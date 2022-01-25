Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was quietly beating the broader indexes in 2021. This was after doing just that in 2019 and 2020 as well. This was somewhat surprising for 2021, as the fund is a hybrid allocation to equities and convertibles. They even have other various bond exposure in the underlying portfolio. Yet, they were able to buck the trend and come out ahead. In 2020, convertible stocks were a hot performing area of the market. Last year we saw that area of the market cool off and take a breather.

CSQ is set up to continue to deliver some solid returns for shareholders. However, one investing in CSQ should be aware that they have their highest allocation to tech stocks. With the tech sell-off seemingly starting to quicken its pace, this could put future performance for CSQ in a tougher situation in the short term. Over the longer run, I believe that tech is still fine. It just needs to have its earnings catch up with its valuations.

Despite the small premium, this fund is still somewhat attractive as a premium might be the new level this fund trades at. Since around 2018, the fund has flirted with premium levels. The discount expansion during the COVID crash was very briefly lived.

Calamos

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -2.02

Discount: 0.81%

Distribution Yield: 7.2%

Expense Ratio: 1.44%

Leverage: 28.45%

Managed Assets: $4.162 billion

Structure: Perpetual

CSQ's objective is to seek "total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income." They attempt to achieve this simply by; "investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds."

The fund has the ability to invest where they see the best opportunities might be. That is part of the appeal of active management, the flexibility to adapt to different situations. Though it should be noted that the fund will have "at least 50% in equity securities."

This means that the fund will always hold a heavier allocation to common stocks. That puts it in a more aggressive position than their sister funds that tend to favor more fixed-income oriented positions, focusing on more convertibles in particular. However, the overweight allocation to equities has undoubtedly benefited the fund to this point.

CSQ is quite a large fund in the CEF space, where funds don't tend to be very large for the most part. Helping provide a significant boost to the amount of total managed assets would be the 28.45% leverage the fund last reported. This is primarily through borrowings, but they also have several mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. The redemption dates and dividend rates are varied.

CSQ Preferred Leverage Calamos

The Series D was the latest issuance in 2021. They got in a low 2.45% dividend yield.

The borrowings they utilize are a variable rate. That last time they reported at their fiscal year-end of October 31st, 2021, that came to 0.60%. When rates rise, that leaves the borrowings susceptible to increased interest expenses. However, they will still enjoy some fixed dividend rates. Unfortunately, they have a portion of that expiring later this year.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.44%. When including the leverage expenses, it comes to 2.03%. This was materially lower than in years prior. 2020 showed a total expense ratio of 2.45%, and 2019 showed a high of 3.05%. The good times might be over, and the expense ratio could come back up next fiscal year when rates are higher.

Performance - Mixed Portfolio Brings Solid Results

Over the year, CSQ has delivered solid results to shareholders. They had even beaten the market in the last three years as measured by its outperformance relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Of course, SPY isn't leveraged, and CSQ is. That's a huge factor in the outperformance because otherwise, CSQ is not comparable to SPY being a hybrid fund. This just helps provide some context of the performance of the fund.

There isn't another fund that I know of that would represent a great peer performance. Morningstar classifies it as a "US CEF US Allocation," which is a fairly broad classification.

YCharts

It hasn't just been the last few years that have been rewarding for shareholders. Instead, investors have enjoyed double-digit annualized returns since the fund's inception in 2004. That is even including the 2008/09 great financial crisis.

CSQ Annualized Returns Calamos

These types of strong performances have been noticed by investors now. It has also contributed to CSQ raising its distribution a couple of times in recent years. Though they had cut in the great financial crisis too, so that should be noted.

Investors have been pushing CSQ to trade at premiums regularly over the last several years now. If we look at the average discount over the last 5 years, we are currently above that level. Even after the market volatility as of late. Still, with this trajectory, it would seem that a premium is now a more normal range for this fund. The shallow discount could be short-lived.

Data by YCharts

If we look at the last year alone, the average premium comes to 1.99%, putting the 1-year z-score at a negative 2.02. Negative z-scores haven't been very plentiful for the last year, and they have been relatively rare for CEFs but the sell-off has been providing opportunities now.

Distribution - Sustainable 7.2% Distribution Yield

The fund's distribution yield currently comes to 7.2%. The latest sell-off pushing it to this latest level. That works out to 7.14% on a NAV basis due to its small premium. The fund has worked through some distribution cuts in 2008/09 - otherwise, the trend has been higher since then. Solid performance is the attributing factor here.

CSQ Distribution History CEFConnect

Calamos provides a cumulative distribution history chart for investors. I believe this is incredibly useful in visualizing the significant distributions of a closed-end fund payout. I wish other sponsors would adopt this type of chart to help illustrate and drive home that point.

Cumulative Distribution History Calamos

As of 12/31/21, CSQ has paid out a total of $17.15 to shareholders. The last time we touched on this fund, we noted that it had passed its inception NAV or that it has essentially "paid off" its original NAV to shareholders. For those that might have been holding since then, it is all just return at this point. To me, that's the quintessential achievement for an investment in an investor's portfolio.

