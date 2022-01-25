yulkapopkova/E+ via Getty Images

Many people, in their recreational time, appreciate a good boat ride. Naturally, this would create an opportunity for an industry to form dedicated to servicing these needs. Of the companies that make up this space, one that is worth mentioning is a firm called MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT). In recent years, the company has exhibited significant growth. Although the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some slight pain for the business, growth has since resumed, and data for the business generally looks positive today. Add on top of this the fact that shares are priced at rather low levels, and there is no doubt that MasterCraft Boat Holdings should be on the list of attractive opportunities for investors to consider buying into.

A play on recreational boating

Today, MasterCraft Boat Holdings operates as a manufacturer of recreational powerboats. The company's business really is focused on three operating segments. The most significant of these segments is the MasterCraft unit the company owns. According to management, the MasterCraft brand includes premium ski and wake boats, and it includes luxury day boats under the Aviara brand name. While the MasterCraft name focuses on water ski, wakeboarding, and wake surface performance boats, the Aviara brand produces powerboats that are between 30 feet and 40 feet in length and that utilizes both outboard and sterndrive propulsion systems, all with a luxury European style to them. Pricing for the MasterCraft models begins around $80,000 and climbs as high as $220,000 at the retail rifle. And for Aviara, pricing starts out at about $370,000 and can get as high as $900,000 or greater. This excludes various model expansion opportunities the company offers. In its latest completed fiscal year, this particular segment was responsible for 69.1% of the company's overall revenue and 82.7% of its positive segment profits.

The next segment that we have is called Crest. The Crest brand is known for its production and sale of pontoon boats. These boats are generally between 20 and 29 feet in length and they operate in the second fastest-growing space in the powerboat industry. These boats are the cheapest the company produces, with an entry point as low as $30,000, but with an upper limit of around $200,000. According to management, this segment generated 19.5% of the company's overall sales in the latest fiscal year and 17.3% of its total segment profits. And the last segment to pay attention to is its NauticStar segment. Through this, the company produces saltwater fishing boats, deck boats, and bay boats. These particular vessels are used in both the recreational and competitive sport fishing markets. Pricing here begins around $40,000 and can climb to about $200,000. According to management, sales from the segment accounted for 11.4% of the company's overall sales. And, in 2021 at least, the segment generated a slight net loss for the enterprise.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings sells its vessels through a large network of independent dealers across the globe. In North America, this includes 106 dealers across 134 locations dedicated to the MasterCraft brand, 88 dealers in 100 locations for the NauticStar brand, and 128 dealers across 152 locations for the Crest brand. Internationally, the dealer count for these brands comes out to 40, 40, and 2, respectively. Naturally, these international markets make up a fairly small portion of overall revenue for the company, totaling just 4.5% of sales in the company's 2021 fiscal year.

In recent years, the financial performance achieved by MasterCraft Boat Holdings has been impressive. Revenue increased from $228.63 million in 2017 to $466.38 million in 2019. It did fall in 2020, dropping to $363.07 million. But then, in 2021, it surged to $525.81 million. This expansion came due to a combination of higher units sold and higher pricing per unit. The number of units sold by the company grew from 2,790 in 2017 to 7,344 in 2019 before dropping to 5,292 in 2020. 2021 saw a significant but incomplete recovery for the business, with the number of units sold hitting 7,197 for the year. Over the same five-year timeframe, pricing per unit largely climbed, with the sales per unit associated with its MasterCraft vessels climbing from $82,000 to $109,000.

With revenue rising, profitability has followed suit. But profits have not always increased in a linear fashion. In the chart above, you can see, amongst other things, net income and adjusted net income for the enterprise. Other important metrics shown include operating cash flow and EBITDA. It's worth noting that 2021 marked a high year for every one of these metrics. Net profits totaled $56.17 million, while adjusted net profits came in at $62.81 million. Operating cash flow totaled $68.54 million. And EBITDA worked out to $92.75 million.

Growth has continued into the company's 2022 fiscal year. Sales came in during the first quarter of the year at $144.01 million. That represents a significant improvement over the $103.75 million generated one year earlier. Based on the data provided, the company did benefit from a weighted average increase in the price per unit sold climbing from $75,000 to $80,000, with the price of the MasterCraft vessels climbing from $109,000 to $118,000. But another significant contributor was an increase in the number of units sold of 30%, growing from 1,392 to 1,809.

Just as revenue has shown improvement for the 2022 fiscal year, the same can be said of profitability. Net income in the first quarter came in at $10.39 million. This compares to the $9.57 million achieved one year earlier. The adjusted profits figure grew from $10.91 million to $12.83 million. Operating cash flow did decrease, falling from a positive $7.37 million to a negative $13.56 million. But the adjusted equivalent actually increased from $14.11 million to $16.53 million. And EBITDA ticked up from $16.96 million to $19.39 million.

Management has provided some guidance for the full 2022 fiscal year. They expect sales to come in at about $631 million. Adjusted net profits, if the company's share count remains unchanged, should be about $70.1 million. And EBITDA should be around $113.6 million. The company did not give any guidance for operating cash flow. But if we assume a similar growth for that that we should see for EBITDA, then a reading of about $83.9 million is not unrealistic.

This allows us to easily price the company. For instance, on a forward price to adjusted profits basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 6.8. This compares to the 7.6 reading that we get if we rely on 2021 data. The price to operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 5.7. This compares to the 7 we get if we use the 2021 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is 4.8, down from the 5.9 if we relied on the 2021 figures. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. And I compared them using the 2021 figures instead of the 2022 estimates. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.2 to a high of 13.6. Only one of the five firms was cheaper than our prospect. I did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, giving a range of 2.3 to 18. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than MasterCraft Boat Holdings. And finally, I looked at the company through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple, resulting in a range of 3.7 to 10.1. In this case, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MasterCraft Boat Holdings 6.8 5.7 4.8 Marine Products Corporation (MPX) 13.6 18.0 10.1 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 11.3 10.6 7.2 Malibu Boats (MBUU) 10.4 9.8 7.3 OneWater Marine (ONEW) 10.2 2.3 7.3 MarineMax (HZO) 6.2 2.6 3.7

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am very enthusiastic about MasterCraft Boat Holdings. I have no doubt that some of the increase in business that the company has seen is a result of temporary forces and I believe that the future, fundamentally, may not be as great as the recent past has been. Having said that, shares are priced at such a low point today that the company is just difficult to justify from a valuation perspective. Because of this, I am certainly bullish on the opportunity.