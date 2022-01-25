saiko3p/iStock via Getty Images

About

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases with its novel proprietary D-Domain technology that transforms cell therapies with enhanced safety and efficacy. The Company’s D-Domains are small, fully synthetic, hydrophobic, and stable binding agents with improved affinity and target specificity, and unique structure, which can enable higher transduction efficiency, high cell surface expression, and low tonic signaling, when used in chimeric antigen receptor (‘CAR) constructs. The Company aims to overcome limitations of the traditional biologic-based, single-chain variable fragment (‘scFv) binding CAR T cells that have narrow applicability and high toxicity, benefiting only a small segment of patients, with its new class of D-Domain-based autologous and allogeneic CAR-Ts, which can be consistently produced and tailored to generate diverse libraries of proprietary target-binding domains to address the complexities of cancer.

Platform & Pipeline

Arcellx has engineered T cells with a D-Domain to target a specific antigen on the diseased cells. Called ddCAR, this single-infusion CAR-T platform utilizes the Company's novel D-Domain in place of the traditional scFv antigen recognition method, to engage with the antigen on a target cell, and activate the T cell to kill it. The Company’s first ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA that targets the B-cell maturation antigen (‘BCMA). The candidate is being evaluated in a Phase 1 proof-of-concept study “iMMagine” for relapsed or refractory (‘r/r) multiple myeloma (‘MM) in patients with either minimal response or disease progression within 60 days of last treatment, and including long-term safety follow-up. Following primary completion in November 2021, the Company announced positive preliminary results from the study, at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (‘ASH). Highlights of the results:

2 dose levels (100 and 300 million CAR+ T-cells) were studied;

No off-target toxicities were observed;

Only 1 grade 3 (or greater) cytokine release syndrome (‘CRS) or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (‘ICANS) event at DL1, ~6% of evaluable cases;

Phase 1 expansion at 100 million CAR+ T cells was well tolerated with 100% overall response rate (‘ORR);

deep and durable responses observed in patients with poor prognostic factors with 100% ORR as defined by International Myeloma Working Group (‘IMWG) across both dose levels;

19/19 ORR: 13 complete response (‘CR) or stringent complete response (‘sCR) (68%), 3 very good partial response (‘VGPR) (16%), 3 partial response (‘PR) (16%), 16/19 (84%) responses are ongoing;

maximum depth of response occurs after month 3 in most cases;

4 responses are ongoing for more than 15 months (66% of 6 treated more than a year ago).

CART-ddBCMA has been granted Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (‘FDA) for the treatment of r/r-MM. The Company has planned for a pivotal phase 2 trial. On completion of enrollment for the pivotal trial, an expansion study “iMMagine-2” for earlier line populations of MM is planned.

Arcellx has developed another novel proprietary platform called ARC-SparX in which antigen receptor complex T cells (‘ARC-T) are controlled by a tumor-targeting protein called SparX (Soluble Protein Antigen-Receptor X-linker). This dosable, adaptable, and controllable platform utilizes the same antigen-binding domain as CART-ddBCMA. The Company’s first ARC-SparX candidate, ACLX-001 composed of ARC-T cells and a bivalent SparX targeting BCMA is in development for the treatment of r/r-MM. Phase 1 trial is planned to be initiated in 1H-2022. Another ARC-SparX cell therapy candidate ACLX-002 is in preclinical development targeting CD123 for the treatment of r/r acute myeloid leukemia (‘AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (‘MDS). Phase 1 trial is planned to be initiated in 2H-2022. A second antigen target for AML/MDS has also been identified and is in development as ACLX-003 with Phase 1 trial expected in 2024. The Company also intends to develop multiple novel assets in the treatment of solid tumors, utilizing the ddCAR and ARC-SparX platforms. Initial targets are anticipated in hepatocellular carcinoma (‘HCC) and small cell lung cancer (‘SCLC).

Financials

Since formation in 2014, Arcellx has funded its operations with approximately $234.8 million in gross cash proceeds from the sale and issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock and convertible promissory notes. The Company on 1/14/2021 filed Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC for an initial public offering (‘IPO) of its common stock not priced yet, for an aggregate amount of $100 million, and has applied to list the shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ACLX.” As of 9/30/2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $70 million and marketable securities worth approximately $61 million, which is anticipated to provide a cash runway of at least 12 months.

Risks

The Company has incurred losses since inception in 2014 and had accumulated deficit of approximately $109.4 million as of 9/30/2021. The Company is an “emerging growth company” and a “smaller reporting company” and can take advantage of reduced compliance and disclosure obligations and reduced reporting requirements in its public filings. The Company’s technology involves genetic modification of patient cells ex vivo, which is subject to additional regulatory challenges and risks, including changes in regulatory requirements, improper gene editing that could result in other cancers, use of lentiviral vectors that could lead to new or reactivated pathogenic strains of virus or other infectious diseases, and long 15-year follow-up observation period for all patients. All future development hinges on success in the planned pivotal trial of the lead candidate.

Bottom line

Arcellx believes that the preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of CART-ddBCMA demonstrate its potential to become best-in-class treatment for r/r MM with a total addressable market (‘TAM) of approximately $10 billion based on patients receiving CAR-T third line and beyond treatments, and about $8 billion in earlier lines. High ORR, durable responses, and differentiated safety profile, along with FTD, ODD, and RMATD from the FDA support the belief.