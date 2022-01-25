Ron and Patty Thomas/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Argan (NYSE:AGX) is not an investment for every investor since its revenues are subject to high periods of volatility due to its dependence on agreements for the construction of new projects. Investors can't count on an approximate forecast of the performance that it will have in the future since the company does not make continuous sales of any product, but instead embarks on large projects until they are finished. This also makes the backlog unpredictable. Even so, when I speak of volatility, I am referring to revenues, since I have to say that management seems to control the balance sheet very precisely, taking said volatility into account, making thus Argan a much less volatile company (as a whole) than what their own sales are.

The balance sheet has remained very strong over the years through a zero-debt policy and continuous cash accumulation, which has allowed the company to acquire two new companies in 2015 and distribute fixed and special dividends over the years. The high cash on hand also allows the company to bond projects with cash instead of debt, which is very advantageous. After a few years of accumulating cash, the management has started to make share repurchases, which could create even more room to continue paying the current dividend and issuing more special dividends in the future.

The coronavirus crisis has not stopped Argan from generating cash, and the company has reported improving revenues despite a temporary drop in margins. In this sense, fundamentals remain robust, although recurrent uncertainty and lack of action by management to expand the business is keeping investors on the sidelines unfairly.

A brief overview of the company

Argan is a holding company that conducts project development services for the power generation and renewable energy markets through its four fully owned subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1961 and its market cap currently stands at ~$590 million. A significant portion of the company's operations are conducted within the United States, but the company also has operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Power Industry Services segment is made up of two subsidiaries that operate for the power generation industry, including renewable energy: Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company Limited, which was acquired in 2015. In this segment, the company offers engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical and consulting services. The Atlantic Projects Company provides turbine, boiler and large rotating equipment installation, commissioning, and outage services while Gemma Power Systems is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction company that provides innovative solutions for the power and renewable energy industry.

The Industrial Services segment is operated through The Roberts Company, which was also acquired in 2015, and provides services for maintenance turnarounds, shutdowns, and emergency mobilizations for industrial facilities mainly located in the southeast region of the United States. The Roberts Company is a full-service constructor and fabricator for a wide range of industries, including chemical, specialty chemical, mining, power, port facilities/terminals, pulp and paper, oil and gas, industrial pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services is operated through Southern Maryland Cable, Inc., and offers services for project management, construction, installation, and maintenance to commercial, local government, and federal government customers primarily in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

Currently, the shares of the company are trading at $37.41, which represents a 50.58% decline from all-time highs of $75.70 on January 25, 2017. The drop in revenues over the last almost four years shows how their high volatility can end up being reflected in the share price, although this volatility has occurred more times in the past, so I think it would be interesting to assess the current state of the company to see if this is a good opportunity to acquire shares at half the price of 2017.

Revenues are showing signs of recovery

Argan revenues and backlogs are extremely volatile due to its dependence on the construction of new projects in the energy sector. The majority of the company's revenues are provided by the power industry services segment, which produced 57%, 76%, and 91% of total revenues for the twelve months ending January of 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively.

During the past twelve months ended January 2021, the company reported a 64.10% increase in revenues year over year after two consecutive falls reported in the twelve months ended January 2019 and 2020 of 46% and 50.43%, respectively, and things seem to be getting even better considering the increase in revenues of 110.05% year over year for the three months ended April 2021, 52.02% in July 2021 and -2.26% in October 2021. Although the recent drop in revenues may seem like bad news, we must keep in mind that we are comparing revenues with a quarter of 2020 during which revenues increased by 118.01% compared to the same quarter of 2019.

Currently, the PS ratio stands at 1.191, which means the company generates $0.84 in revenues for each dollar held by investors, each year. Compared to the past, this ratio shows that investors are currently willing to pay much less for the company's sales than in most of recent history, despite the fact that it maintains very positive profit margins. Still, this drop in the PS ratio is partially justified as investors tend to have a strong aversion to uncertainty.

Even so, the company has signed two relevant contracts during 2021 and the project backlog for the power industry services is at $0.8 billion. Specifically, in May 2021, the company, through the Gemma Power Systems subsidiary, signed an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with CPV Maple Hill Solar, LLC, an affiliate of Competitive Power Ventures, Inc., to construct the Maple Hill Solar facility, which will be among the largest solar-powered energy plants in Pennsylvania. Later in the same year, in October 2021, the company, through the Atlantic Projects Company subsidiary, signed an agreement with EPUKI London to provide engineering and construction services to build 2 x 330 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

For the twelve months ended January 31, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic, 70.84% of the company's revenue came from operations conducted within the United States, 20.51% from United Kingdom, and 8.51% from Ireland.

Margins are pretty decent

The company has managed to achieve gross profit margins of over 20% and EBITDA margins of over 15% for the past few years, which allowed the company to generate positive cash from operations consistently.

In this sense, trailing twelve gross profit margins currently stand at 19.88% and EBITDA margins at 12.36%, although gross profit margins reached 21% during the past quarter while EBITDA margins reached 12.53%. In this sense, the company consistently generates positive gross profit and EBITDA, which allows it to accumulate increasing amounts of cash.

