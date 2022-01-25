JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The market has been shaky recently, roiled by multiple negative forces that have been catalyzed by fears of Fed rate hikes. Higher rates generally mean more difficulty in borrowing, lower profits for companies that borrow, and a decrease in overall economic activity. Rate hikes, of course, are the standard response to inflation caused by government spending that expands the money supply relative to the number of goods available to be purchased. Higher rates rein in credit and thereby restrict the money supply.

The standard phrase is that inflation is caused by "too much money chasing too few goods," and it is particularly apt in 2022. Both sides of that equation have gone in the wrong direction over the past year. Spending has accelerated due to Trillion-dollar spending bills, while the availability of goods has been curtailed by, among other things, supply chain issues. The wisdom of fed spending is not at issue, but it is a fact that the money supply has expanded.

There is cause for cautious optimism on both fronts - even more massive government spending has been blocked for now, while supply chain issues may have peaked - but that has not calmed the market. The dreaded word "recession" has begun to appear here and there. I've also started seeing the ominous phrase "soft landing," which I despise because soft landings are like unicorns and that phrase invariably becomes popular right before the recession actually starts.

I have mentioned how the market is overvalued according to some metrics in pretty much every article recently. Some of you may be tired of hearing it, but it is the single most important point to remember. That the market is overvalued is not predictive, but it does raise the odds of corrections and of deepening those that begin for other reasons. With the rise of indexing, fewer securities seem to avoid pullbacks these days.

In a turbulent market that remains overvalued by historical standards, you may want to turn toward a reassuring old friend. You probably have Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) products close by. Whether the famous Baby Powder, mouth wash, bandages, or more sophisticated pharmaceuticals, your medicine cabinet probably has something that came from J&J. A popular phrase from legendary investor Peter Lynch is to invest in what you know, but he also cautions that you need to understand the company's fundamentals before pushing the "Buy" button. As he says, "if you can’t understand the balance sheet, you probably shouldn’t own it."

So, with Peter Lynch's advice in mind, let's take a look at how JNJ has done recently as a company before we turn to how it might do in the future.

JNJ Earns Tons Of Money

As Peter Lynch says, being familiar with the numbers is essential to becoming a savvy investor. Thus, I always begin my reviews with a financial overview. Most questions that arise (such as about growth patterns, financial stability, and so forth) are covered by simply eyeballing the basic numbers.

For example, if a company hasn't grown much in the past five years, expecting it to suddenly show explosive growth in the coming year is a bit optimistic absent some special circumstances (we cover those below). A lion doesn't usually change its spots or, er, something like that. You know the thing!

Anyway, let's look at the numbers.

JNJ Total Revenues Net Income Diluted Earnings/ Share EBITDA Net Debt Shares Outstanding 2016 71,890.0 16,540.0 $5.93 24,919.0 (14,407.0) 2,737.3 2017 76,450.0 1,300.0 $0.47 24,539.0 16,294.0 2,692.0 2018 81,581.0 15,297.0 $5.61 28,104.0 10,641.0 2,681.5 2019 82,059.0 15,119.0 $5.63 27,979.0 7,569.0 2,645.1 2020 82,584.0 14,714.0 $5.51 27,245.0 9,460.0 2,632.8 TTM 91,446.0 17,880.0 $6.69 31,525.0 353.0 2,632.2

TTM is Trailing Twelve Months as of September 30, 2021. Total Revenues, Net Income, EBITDA, and Net Debt in $millions. Shares Outstanding in millions. Net Debt is as of the last report. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Several things stand out to me about JNJ's numbers in the above graph. First, the sheer magnitude of the dollar amounts is staggering. The company has a market cap of $434 billion. Having a net income of $17 billion in a single year places JNJ outside of the normal realm of companies.

Despite being so big, though, JNJ is still growing. Total Revenues are up 27% since 2016 based on the results of the trailing twelve months. This is not a big dinosaur waiting to roll over but a growing, dynamic company.

Net Income, EBITDA, and Diluted Earnings per Share are also up since 2016. It is worth noting that 2017, which stands out in the figures, was a one-off income "slump" for the company because it had to take a $13.6 billion charge in order to bring $66 billion back from overseas. There also were high production, marketing, administration, and research charges that year. However, the passage of time has shown that the income results for 2017 were unusual and unlikely to be repeated. Total revenues, as the figures show, advanced as usual.

The last two columns, Shares Outstanding and Net Debt, are of particular interest to investors despite the lack of attention they get in the financial press. The total share count is down over the past five years despite the pandemic and everything else. While reducing the share count does not appear to be a top priority for JNJ management, every little bit helps in enhancing shareholder value.

