Ongoing developments in the macro and geopolitical arenas point to continued increases in the prices of crude oil and natural gas. This may make the sector an ideal place to ride out turmoil in the broader market that's sure to be brought about by the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate moves. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is an excellent candidate for any investor wishing to acquire exposure to hydrocarbon prices, all the while benefiting from a solid and steady stream of dividend payments. The company has a strong asset portfolio, a global footprint, and a number of promising projects in development. Its stock is sure to benefit from the coming rise in energy prices.

As mentioned, a number of geopolitical and macro factors, some years in the making, are beginning to have a strong impact on both oil and gas supply and demand, resulting in steadily rising prices. As previously discussed in a piece on Enbridge Inc. (ENB), chronic upstream underinvestment since 2014 has left a $600 billion dollar shortfall in capacity. This is increasingly being felt as the world economy slowly returns to normal following two years of pandemic lockdowns.

The ongoing standoff between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, resulting in Putin's use of Russian gas to pressure Europe, seems to be the second phase of a plan initiated in 2014. That's when the Russian military annexed Crimea and Moscow-backed separatists took control of some eastern-Ukrainian industrial regions along the Russian border. Given how the conflict has developed and the stakes for both sides it's highly unlikely that either side will just pack up and go home. This may drag on for some time and cause natural gas prices to remain elevated and volatile. And while that may cause negative economic and inflationary repercussions, it'll be a boon for companies in the energy sector.

Exxon is one of the world's largest oil companies with proven reserves of about 15 billion oil-equivalent barrels at the end of 2020, made up of 60 percent oil and 40 percent natural gas. It's the largest natgas producer in the US and one of the largest LNG exporters in the world. As can be seen from the map above, the company's operations are well distributed geographically, helping limit risk in any particular region, while giving it the scale to take advantage of international opportunities. It's also a major petrochemical product producer through its ExxonMobil Chemical subsidiary.

In spite of sector-wide regulatory and environmental pressures over recent years, manifesting themselves through the emergence of the ESG movement, Exxon has continued to develop its portfolio. The company has been making major investments in its Guyanese and Permian assets, leaving it in an excellent position to take advantage of the aforementioned trends driving the rise in hydrocarbon prices.

One of the cornerstones of the company's upstream assets is its project in Guyana, a joint venture between itself, Hess Corp. (HES) and the Chinese oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd. Its Guyanese project had a recoverable resource estimate of 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels even before the announcement of a recent discovery that will add to that number. Granted, it may be years before it ramps up to full production but this source of new low-cost production, with margins greater than $50/bbl at current prices, should eventually have a strong positive impact on company earnings as it comes online.

One of the inherent risks that comes from investing in resource companies with extensive international operations is the political risk attached to many assets. When energy prices are low everyone's looking to cut a deal but as the years pass and projects are built out, energy prices rise, and the political winds shift; demands for the renegotiation of previous agreements often manifest themselves, negatively impacting shareholders in the process. One need look no further than recent developments in Mexico as an example.

What's nice about Exxon's Guyana project is that Exxon brings with it more than just technical know-how. Venezuela has long claimed large parts of Guyana as its own, highlighted in orange on the map below, and having large American and Chinese companies with extensive commercial interests in the country serves the Guyanese government well. The mere presence of these companies, along with the American and Chinese employees who work there, will go a long way in dissuading the unstable Venezuelan regime from taking a more aggressive posture. This is a big plus for Exxon as the value of its presence should ensure smooth relations with the Guyanese government for years to come.

The company has also kept developing promising assets closer to home in the Permian Basin. It has continued adding rigs and expects to grow production from the approximately 500 thousand bbl/day at present to 700 thousand bbl/day by 2025. On the Q3 earnings call Darren Woods, Exxon Mobil's CEO, talked at length of the company's focus on the Permian while emphasizing the cost-efficient way about which Exxon is developing the area.

Its chemical operations have also been a growth target, Exxon recently completed and began operating a plant near Corpus Christi, Texas. A 50-50 joint venture between itself and Saudi Arabia's SABIC which was long a priority project for the Chemicals division. Exxon expects the complex to generate over $500 million/year in earnings. While obviously related to and dependent on the oil and gas industry, this division does provide a measure of diversification in Exxon Mobil's earnings.

In addition to these investments the company has also been reducing operating costs with a goal of achieving $6 billion in savings by 2023 in comparison to its 2019 expenses. On the Q3 call, Woods discussed how annualized structural costs are already $4.5 billion lower than the 2019 base year, making attainment of the 2023 target very likely. Much of those savings are going into debt reduction as the company reduced debt by $4 billion over the quarter and has intentions of continuing to pay down debt. However, in spite of this debt reduction drive management has increased the quarterly dividend from $0.87/share to $0.88/share and put aside $10 billion for share buybacks between now and 2023. Shareholder friendly measures that are sure to help the stock price.

The main risk to this thesis is a long and sustained decline in energy prices. Granted, both oil and gas prices are very volatile in the best of times and the stock in an oil major, such as Exxon, will be affected by those energy price swings. The greater threat however, is not from the short-term noise but rather a prolonged multi-month or multi-year secular shift in either supply or demand similar to what occurred in 2014 and 2015. This would cause sector-wide equity price declines no matter how good management was.

While sure to experience volatility along the way, oil and gas prices look set to keep climbing for some time. As the projects that the company has been developing over recent years come to fruition, they will allow Exxon to benefit from these trends. Therefore, an investor wishing to gain exposure to these price shifts should consider Exxon Mobil.