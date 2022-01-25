5 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy As The Market Sinks

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

When The Music Stops

It was utterly predictable when you think about it.

Quantitative easing, or central bank balance sheet expansion through asset purchases, raises asset prices. That effect is intentional.

The predominant mode of thought at the Federal Reserve is that purchasing safe assets like government securities will suppress interest rates and pump liquidity into the financial system, thereby pushing up risk assets (stocks, corporate bonds, real estate, cryptocurrencies, etc.). This is supposed to create a "wealth effect" wherein asset owners spend more because they feel wealthier. This increased consumer spending then results in a virtuous cycle of economic growth, job growth, wage growth, and earnings growth.

To what degree rising asset prices actually spur increased consumer spending is questionable. In my estimation, there's only a very small wealth effect, if any. There's a clear and obvious connection between job/wage growth and consumer spending. If you get a new job, or if you get paid more to do your job, this will probably result in "lifestyle inflation" in which you spend more money to raise your quality of life.

But how many people spend meaningfully more money because their home is worth more or because their 401K value has risen? The fortunate few with significant real estate investments or stock holdings certainly see their wealth rise, but they are more likely to reinvest their gains rather than spend them.

Now, even if higher asset prices in themselves cause people to spend a little more, this additional spending necessarily has to come from either selling assets or drawing down savings - both one-time events. Thus, to whatever degree the "wealth effect" works, it merely pulls forward future spending.

So, the idea of QE creating a "wealth effect" is dubious. But there is ample evidence that the Fed is right about one thing: their asset purchases do push up stock prices. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the stock market has not dropped by more than about 5% as the Fed's balance sheet has ballooned.

And now that the Fed's fuel for asset prices is drying up, the stock market is suffering its first correction in nearly two years. The music has stopped.

Give the patient more and more morphine every time their health declines and naturally they will become more and more dependent on it.

At least in retrospect, a market selloff was utterly predictable.

After all, assets have repriced for an ultra-low interest rate environment. Stock valuations have risen because of the relative unattractiveness of bonds. Real estate cap rates have compressed in line with lower borrowing costs. And all sorts of other speculative assets (SPACs, crypto, NFTs, etc.) have captured investors' interest because all other assets seem expensive.

The good news for dividend investors is that the baby is being tossed out with the bathwater. Great companies that were not overvalued are selling off right alongside the ones that were (and still are, in many cases).

Here are five dividend stocks with attractive yields and healthy growth that are worth considering.

VICI Properties (VICI)

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

VICI is the landlord of Las Vegas. The real estate investment trust ("REIT") owns or is under contract to own Caesars Palace, The Venetian, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Madalay Bay, the Luxor, and more.

Last year, it agreed to purchase the massive Venetian resort and casino for $4 billion, and after closing the $17.2 billion acquisition of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) it will own 11 of the most iconic casinos on the famous Las Vegas strip. This is the most economically productive street in the United States.

VICI's top three tenants, which will together make up over 90% of rent, are three of the top casino operators in the nation: Caesars Entertainment (42%), MGM Resorts (39%), and Las Vegas Sands (10%).

VICI also enjoys a strong balance sheet, with 100% of debt fixed rate and unsecured, an interest coverage ratio of 4.7x, and 3.1x net debt to EBITDA in Q3 2021. The REIT is well-positioned to earn investment grade credit ratings after the MGP acquisition, thereby lowering its cost of capital to allow for more external growth.

Triple-net leases put tenants in charge of all property maintenance, taxes, and insurance, giving VICI high EBITDA and free cash flow margins. What's more, VICI has a weighted average contractual rent escalation of 1.8% per year that should jump up to 2.5% or more once recently announced acquisitions are completed.

It's also important to note that the REIT's properties are built like palaces that are intended to last virtually forever, making VICI an ideal long-term investment.

Moreover, these real estate assets are extremely resilient. VICI collected 100% of contractual rent during the pandemic and boasted over 10% AFFO/share growth in 2020.

Lastly, note that the rebound in Las Vegas is well underway, strengthening VICI's tenants.

In October and November, Las Vegas still had 8% and 11% fewer visitors, respectively, than the same months in 2019. But, on the plus side, traffic on major thoroughfares in Las Vegas was 11% higher in October and 17% higher in November, largely because of the influx of new residents to the city. And on the strip, average daily room rates were up 28% in October and 16% in November, while revenue per average room was up 16% and 2%.