Net Debt is the most interesting column to me. There is no reason that a company as profitable as JNJ should always carry a large debt, and management apparently agrees. The company's debt did balloon in 2017 for the reasons mentioned above, but the company since has worked it down to basically even. Clearly, JNJ is able to pay its debts and makes prudent financial decisions.

Speaking of debts, JNJ has the best credit rating possible. Moody's Investors Service maintains JNJ at Aaa despite a mid-2021 $2.5 billion court verdict (originally $4.7 billion but later reduced by the Missouri Court of Appeals) that might ruin a lesser number (and that is still in the courts). This coveted rating may be put at risk due to future events that we will discuss below. However, as it stands, JNJ famously is one of only two companies - the other being Microsoft (MSFT) - with that top rating.

So JNJ should be able to continue paying your dividend.

Johnson & Johnson reports its earnings on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 before the market open. You may wish to make your decision about JNJ with that date in mind and then watch how the stock does after the announcement. Opportunity may strike.

Why You Should Consider Investing In Johnson & Johnson

The big news about Johnson & Johnson every prospective investor needs to consider is that it plans to split into two separate companies. In plans announced in November 2021, JNJ intends to spin off its consumer health division. This is the division that you are most likely to have products of in your medicine cabinets, such as Listerine, Tylenol, Band-Aids, and Baby Powder.

The spinoff is planned to be a tax-free split for investor income tax purposes and likely take place sometime in 2023.

JNJ has three main separate divisions. In terms of the profitability of the different divisions, you would probably surmise from the results listed above that they are all profitable and doing well, and you would be correct. In its last earnings report, the company reported that consumer health sales rose 5.3% to $3.7 billion over the previous third quarter, while pharmaceutical sales rose 13.8% to just under $13 billion and medical device sales increased 8% from 2020 to $6.6 billion.

Just to be clear, post-split there will be two separate companies. One will be the current consumer health division, and the other the pharmaceutical and medical devices divisions. The former company will have roughly $4 billion in revenues, while the other will have roughly $20 billion.

How you feel about this split probably will determine how you feel about the current stock. Some investors don't like splits, while other investors avoid them. The latter group generally feels that splits "unlock value," while the former takes the opposite view that you shouldn't fix something if it ain't broken (as Yogi Berra would say).

Personally, as a long-term investor, I like splits. While I have noticed a tendency for the "less-favored" company that results often gets sold off (look at the recent events of Realty Income (O), for instance), a split enables management to focus more precisely on opportunities down the road. I put this in the "why you should consider investing in J&J" section for this reason, but you certainly may take a contrary view.

The initial reaction to news of the split saw JNJ's stock price jump 5%. That is a good sign that market sharpies view the plan positively.

The coming split is just one of several factors in why you should consider investing in JNJ. Another is that it is a Dividend King. This is a term applied to companies that have raised their dividends each year for over 50 years. In fact, JNJ has increased the dividend for 59 straight years. That is one of the longest streaks going.

Currently, JNJ yields just over 2.5% and it has a five-year dividend growth rate of just under 6%. The payout ratio is a conservative 43%. With the S&P 500 Index yielding only 1.37%, 2.5% is a pretty generous payout for such a stalwart.

JNJ yield history over the past decade. Seeking Alpha

One of the measures I like to use when evaluating stable companies like JNJ is how their current yield stacks up against the company's own yield history. As shown in the graph above, currently JNJ yields around the average of its yield over the past five years. It is neither a terrific value nor a poor value at these levels.

JNJ yield-on-cost history. Seeking Alpha.

While JNJ's 2.5% yield may not seem like a huge draw given that other securities I have written about recently, such as Gladstone Investment (GAIN), yield more, you need to balance the current yield against things like the certainty of payment and yield growth. Given JNJ's spectacular credit rating, it is a pretty good bet to continue paying that dividend and also continue raising it as it has for the past 59 years. As the graph above of yield-on-cost shows, the longer you hold JNJ, the more benefits you. In my view, JNJ is the classic buy-and-hold income stock for conservative investors.

The company was careful to reassure investors that the combined dividend of the two companies after the split will be equal to the pre-split dividend. So, if you are purely interested in your dividend income, the split is a non-issue. How the two separate companies treat their respective dividends, of course, remains to be seen.

JNJ total return vs. S&P 500 Index over the past decade. Seeking Alpha.

Johnson & Johnson has a long history of basically tracking the S&P 500 in terms of total return. As shown in the graph above, this correlation has broken down during the pandemic. If you believe that the company remains fundamentally sound and that the pre-pandemic trends will reassert themselves, the current period of underperformance may be a good time to pick up some shares relatively cheaply.

