%. It's slightly ahead of the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) but significantly underperformed the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). However, the stock had a brief momentum spike in November following the initial optimism from President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Notwithstanding, sellers quickly digested its spike, as ENPH stock slipped into a downward momentum, exacerbated by the growth stocks sell-off.

But, It's Still a Consistently Profitable Leader

Stock % of TAN ETF (as of 21 Jan'22) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) 9.26% First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) 7.77% Enphase Energy, Inc. 7.61%

Invesco Solar ETF Top Three Holdings. Data source: Invesco

Enphase's leadership within the solar energy market is clear. It's also a top-three holding within the TAN ETF. Moreover, the company has consistently reported solid profits, and free cash flows over the years. Furthermore, the company operates a highly efficient subcontract manufacturing business model that has allowed it to scale rapidly.

Enphase profitability margins S&P Capital IQ

Notably, we can observe the company's highly consistent gross and EBIT margins over the last three years. Nevertheless, the supply constraints and logistical bottlenecks have also affected its gross margins over the past year. In addition, the increased spending in SG&A has also impacted its EBIT margin.

Enphase free cash flow margins (LTM) S&P Capital IQ

Enphase stock-based compensation margins S&P Capital IQ

Despite that, the company's free cash flow (FCF) margins remain robust. It's also largely attributed to using stock-based compensation (SBC) astutely. We understand that some investors do not think that the meaningful use of SBC creates value for shareholders in the long run. While the right amount of SBC can be debated, we believe that Enphase's SBC margins have been relatively prudent.

Enphase normalized diluted EPS Vs. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding S&P Capital IQ

Moreover, we can glean from the above where Enphase's use of SBC has been productive. The company has continued to gain leverage remarkably, with its last-twelve-months (LTM) normalized diluted EPS reaching $0.88 in the recent quarter. In contrast, its weighted average shares outstanding increased at a CAGR of 11.2% over the last three years. Therefore, we believe that management has demonstrated its ability to sustain its reasonable use of SBC, to conserve its cash flow where appropriate.

But, Near-Term Headwinds Over the Sector Remain

Nevertheless, the challenges facing the solar energy sector could still impact its stocks. Given Enphase's premium valuation, the company's valuation could be significantly affected compared to its peers. Moreover, the general macro headwinds from the potential rate hikes and the current growth stocks correction may likely continue to impede the recovery of ENPH stock's momentum. In addition, the sector-specific headwinds relating to the Build Back Better plan, as well as California's NEM 3.0 proposal, could also affect Enphase stock in the interim.

However, Citi believes that the recent sell-off in solar stocks also looks overdone despite these headwinds. Furthermore, JPMorgan (JPM) believes that (edited): "Residential solar is "relatively more immune" to these challenges. Nevertheless, near-term visibility "remains somewhat limited" until a final determination is made regarding potential changes to California's net metering policy."

But, We Think Its Valuation Seems More Reasonable Now

Enphase stock's valuations TIKR

Enphase mean consensus estimates S&P Capital IQ

Readers can quickly glean that ENPH stock's valuations have been battered such that it's trading in line with its 3Y NTM revenue mean of 9.9x. Moreover, we can observe that it's also trading well below its 3Y NTM EBITDA mean of 44.3x (see above chart). Notably, the company is still estimated to grow its topline rapidly, at a CAGR of 35.04%. Moreover, its adjusted EBIT margins are also expected to remain stable and consistent over the next two years.

First Solar & SolarEdge stock's valuations TIKR

However, we can also observe that Enphase stock is still trading at a significant premium against its peers; SolarEdge and First Solar. However, both stocks are also trading in line with their respective NTM EBITDA averages. In contrast, Enphase stock is trading well below its 3Y mean even though it's still expected to grow rapidly. The market has also accorded Enphase stock a premium valuation over the last three years, given its solid execution and consistent EBIT and FCF profitability. Therefore, investors should note that Enphase's premium valuation is also contingent on the company continuing to execute its strategy well moving forward.

Enphase stock price target Vs. stock performance Seeking Alpha

In addition, we also observed that the difference between ENPH stock's consensus price target and its current price had afforded investors the largest valuation gap since mid-2021. Therefore, we believe the overreaction in solar stocks, coupled with the growth stocks correction, have presented investors with an amazing opportunity to add ENPH stock.

Consequently, we revise our rating on ENPH stock from Hold to Buy.