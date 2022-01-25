JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few days ago, I published an article about The Coca-Cola Company (KO), and it seems quite logical to also take a closer look at one of its closest competitors: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In my article about Coca-Cola, I argued that The Coca-Cola Company is no bargain and fairly valued at best. In my last article about Pepsi, I argued in a similar way and while I will show once again, why I think Pepsi could be better positioned than Coca-Cola, both stocks are not a good investment right now.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the last quarterly results, PepsiCo performed quite well and in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company generated $20,189 million in revenue. Compared to $18,091 million in revenue in the same quarter last year this is an increase of 11.6%. Operating profit also increased from $3,011 million in Q3/20 to $3,159 million in Q3/21 – an increase of 4.9% year-over-year. However, diluted net income per share declined from $1.65 in the same quarter last year to $1.60 in this quarter – a decrease of 3.0% YoY. It is not very surprising that PepsiCo is also fighting against inflation and Hugh Johnston stated during the last earnings call:

We had shared on the last call, as well as in the prepared remarks today that we expect to be able to price through the inflation that we're facing whether it be commodities inflation or other types of operating expense inflation. Some of that pricing occurred in the summer, much more of it is occurring in the fall in the beverage business and substantially all of it for 2021 in the snack food business is occurring really as we speak during these weeks right now.

And while the inflationary pressure is clearly visible in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 by nullifying the strong revenue growth, results for the first nine months look better. Revenue in the first nine months increased even 13.2% from $47,917 million to $54,226 million and in this case, diluted net income per share also increased from $3.79 in 2020 to $4.54 in 2021 – an increase of 19.8% YoY.

Growth

And while PepsiCo could report high growth rates in the recent past, the question is rather if PepsiCo can keep up these growth rates in the years to come. And very similar to The Coca-Cola Company, analysts are expecting strong growth for PepsiCo in the years to come. Between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2029 analysts are expecting earnings per share to grow with a CAGR of 8.06%.

Analysts' estimates for earnings per share Seeking Alpha

And like I did in my last article about The Coca-Cola Company, I would also question if these growth rates are realistic for PepsiCo. When looking at the last decade, PepsiCo is presenting itself similar to The Coca-Cola Company. In the last ten years, revenue increased with a CAGR of 1.98%, while earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 2.73%. When looking at the growth rates during the last decade, it is hard to imagine PepsiCo growing in the high single digits for several years. And we can also see that the 10-year earnings per share CAGR constantly declined during the last decade (2018 being an exception). On the other hand, the chart also shows that PepsiCo was able to grow in the high single digits or even double digits with a stable pace before 2010.

Earnings per share and growth since 1985 Author's work

The question right now is, if PepsiCo can return to its previous strength and grow with a similar pace again as before 2010. Since 1985, earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 9.01% and therefore analysts’ estimates seem not completely unrealistic. But we also need a good reason why PepsiCo should return to previous growth rates after it had been struggling for ten years right now.

Management is estimating long-term organic revenue growth to be between 4% and 6%. However, organic revenue growth was only about 4% on average during the last years. Additionally, PepsiCo is estimating that margin expansion might add another 1.5% to bottom line growth. And finally, PepsiCo could grow by using share buybacks and in total, PepsiCo could reach 8% growth for the bottom line (at least in theory).

Dividend and Share Buybacks

However, we should not be too optimistic right now that PepsiCo will be able to spend the necessary amounts on share buybacks in the years to come to make a meaningful impact. With a current market capitalization of $245 billion, PepsiCo would have to spend about $2.5 billion to repurchase 1% of outstanding shares and almost $5 billion to add 2% growth to the bottom line by share buybacks. In fiscal 2021, PepsiCo spent only $106 million on share buybacks and when looking at the last ten years, the company spent only $5 billion on share repurchases in 2014 and 2015. In most other years the amounts were lower.

Considering that PepsiCo must spend almost $5.8 billion on dividends and management is prioritizing dividend growth (and probably doesn’t want to end the streak of 49 consecutive dividend increases), free cash flow of $6.7 billion is not nearly enough to spend such high amounts on share buybacks.

Of course, PepsiCo could use the $6.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents it has on its balance sheet for share buybacks. But considering $4.2 billion in short-term debt and $37.0 billion in long-term debt, I don’t think this is a wise decision. PepsiCo currently has a debt-equity ratio of 2.58, which is a rather high ratio. It would also take about 3.6 times the current operating income ($11,426 million in the last four quarters) to repay the outstanding debt. And considering these ratios and amounts of debt, PepsiCo should rather use its cash to reduce debt levels.

