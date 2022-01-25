kynny/iStock via Getty Images

I have mentioned a variety of semiconductor suppliers and electronics component manufacturers as stronger investment ideas than the Big Tech names you hear about on CNBC or read on Seeking Alpha in late 2021 and early 2022. I wrote about the positive valuation and growth setup for Photronics (PLAB) twice last year, the last effort linked here from May. In January I have explained the bullish potential for Amkor (AMKR) here and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) here. I like all three choices, and thought I would add another, Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), perhaps the cheapest on PEG and GARP considerations, if current Wall Street estimates come through.

If you believe semiconductor industry buildout and sales expansion will continue at a rapid pace similar to 2021, all four should add value to your brokerage account, as they support production growth at other semiconductor outfits or electronics OEMs.

Ichor is a critical supplier of parts and equipment to the semiconductor manufacturing process. With over 2,400 employees around the world, this California-based company should be able to ride the infrastructure buildout associated with the current supply shortage into 2023-24. According to the company,

Products include the gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are key elements in the process tools used for commercial semiconductor device manufacturing. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control the specialized gases and vapors used in plasma etch and thin film deposition, and our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), electro-chemical deposition (ECD), and wet cleaning operations. We also manufacture precision machined components, weldments, plastic components, and other products for direct sales to our customer, as well as for internal use in our integrated fluid delivery systems … In addition to our product offerings, Ichor provides world-class design engineering, value-added manufacturing, efficient materials management, and precision testing capabilities to our customers.

Ichor Website

Bargain Valuation?

The main argument for ownership is the stock’s low valuation seems to be completely disconnected from its above-average growth future. Honestly, Ichor is one of the lowest Price/Earnings to Earnings Growth [PEG] ratio or Growth-At-A-Reasonable Price [GARP] investment ideas I can find right now. Follow my logic. While Big Tech names are projected to grow at a similar clip to Ichor in 2022-24, the upfront price to capture this growth is insanely low. Below is a chart of price to forward estimated 1-year earnings, for some Big Tech favorites, and other semiconductor suppliers and equipment names.

YCharts

Again, Ichor's expected growth rate for EPS are in the same ballpark as the overbought and widely owned mega-cap semiconductor favorites like NVIDIA (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Applied Materials (AMAT), or Big Tech favorites Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). In addition to Ichor, I have drawn the other low valuation semi-suppliers Amkor and Photronics with positive growth valuations, while small electronics maker Vishay is a cheaper relative play vs. Wall Street’s favorite buy list.

YCharts

Here’s the bottom-line analysis. Ichor’s bargain PEG valuation is getting close to being hard to believe. Traditionally, buying stocks at PEG ratios under 1.0x is optimal historically to deliver outsized investors gains. Today, Ichor’s forward PEG numbers are well under 0.5x and have been during the past year of trading.

YCharts

On a comparative basis, Ichor is by far the least expensive PEG choice in this comparison group, assuming future results hit present expectations. Conversely, Apple and Microsoft are the most expensive.

YCharts

My four suggested accumulation picks in the technology space are also essentially the cheapest ideas on enterprise value (equity capitalization + debt capitalization – cash) to “trailing” earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. In addition, each gets even less expensive using forward estimates of EV to 2022 EBITDA!

YCharts

The company is also working hard to reduce liabilities as a percentage of assets. Over the last two years, Ichor’s balance sheet has become more conservative in design.

YCharts

Price to sales is equally cheap, dramatically lower than retail investor and hedge fund favorites, over-owned and overvalued.

YCharts

Room for Margin Improvement

The one area Ichor needs to improve to support a huge share price jump in 2022-23 is margins on sales. The primary reason the stock quote stagnated in 2021 is margins are low and not growing much, despite powerful growth in customer demand. Today’s final 6.5% profit margin is a big disappoint vs. 10% readings in 2018. Higher profit margins usually bring higher valuations on results. You can review this valuation concept on the Big Tech names with super-sized profit margins in the above charts.

YCharts

The good news is management is aware margins are subpar. The company is working on a number of things to address the problem. First, the company is doing a great job of gaining market share in a quickly growing industry. This will help future margins as consumers become more dependent on Ichor products.

Second, Ichor just purchased IMG Companies for $270 million, using $140 million in cash on hand and borrowing $130 million (equal to 1.5 years of normalized cash flow generation to fully cover). IMG is a precision machining, welding, brazing, and surface treatment business serving the semiconductor, medical, and aerospace/defense industries. This small bolt-on transaction is expected to be accretive to 2022 results, and should help total company margins in a number of ways.

The market opportunity for sales growth, alongside an anticipated/targeted increase in profit margins above 10% are highlighted below in an Investor Presentation from a week ago.

Technical Trading Setup

Ichor’s daily technical momentum picture is somewhat fuzzy, but holds real upside potential. It reached a top spot in one of my favorite momentum sorts several weeks ago, which looks for a lack of overhead share supply. Then, the technology-led Wall Street downturn accelerated in January.

Still, if we review a weekly chart of trading activity, a basing pattern in price since August could be setting up big gains in 2022. Over the last three years, Ichor has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost +30%. An intermediate-term 10-week Average Directional Index score under 18 has typically been a smart area to acquire shares. I have circled this ADX condition in green below. The weekly On Balance Volume trend has been solidly bullish the whole period drawn. The OBV drift higher since August without a price advance is particularly impressive. Overall, I rank the momentum trading picture as healthy and constructive.

StockCharts.com

Final Thoughts

To summarize the bullish thesis, Ichor could substantially increase its share valuation on accelerating income results in the years ahead. If you will, it sits in the EXACT opposite position as Apple. I wrote an article in December here, explaining Apple was reaching for a peak valuation on peak earnings, a double-whammy development for investors.

If semiconductor manufacturers continue to ramp up new plant & equipment spending, Ichor’s business will witness strong demand. If management can execute its strategy of increasing prices and margins, a monster bump in EPS could be next, perhaps at a clip surpassing present forecasts. And, rising investor interest and valuations of the business could become reality with positive operating news. Remember, all this is occurring from a point where the existing valuation is on the matt, when few are noticing Ichor’s upside potential.

What are the risks to an investment in Ichor? My standout worry is the cyclical semiconductor sector could experience an unexpected downturn. Russia/Ukraine geopolitical tension could spill over into a large East European war, and generate a shockwave to consumer confidence. Rising interest rates to combat spiking inflation could slow demand for electronics also. A final risk is the U.S. stock market fails to recover from its latest sell-off and zigzags lower the rest of the year. This headwind for all equities, including Ichor, could hold price inside the $40-50 range 12 months from now.

However, I feel it more likely a bullish script will play out for Ichor during 2022-23. I am modeling a target price zone of $60-70 in 12 to 18 months, equivalent to a gain of 45-70% from $41 today. A best-case scenario, strong global economy with extreme demand for semiconductors over several years could push Ichor closer to $100 in 18-24 months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.