As mentioned above, JNJ does not rest on its laurels. The company plans to file for approval of 14 new drugs by 2025. And these are not minor applications - the prospective drugs are expected to have peak sales of $4 billion apiece. Of course, these drugs, by and large, remain in fairly early stages of development (Phase 1 or 2), so final approval is uncertain.

The global consumer healthcare market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.28% and reach $520 billion by 2027. JNJ dominates this growing market. It is a good market segment to dominate.

So, the main reasons to consider investing in J&P are its outstanding dividend payouts, its sterling credit rating, and a reasonable valuation, along with good growth prospects.

Next, let's turn to the cons.

Why You Should Be Cautious About JNJ

In every article, I try to give a balanced perspective. Regardless of your view of a company's prospects, it is valuable to see both sides.

JNJ has a lot of legal liability. There is no certainty that it is all accounted for. With great sales come great responsibility. In legal terms, being seen as the ultimate cash cow (JNJ holds over $31 billion in cash) is not an asset. Juries such as the one mentioned above that awarded plaintiffs almost $5 billion (later reduced to about $2 billion) have a tendency to take all that net worth into account even if they shouldn't. I don't want this to turn into a summary of lawsuits, but JNJ is a big, fat target for liability lawyers.

The public tends to develop a personal relationship with brands as ubiquitous as Johnson & Johnson. That is even greater for brands used in such personal ways as baby powder and Band-Aids. I see that in the comments for news stories about JNJ. Many people seem almost resentful about the company in light of the harm that it inadvertently causes to some trusting customers. The hurt is that much greater when your supposed "friend" is the cause.

It is a natural human reaction is to punish those kinds of entities with greater severity than others. There may also be a little unease that a company would prosper from products for a disease that is killing people. Unproven conspiracy theories about JNJ, such as that it is splitting up due to growing legal liability, are rampant. That sentiment may find itself in astronomical jury verdicts.

As the man said, a billion here, a billion there, pretty soon you're talking about real money.

The continuing pandemic is a big wildcard. While the figures in the table above suggest that JNJ has continued to find ways to profit in the brave new pandemic world, nobody knows what the future will bring and when the pandemic will finally end (calls to rename it an "endemic," or more-or-less permanent situation, suggest frustration with how long it is lasting).

The end of the vaccine mandate due to a US Supreme Court decision for many businesses sent JNJ stock down briefly. Starbucks (SBUX) became the first major company to drop its vaccine mandate in response to the ruling, and surveys suggest a substantial minority of other companies will follow.

Vaccine sales added over $500 million to JNJ's sales in the third quarter of 2021. While this is a drop in the bucket compared to the company's total revenues listed above, the vaccine has developed into a $2.5 billion annual business for JNJ that would "leave a mark" if it were to suddenly disappear.

There also is the risk of potential liability due to the vaccine. For instance, the FDA reported some special risks for JNJ's product. These pandemic vaccines were all rushed through to meet a public health emergency, though apparently with proper safeguards. However, future juries may not take that laudable speed into account when asked to decide cases brought by people potentially and allegedly harmed by the vaccine.

JNJ price-to-book history. Seeking Alpha.

While by some measures JNJ is a fairly good value, it is not particularly a bargain at current levels. For instance, the graph above shows JNJ's price-to-book ratio. It suggests that the current ratio over 6 makes the stock a bit pricey. You may wish to wait for market shakeout before going all-in on JNJ (or any other security).

JNJ price performance vs. S&P 500 over the past year. Seeking Alpha.

As discussed above, a recession may be looming. Following the 2008-2009 recession, JNJ stock languished for several years.

Data by YCharts

As shown in the above graph, JNJ stock has broken below the 200-day moving average. This is a classic bearish signal. It suggests that we may see more JNJ weakness in the coming months.

Investors clearly are a little wary of JNJ during the age of the pandemic. As the graph above shows, its price performance has lagged the S&P 500 Index significantly over the past year. As we saw earlier, this is somewhat unusual for JNJ. These are good times financially for JNJ, but there are dark suspicions among some investors about why the company is splitting up, and why it is happening now, during a pandemic. These are questions without answers, and perhaps you have some of the same doubts about JNJ despite its excellent track record.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson has one of the best track records in the stock market. It has been raising the dividend for almost 60 years. Given the company's top credit rating, that streak is likely to continue in the future. It is one of the top dividend plays and suitable as a core holding. There are some uncertainties surrounding the company, such as the coming split and legal liability, that a prudent investor needs to take into account. Overall, JNJ is a good value and would be an excellent pickup on continuing market weakness.