Being A Bear Is More Complicated Than It Looks

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

I am probably as bearish as they come. I just finished writing a series anticipating "The Death of Irrational Exuberance" in which I argued for the likelihood of low to negative returns over nearly every time horizon between now and 2040, and late last year, I declared that we were likely transitioning from a high-return tech-dominated market to a low-return energy-led market. But I am hesitant to tell others they should go to cash for seven years, as some have argued.

The difficulty with long-term bear markets is that they are so volatile cyclically. Or, more accurately, historically, bear markets always have been very volatile. First, let's define a long-term bear market, for this discussion, as a period in which markets do not achieve a new all-time high for seven years or more.

A glance at the following chart tells us that over the last century, we have had three significant long-term bear markets. The first, 1929-1954; the second, 1973-1980; the third, 2000-2012.

Chart 1 Robert Shiller data

Cyclical lows of those bear markets have always come somewhere in the middle of their respective periods. The first, 1932; the second, 1974; and the third, 2009. What is more, there is often a secondary major low somewhere in there, for example in 1942 and 2003.

So, those bottoms came 1, 3, 3, 9, and 13 years after these major market peaks. The first "reason" this happens is because equities in a bear market have a greater tendency to conform to the dictates of the market cycle (fluctuations in interest rates, earnings, commodities, GDP) than they do in bull markets. Throughout the 1980s and '90s, for example, stocks were inversely correlated with the cycle. Second, the market cycle is more volatile in equity bear markets than in equity bull markets.

The combination of these two simple principles results in what otherwise might seem paradoxical: long-term lows occur primarily in the middle of bear markets, not at the end. Of course, if you shift your definitions around--perhaps the post-1929 bear market concluded in 1932, and that was the beginning of a new bull market. That is a worthwhile discussion to have, but it does not alter the point we are trying to make here: there is no historical precedent for making "cash for seven years" a good trade for all investors.

But, it might not be that bad, either. If you were still holding stocks in 1932, you would probably have given your left arm to have travelled back in time to sell out of the market in 1929 under the condition that you would not be allowed back in until 1936.

So, if you are thinking, "I am going to sell everything all at once sometime over the next seven years", then I suspect now is the time to do so. The following is my base case for stocks and EPS for the S&P 500 until the end of the decade, based on my extrapolations of market history since 1871, which I outlined in "The Death of Irrational Exuberance" series.

Chart 2 John Overstreet

Both earnings growth and valuations are too high to be sustainable, and the rapid ramp-up in energy prices short-term combined with an end to the regime of ever-lower energy prices long-term are just the sort of thing to sweep the legs out from the market and then keep it from getting back up. This is what happened at end of the tech booms of the 1920s and 1990s, irrespective of whether what followed was deflation (1930s) or inflation (2000s).

If subsequent fiscal and/or monetary stimulus should send inflation higher in the wake of a crash, then that will help stocks go higher, but lower relative to commodities.

One of the big lessons from Chart 1 is, however, that the stock market has had a powerful tendency to rise since the end of the Great Depression, whatever temporary setbacks it has faced.

One must have extraordinary confidence to argue that everybody who listens ought to spend seven years in cash, both because the market has shown this bullish bias again and again and because even if markets are likely to be down over the next seven years, there is likely a big buying opportunity in the next couple years.

For those who anticipate an extended period of very low returns, I think going overweight long-term Treasuries (TLT) (ZROZ) are worth considering for the next two years, despite real yields being so low. Treasuries are likely to outperform equities in case of a crash. For those who wish to take on more risk, a long position in the energy sector, particularly big caps (XLE), might be advisable, even though I think over the next two years, energy is likely to suffer as much as the rest of the market. Tech (FANGs and Teslas) seems like the absolute worst place to be. For those who think the whole system is about to implode, gold is likely a better bet than other precious metals, since it is better able to handle both extreme inflationary and deflationary outcomes.

The next big signal to watch for what follows in the immediate future is commodities, especially industrial metals and energy, and because energy prices are so volatile, I would look primarily to the metals like copper for clues. A rise in commodities is not likely to bode well for stocks, but they likely imply a less ominous outlook than the one I have presented in Chart 2, at least for the time being. If, as I suspect, commodities turn down after having decelerated over the last year, that is likely confirmation that the crash is afoot.