The balance sheet is strong as debt is non-existent

One of the most positive aspects of Argan is that it enjoys a debt-free balance sheet, which is essential considering the volatility of its revenues. This reduces the risk of bankruptcy to virtually zero since the company does not have to cover interest expenses and can distribute all the cash generated to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases or carry out new projects and acquisitions, which places it in a very advantageous position.

Despite a zero-debt status, the company currently holds $392 million of cash, which allows it to bond projects with cash. The company could use some of this cash to make a major acquisition of any company with more predictable revenues, but instead, it seems that the management prefers to have cash in order to fund new projects without the need for debt financing, which seems a pretty accurate strategy so far.

In this sense, the company has enough cash to pay the dividend for over 20 years, which is in my opinion a lot of cash. But instead of expanding the business or increasing the fixed dividend, the management prefers to maintain a low cash payout ratio and issue special dividends once the cash pile is big enough. Considering the management's philosophy, I believe that a considerable part of that cash will end up distributed in the form of special dividends and maybe some further share repurchases, which I also do not consider to be a bad thing in case the four subsidiaries continue to function as they have in recent years, generating cash consistently.

The fixed dividend is very safe and more special dividends are coming

The company paid a special cash dividend of $0.50 in 2011, $0.60 in 2012, $0.75 in 2013, $0.70 in 2014, and finally established a regular annual dividend of $0.70 in 2015, which increased to $1 in 2016. In 2018, the company changed its dividend policy and divided the annual dividend of $1 into four quarterly dividends of $0.25, which have remained intact to date.

After establishing the fixed dividend in 2015 and making two acquisitions that same year, the company has been accumulating cash year after year until in June 2020, the company declared a special dividend of $1 per share, including $25 million of share repurchases, and in December 2020, the company declared another special dividend of $1 per share. Considering the regular dividend of $1 per share, any future special dividend of $1 would double the current dividend yield to ~5.34%.

The dividend yield currently stands at 2.67%, which is at a fairly high point considering recent history. Actually, it is a very generous dividend considering that the payout ratio is very low and does not exceed 30% in most years. Next, I am going to calculate what percentage of the cash from operations the company has allocated to the payment of dividends to evaluate its sustainability. Each year represents the trailing twelve months ending on January 31 of that year.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash from operating activities (in millions) $30.83 $98.41 $93.33 -$33.03 $259.04 -$72.79 -$112.32 $53.57 $174.68 Payments of cash dividends (in millions) $8.36 $10.64 $10.17 $10.38 $15.26 $15.55 $15.57 $15.62 $47.05 Cash payout ratio 27.11% 10.81% 10.89% - 5.89% - - 29.16% 26.93%

As we can see, the current dividend payment is widely covered by cash from operations. In fact, even in 2020, when the company declared two special dividends of $1 per share each, the payout ratio remained below 30%, which is impressive. Therefore, I consider the current dividend yield of ~2.67% to be very generous considering that the company accumulates large amounts of cash despite its payment.

Share buybacks

In June 2020, the company announced a share buyback program of up to $25 million, which is expected to be completed in June 2022.

On December 7, 2021, the company reported a 0.35% decline in the number of shares outstanding compared to the prior quarter. This is the first time the company decreases the number of shares outstanding after years of share dilution, and it would be interesting if this represented a turning point in the way the company rewards shareholders, since each decrease in the number of outstanding shares increases the percentage of the company that each share represents. Due to the amount of cash that the company currently holds, this is a scenario that I consider highly likely in the event that management does not go down the acquisition route again as it did in 2015 when the company accumulated similar amounts of cash.

Risks worth mentioning

The company's operations are subject to deep periods of volatility that can last for years. This is so because to increase its backlog, the company needs to make agreements for the construction of new energy projects on an ongoing basis. To compensate for this, the management maintains a debt-free balance sheet in order to avoid paying interest expenses in years when revenues are abnormally low due to a lack of new projects and accumulates vast amounts of cash to bond projects with cash in order to make the most of them, two facts that greatly reduce the overall risk for investors and create an advantageous environment for the company.

We should also keep in mind that the company is not well diversified geographically. The majority of its operations are carried out within the United States, so any changes or difficulties in the US energy sector would have a direct impact on its operations.

Conclusion

Despite the volatility of Argan's revenues and backlogs, which are directly linked to the nature of its operations since they are based on large construction contracts, the management makes fairly careful use of the cash by paying a low fixed dividend, and only paying special dividends when the cash on hand has been accumulated. This allows the company to bond construction projects with cash instead of debt, allowing it to permanently maintain a zero-debt balance sheet. For this reason, I believe that the company's periods of low activity, which generate investor discomfort despite being completely under control, should be considered as opportunities to acquire shares at reduced prices.

The cash payout ratio is very low while the dividend yield on cost of ~2.67% is very generous considering the amount of cash that the company is able to accumulate after covering it, which ultimately translates into the payment of special dividends of the size of the annual regular dividend itself.