Intrinsic Value

Of course, the stock price could decline again – making it easier for PepsiCo to repurchase 1% to 2% of outstanding shares. And a lower stock price in the quarters and years to come might not be unrealistic as PepsiCo seems to be overvalued. When looking at the price-free cash flow ratio, PepsiCo is trading almost for the highest P/FCF ratio in the last ten years (aside from a brief period in 2020). And with a current P/FCF ratio of 36, the stock is clearly trading above its 10-year average of 24.25. When looking at the price-earnings ratio (GAAP TTM numbers), we see a 10-year average of 23.53 and the stock is currently trading for 29.66 times earnings. And while there have been some quarters with higher P/e ratios, it is still a rather high ratio we are seeing right now.

Data by YCharts

The fact that PepsiCo is rather overvalued is also underlined by our discount cash flow calculation. When using the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis ($6,682 million) and assuming 8% growth for the next decade – according to management and analysts – followed by 6% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $138.67 (assuming a 10% discount rate and using 1,389 million shares outstanding). At the time of writing, PepsiCo is trading for $175 and therefore the stock seems to be overvalued.

And I also mentioned above that I consider 8% growth for the next decade rather optimistic, and we should not be surprised if PepsiCo can grow only 7% or 6% in the years to come.

Coca-Cola vs. Pepsi

We can not only argue if Pepsi or Coca-Cola tastes better, but we can also argue which of the two companies behind the two brands would be the better investment. To compare the two, we can look at different metrics. However, both companies seem quite similar in many different aspects. Dividend yield is more or less similar, payout ratio is similar and both stocks are trading for a similar P/E ratio.

The Coca-Cola Company PepsiCo, Inc. P/E ratio (GAAP TTM) 30.23 29.92 P/FCF ratio 22.61 36.21 Dividend Yield (FWD) 2.74% 2.45% Dividend 5-year CAGR 3.71% 7.49% Payout Ratio 73.28% 68.88% RoIC (5-year average) 10.23% 17.30% Operating Margin (5-year average) 29.24% 15.53% Revenue CAGR 5 years -5.71% 2.22% EPS CAGR 5 years 1.40% 6.89%

But there are also some metrics, where the two companies and stocks are quite different. PepsiCo increase the dividend with a higher pace and PepsiCo could also increase revenue and earnings per share with a higher pace in the last 5 years. But The Coca-Cola Company has a much higher operating margin and PepsiCo is trading for a much higher P/FCF ratio, which is not good.

While I think that PepsiCo can grow with a higher pace in the years to come, the stock is also trading for a higher price and especially when looking at the discount cash flow calculation, PepsiCo is also not a good investment. Both stocks seem overvalued and are not really good investments and right now, I don’t want to pick any of the two. Of course, both are great companies with a wide economic moat and will continue to perform well in the next years and probably decades.

However, I see a few advantages for PepsiCo compared to The Coca-Cola Company: the business is more diversified and while The Coca-Cola Company is generating most of its revenue from beverages, PepsiCo is generating only 45% of total revenue with beverages and 55% of revenue stem from food and for this segment I see not only higher growth potential, but it can also generate higher margins.

And finally, PepsiCo reported an average return on invested capital of 17.30% in the last five years, while The Coca-Cola Company reported only an RoIC of 10.23%. And RoIC is in my opinion one of the most important metrics to assess the quality of a business.

Conclusion

Recently, Cathie Wood argued that “value stocks” are in a bubble. In the Q4/2021 quarterly results we can find the following statement:

In our view, the real bubble could be building in such so-called "value" stocks with much higher valuations in the context of a five-year investment time horizon as opposed to last year.

PepsiCo would be one of these value stocks and in my opinion the stock is too expensive right now and therefore not a good investment. However, I find Wood's statement quite hilarious and while there are innovative companies that are growing with a high pace but are not in a bubble – names like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA) or Meta (FB) come to mind – the stocks Cathie Wood is usually picking for her funds are not a good long-term investment (this does not mean one can’t generate spectacular returns by speculating). And before you are investing in companies like Tesla (TSLA) or Coinbase (COIN) (or some other picks of Cathie Wood), I would rather urge you to invest in PepsiCo instead.

PepsiCo is not promising phenomenal returns of 40% on an annualized basis, but unless you are Stanley Druckenmiller, you also should not throw such numbers around (and Druckenmiller would probably be humble enough not to make such statements). But PepsiCo will be a solid investment, paying you dividends and although it seems overvalued, we could still expect an annual return in the high single- digits when buying the stock and holding for the long term (and that is decent). And when searching for value stocks that are clearly not in a bubble, you (and Cathie Wood) can take a closer look at CVS Health Inc (CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) or Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY).