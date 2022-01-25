Trimming Our Treasury Underweight

  • We reduce our underweight of U.S. Treasuries after the surprising yield surge this month, while still seeing the direction of travel for yields as higher.
  • Bond yields hit highs and stocks fell last week. We view the yield surge as a reallocation away from government bonds and not necessarily bad for equities.
  • The Fed is meeting this week amid market expectations of aggressive tightening later this year. More than one-fifth of S&P 500 companies is reporting results.

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.
