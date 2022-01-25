Alexey_Lesik/iStock via Getty Images

Dry bulk shipping stocks had a banner year in 2021 after the price of moving major raw materials by sea skyrocketed amid supply chain disruptions, port congestion in main importing countries like China, and rising demand for raw materials to fuel the global economic recovery.

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), which measures the average cost of leasing ships to transport dry bulk cargoes such as coal, iron ore, and grains among others, soared higher than 5,600 in October 2021 - a reading not seen since 2008. Names like Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) and Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE:GNK), just to name a few, benefited immensely. Their stocks all finished the year with handsome returns above 100%, despite substantial declines in Q4 of 2021.

Weak start to 2022 presents buying opportunity

Returns for dry bulk shipping stocks have, however, been negative in 2022, in line with the decline in the BDI. The decline in the average cost of shipping dry bulk cargo started in Q4 of 2021 after the explosive run-up in the first three quarters of 2021. As at the time of writing, the BDI was down 21% YTD at 1,415 and more than 50% off its October peak.

As expected, dry bulk shipping companies, whose voyage revenue is directly tied to the cost of shipping dry bulk cargo by sea, have also underperformed this year. GNK, GOGL, SBLK and EGLE are all down around 10% YTD.

We expect these declines to continue in the short-term amid weaker seasonal demand for dry shipping vessels, which will put downward pressure on shipping rates.

China, the main driver of demand for dry bulk goods like iron ore (used to manufacture steel) and coal, will be marking the Chinese New Year on February 1. In line with the practice in previous years, China has reduced output in factories ahead of the event, lowering demand for raw materials like iron ore and coal. China will also be hosting the Winter Olympics and there is a high likelihood that the government will be pursuing a ‘blue sky’ policy, meaning industrial activity will be muted to prevent the build-up of smog. These developments in China point to lower demand for raw materials such as iron ore and coal in the short-term, increasing the likelihood that dry bulk shipping rates will remain subdued.

However, looking further into the year, dry bulk shipping rates could come back up despite short-term concerns around demand. Overall dry bulk demand growth is expected to outpace vessel supply growth in 2022. This is largely because of the record low order book as a percentage of the world fleet. Tightening supply will provide crucial support for dry bulk shipping rates and help prop up the BDI when demand returns.

Given the correlation between the performance of the BDI and dry bulk shipping stocks, investors keen on capitalizing on improving dry bulk shipping rates later in the year when demand swings back should view the short-term weakness in these stocks as buying opportunities.

While we like a couple of names in the industry, we are paying closest attention to GNK. Like most of its peers, GNK has declined by double digits YTD, is off its 52 week high by more than 30%, and could decline even further in the short-term, presenting buying opportunities for investors focused on the long-term potential of the business. Importantly, GNK has some unique competitive advantages that could see it outperform in a favorable rate environment, which we believe is a matter of when and not if.

GNK’s fleet insulates against cyclicality

GNK’s dry bulk fleet consists of 44 dry bulk vessels, including 17 Capesize dry bulk carriers, 15 Ultramax dry bulk carriers and twelve Supramax dry bulk carriers, as per its most recent 10-Q.

It's important to understand the different kinds of vessels in the dry bulk shipping industry and their different uses. There are two important distinctions – major bulk vessels and minor bulk vessels – that investors need to understand. Major bulk vessels are primarily used to transport iron ore and coal while minor bulk vessels are used to transport cargo such as cement, scrap, fertilizer, bauxite, nickel ore, salt and sugar.

Capesize vessels have a capacity of 100,0000 deadweight tons and above and are generally used to carry major bulk cargo. Panamax, Handymax and Handysize have capacities below 100K dwt and are generally used for minor bulk categories (though some carriers use them to transport major bulk in lower quantities). The illustration below from etfmg is a helpful guide to understanding the different kinds of vessels in dry bulk shipping.

Different kinds of dry bulk shipping vessels etfmg.com

GNK’s fleet consists of 44 vessels. The breakdown is as follows:

Type Number of carriers Percentage of total fleet Capesize 17 38.63% Ultramax (Handymax) 15 34.09% Supramax 12 27.27%

Cumulatively, ultramax and supramax account for around 60% of the fleet, meaning GNK is able to put more focus on minor bulk goods in seasons when major bulk goods like iron ore and coal are in low demand. Major bulk commodities are notoriously cyclical and sensitive to a number of uncontrollable variables, including the prevailing economic situation in China and the rest of the world, as well as iron ore mining output in exporting countries like Brazil .

A diversified fleet means GNK is better insulated from the cyclicality that comes from relying solely on capesize vessels. Smaller vessels are also more versatile and can be used for containers and other kinds of cargo during backhaul trips, maximizing their return. GOGL, in comparison, has a fleet of 99 vessels, of which 56 are capesize (56%), 40 panamax (40%) and only 4 ultramax (4%), giving it little exposure to vessels best suited for minor bulk cargoes.

While it may be difficult to quantify the impact of fleet composition on revenue or the bottom line, one cannot overlook the significance of diversification in a highly cyclical market like dry bulk shipping. This is one reason why GNK stands out.

Financial discipline and new shareholder friendly strategy

GNK implemented a new value strategy during the second quarter of 2021 centered around three key pillars: growth, deleveraging and dividends. In line with this, the company paid down $144.2m of debt through Sep 2021 with an aim of reaching a debt balance of $246m at Dec 31, 2021. The company also reached net income of $57.1 million in Q3 2021, the highest since 2008 (which was expected given the meteoric rise in the BDI).

A key indicator of the company’s financial discipline is how aggressively it has grown its EBITDA in times of high rates, underlining the strong operational leverage it has built and the financial discipline within the management. Coming in at $151 million, its adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 was greater than the adjusted EBITDA for FY19 and FY20 combined and already greater than FY18, the company’s investor presentations indicate.

The improvement of the balance sheet, coupled with strong operating leverage that ensures more money per every unit dollar of revenue trickles to the bottom line, works in favor of shareholders. Management has also been categorical about the priority it gives to paying consistent dividends - Over the last 9 quarters (since Q3 2022), GNK has declared $1.055 per share in dividends in aggregate (with around 41 million shares outstanding).

Conclusion: A stock worth watching

When dry bulk shipping stocks swing back to growth, GNK will be a name to watch in terms of its potential to outperform. In addition to its strong fundamentals, it is also fairly cheap. Its EV/EBITDA is 5.04x (ttm) and 3.45x (fwd) compared with sector median of 13.7x and 12.3x respectively. It scores well on other valuation metrics too. While a 100% increase from current levels is unlikely in 2022, given how well the stock performed in 2021, it could be achieved in the next 18 to 24 months. GNK is a stock worth watching if you want to time the rebound in dry bulk shipping stocks.