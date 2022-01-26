Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Hotel REIT sector has been beaten down by the pandemic, but there are numerous signs of a turnaround, and many hotel REITs have returned to positive cash flow.

Dramatic improvements in video teleconferencing have cut down greatly on the need for business travel. Yet, while Hotels that depend heavily on business travel are still suffering, hotels primarily for leisure travel are coming back strong, especially in the Sunbelt. The top 10 markets in 2021 were all in the southern half of the country, while the bottom 10 were all in the north.

Performance by Hotel Type and Location Hoya Capital

Occupancy rates, which took a major blow during the pandemic, have returned nearly to their 20-year averages, and most hotel REITs returned to positive cash flow by the middle of 2021.

Hotel Occupancy Rates Hoya Capital

Hotel REITs have excellent inflation-hedging characteristics. Because the lease is measured in days rather than years, hotel room prices can respond quickly to inflationary pressures. Hotels are also less sensitive to interest rates than any other REIT sector.

The supply of new hotels has cooled off considerably, which is a positive tailwind for existing hotels. As Apple Hospitality CEO Jeff Knight noted on the November earnings call:

New supply which represented a headwind for us in 2019 has pulled back significantly as a result of rising construction costs and a lack of available financing. Less than 50% of our hotels have competing hotel projects under construction within a five mile radius. . . the lowest we have experienced since we began tracking for our portfolio.

The Bloomberg consensus FFO/share forecasts for Hotel REITs call for major increases by almost every company.

Meet the Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is a 14-year-old company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with a market cap of $3.6 billion. The experienced management team has an average of 14 years with the company.

The company owns and operates a portfolio of 219 rooms-focused hotels in 36 U.S. states.

Apple Hospitality Geographic Distribution Apple Hospitality REIT

The average effective age of APLE hotels is just 5 years, representing some of the best-known brands, well-liked by travelers.

Apple Hospitality REIT Portfolio Apple Hospitality REIT Apple Hospitality Hotel Brands Apple Hospitality REIT

The company has arguably weathered the pandemic better than any other Hotel REIT. At $0.93 per share, APLE's 2021 FFO (Funds From Operations) ranks #1 among all Hotel REITs. The company's FFO is forecast to grow a sensational 62.4% in 2022, according to the Bloomberg consensus, and another 17.9% in 2023, making it an intriguing pick.

Seeking Alpha contributor True Orion recently noted,

. . . on an FFO per share basis, Apple Hospitality suffered the least losses among its peers, with Park Hotels & Resorts having taken the worst blow.

By last September, Apple Hospitality's ADR (Average Daily rates) had recovered to match the same period in 2019, and RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room), though still down 10% from September 2019, exceeded that of Q1 2020.

Apple Hospitality ADR and RevPAR Since Pandemic Apple Hospitality REIT

Occupancy rallied strongly in 2021, and by the week of November 27, exceeded the same period of 2019 by 7%

APLE Occupancy Trends Apple Hospitality REIT

During the pandemic, the company did an excellent job of reducing costs, as the graphic below illustrates. The stage is set for increased profitability if demand continues its return to normal.

Apple Hospitality Cost Savings Since Onset of Pandemic Apple Hospitality REIT

Strong, flexible balance sheet

Apple Hospitality boasts arguably the strongest balance sheet in the Hotel REIT sector. With a rock-solid liquidity ratio of 2.98 and debt ratio of 37%, APLE is second only to Sunstone Hotels, in the 18-company sector. APLE's Debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.9x is second only to Xenia. All these metrics are much better than the average Hotel REIT.

Company Liq. Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating Apple Hospitality REIT 2.98 37% 6.9 -- Hotel REIT average 1.86 49% 37.8 -- REIT average overall -- 29% 6.9 --

Source: TD Ameritrade and Hoya Capital Income Builder

Dividend restored, and likely to increase

APLE share prices have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, and it is one of only 4 hotel REITs to have resumed paying a dividend.

Apple Hospitality 3-year Price Chart TD Ameritrade

Where the dividend is concerned, APLE is likely to do much better soon, according to Hoya Capital:

We expect APLE to be one of the first hotel REITs to meaningfully restore their dividend as soon as early 2022.

The FFO growth forecast, noted above, certainly supports this expectation.

Bargain Valuation

APLE is priced attractively in both Price/FFO (17.5) and discount to NAV (-6.8%).

Hotel REIT Valuation and Growth Hoya Capital

While a high Price/FFO ratio often signals investor expectations for rapid growth, in the Hotel REIT sector it mostly just reflects how pitiful FFO levels stand. APLE'S 3-year FFO growth rate of ranks #1 in the entire REIT sector, and it stands at (-2.5)%.

APLE's P/FFO ratio of 17.5 is well below both the Hotel sector average of 35.3 and the REIT average of 26.3. Only debt-saddled Braemar Hotels has a more favorable P/FFO.

What could go wrong?

Hotel REITs are highly sensitive to marginal changes in supply and demand conditions, and even in normal times, they operate with an adjusted NOI that is the lowest in REITdom. Thus, a reversal in the supply picture , or any event that hampers demand, such as another nasty COVID mutation, could significantly impede all hotel REITs.

Additionally, hotel profitability is closely related to travel, so anything that restricts people's willingness or ability to travel would adversely affect Apple Hospitality along with other hotel stocks.

Hotels are labor-intensive, and personnel shortages or stoppages could adversely affect operating costs.

The bottom line: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Six of nine Wall Street analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha rate APLE a buy, with an average price target of $19.25, implying an upside of 21%. The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings service, however, recommend a Hold, even while it rates APLE #2 among hotel REITs (second only to CorePoint, which has been bought out by Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management in a joint venture), and even though upward revisions outnumber downward revisions by almost 3-to-1.

Quant Ratings Summary of APLE Seeking Alpha

The Street rates APLE a Buy, as do TipRanks and TD Ameritrade's Market Edge, while Zacks rates it a Hold. Wells Fargo has an Underweight rating on APLE, but Barclay's has it as Overweight. So analyst recommendations are all over the map.

Hoya Capital rates APLE a buy, saying,

We continue to like Apple Hospitality's secondary-market-heavy portfolio with a focus on leisure-oriented segments that are less affected by pandemic-related headwinds.

As for me, I am cautiously bullish. It is an intriguing growth proposition. If you are inclined to bet on the hotel REIT sector making a comeback this year, this is as good a company to invest in as any. Given the fragile nature of the hotel industry recovery, however, I would keep my allocation on the small side.