One of the interesting changes year-over-year for the fund was the considerable drop in net investment income [NII]. This isn't too much of a concern considering that the fund will rely on capital gains to fund the vast majority of its distribution. However, it is something to take note of. NII dropped around 51.5% from fiscal year-end 2020 to fiscal year-end 2021.

This happened even as the expense ratio for the fund came down in a meaningful way. Total interest expenses for borrowings and the preferred were roughly $18.2 million last year. For fiscal 2021, that same expenses came to roughly $15.5 million, which helped soften the blow from the $7.727 million increase in the investment advisor fee. Total expenses for the fund only rose $5 million.

Annual Report Calamos

That saw NII coverage drop from 19.6% to 8.5%. Still, the fund's distribution remained solidly covered through realized gains. The unrealized gains were massive. As a total of the beginning of year net assets, it was an increase of 40% from the unrealized gains alone.

It was those types of moves that pushed the fund to eclipse its IPO price and NAV levels. That's quite the feat for funds that launched prior to 2008, where forced deleveraging permanently damaged many funds' assets.

The fund has also implemented an at-the-market offering. This will see more shares issued by the fund, so the total outstanding will grow. That means more going out for the distribution. However, it is accretive to current investors since it is done at a premium. Due to the size of the fund and the relatively low amount of newly issued assets, it didn't work out to be anything material. It came to a NAV accretion of $0.0026 for shareholders. $0.0026 is better than $0.0000 the last time I checked, though.

For tax purposes, we see that ordinary income is a fairly sizeable classification. That doesn't align with the net investment income received by the fund. CSQ is one of those funds that is a good reminder that underlying earnings don't always translate to tax classifications.

CSQ Tax Classifications Calamos

CSQ's Portfolio

For CSQ's NII to drop so considerably, I would have originally assumed some massive turnover was being reported. That just doesn't appear to be the case. It was reported at 27% for the prior fiscal year. That certainly means they weren't sitting around doing nothing, but I did suspect it would have been higher.

This is backed up by the fact that the asset allocations haven't changed materially either. 60.9% is in the equity sleeve of their portfolio. The second highest allocation was 22.1%, and corporate bonds made up 11%.

Asset Allocation Calamos

I cover this fund regularly, so I just happen to have a link to last year's article handy. In that piece, we are looking at the 12/31/20 portfolio allocations. One of the reasons I try to make regular updates of the more interesting CEFs is that it creates a permanent record of various data points such as this.

Anyway, at that time, the fund's common stock sleeve was at 59.2%. Similar allocations can be seen in the convertibles and corporate bonds. So overall, there just wasn't a drastic change that could broadly explain the sizeable NII change from year to year.

They also didn't change their overall quality allocation based on the credit rating of their portfolio positions. They mostly invest in junk-rated companies.

Quality Allocation Calamos

This also lines up quite similarly with last year's allocations. Unrated securities then came to 47%, BB's came to 19.6%, and BBB's were at 15.4% weightings. That's quite similar to what we are seeing a year later.

The fund's allocation to the tech sector has been increased a bit since we last took a look at the fund. This remains an overweight allocation for the fund, which I had mentioned as a shorter-term risk if tech stocks continue to remain under pressure, as we've seen more recently.

Top Sector Allocations Calamos

Looking at the top holdings, we are also looking at relatively similar holdings. So, unfortunately, there is nothing too apparent on why NII would have dropped by such a sizeable amount. We have the $5 million in increased expenses, but there had to have been some more minor changes deeper in the underlying holdings.

It isn't imperative that we know the exact reason why there was such a drop. Either way, coverage remains strong in terms of capital gains. As they rely on capital gains more anyway, the mystery of the NII decrease is less meaningful.

Top 10 Holdings Calamos

One of the newer holdings to make it amongst the top ten is the Ford Motor (F) convertibles bonds. Though at an allocation of just 1% isn't necessarily a position that is going to dominate CSQ's portfolio performance. These are the 0.00% yielding 03/15/26 convertibles. Shares of Ford have been on fire more recently, which brought the convertibles to the top ten for the fund.

The MAMAA mega-cap tech stock names have the honor to have a material impact on CSQ, as their holdings are concentrated amongst those names tighter in the top 4 positions. They also have the Meta Platforms (FB) to be changed to (MVRS) in the number 6 spot.

This was a slight shift overall from the previous holdings as of 7/31/21. Nvidia's performance has pushed it above several other names that have remained consistent in the portfolio, such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and JPMorgan (JPM).

YCharts

I'm long UNH and JPM shares myself, so I certainly believe they are excellent additions in CSQ's portfolio too. That is despite the monster run from NVDA that resulted in the position becoming a more sizeable allocation.

Conclusion

CSQ has been a solid performing fund for several years now. They have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last three years. Keeping in mind that they are a leveraged fund and invested in a more hybrid allocation makes it not a direct comparison. It is more for just context on how well CSQ has been performing.

These returns seem to have driven interest from investors over the last several years as the fund's valuation has been driven to trade at a premium quite regularly. The fund's distribution is still a respectable 6.57%, some more solid returns, and we could even see more distribution boosts for this fund.

That being said, the allocation to tech for the fund is sizeable. Tech has been a poor performer as of late, which means new highs for CSQ might be limited in the short term. Longer term, I still see this fund as a winner.