It's important to note, however, that the lifting of the international travel ban (for vaccinated persons) only happened on November 8th, and thus the rebound in Las Vegas has only just begun.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN, CWEN.A)

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

In a recent article, I explained that CWEN "Offers A High Yield And Rapid Growth From Renewable Energy," so I will keep my pitch for the renewable energy YieldCo brief in this piece. Rather than rehash that article extensively, I'll just give some highlights:

Since its major utility customer Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) emerged from bankruptcy a few years ago, CWEN has been firing on all cylinders and growing its portfolio of renewable energy, natural gas, and thermal power assets.

CWEN recently agreed to sell its thermal power assets to KKR & Co. (KKR) for $1.9 billion, and CWEN expects to generate $1.3 billion in net proceeds from the sale. This will allow the company to fund years' worth of renewable energy acquisitions accretively without the need to issue any equity.

This accretive capital recycling should give CWEN the ability to raise its dividend by 7-8% per year through at least 2026.

Though CWEN carries a lot of debt, its cost of debt is very low given the amount of capital chasing green investments, and there are no debt maturities at the corporate level until 2028.

Indeed, few stocks on the market today offer a better combination of high yield and reliable, high-single-digit growth than CWEN.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

At some point in the last several months, ADC became my largest holding. There simply doesn't exist a better combination of yield, growth, and defensiveness, in my opinion.

ADC is a net lease REIT that specializes in high-quality, single-tenant retail properties leased to the nation's leading retailers. Two-thirds of its tenants by rent are investment grade rated, and over 14% of the portfolio is in ultra-conservative ground leases.

Moreover, as you may have noticed from the image above, ADC is also very conservatively leveraged. Its BBB credit rating has recently afforded it unsecured bond interest rates below 3%.

However, a recently expanded, $1 billion credit facility (maturing January 2026) and a fortuitously timed, 5 million share forward equity offering locked in at $68.15 per share (~$341 million of proceeds) virtually ensures that ADC will not need to issue any new bonds or at-the-market equity for at least the next few quarters.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, ADC has massively ramped up its acquisition volume, nearly doubling its pace of investments in the COVID era.

Though management has conservatively guided for acquisition volume of $1.1-$1.3 billion in 2022, ADC has established a track record over the last two years of raising acquisition guidance quarter after quarter as management uncovers attractive investment opportunities.

And though you might think that increased acquisition volume would come at the expense of asset quality, ADC has actually increased its portfolio share of investment grade retailers and ground leases since 2019.

This rapid but defensive growth has translated into an uptick in the dividend growth rate. The last dividend hike in December 2021 represented 11.5% year-over-year growth. Compare that to the average dividend growth rate of 6.5% during the 2010s.

Oh, and did I mention that ADC pays out its dividend monthly instead of quarterly?

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Dividend Yield: 2.1%

Typically, I'm hesitant to invest in REITs that have funds from operations ("FFO") multiples (i.e. price to FFO) over 20x. And if I see a 30x handle, I simply steer clear. The market is pricing in a tremendous amount of growth, giving the REIT a lot to live up to.

Manufactured home and RV park landlord Equity Lifestyle Properties is the exception. The REIT just reported strong full-year 2021 FFO per share of $2.52, making the current price-to-FFO ratio 30.3x. That is a high valuation for a REIT! But I believe ELS earns it.

Earlier this month, I wrote that ELS is "On My Watchlist But Not A Buy Right Now." Since then, the stock price has dropped almost 13% and I've begun buying. Here are some highlights from my article that hopefully explain why ELS is attractive even with a low dividend yield and high valuation:

"From Q3 1998 to Q3 2020, ELS's same-store NOI growth has averaged 4.1% annually, compared to 2.8% for the overall REIT industry."

"ELS has also managed to grow AFFO per share at an annual rate of 7.5% over the last seven years."

"The REIT has boosted its dividend for 17 consecutive years, and these have been no mere token increases. In the last decade, the average annual dividend growth has been around 15%."

Unlike its closest peers, ELS has generated phenomenal growth over the last decade while barely issuing any net new equity at all.

The portfolio is split roughly evenly between manufactured housing communities (47% of rent) and RV parks (48%), with a 5% exposure to marinas.

Now note a few very impressive metrics from the recently reported Q4 2021 earnings report:

Revenue in Q4 rose 19.6% year-over-year. For the full year, revenue rose 16.5% YoY.

Because of ELS's policy of issuing very little equity, full-year 2021 FFO per share rose 19.4% YoY. That is on top of a fairly strong performance in 2020, in which FFO/share rose about 1% from 2019's number.

Full-year 2021 normalized FFO/share rose 16.6% YoY.

For 2022, management has guided for an FFO/share midpoint of $2.69, representing another 6.7% growth over 2021.

In 2021, ELS's dividend payout ratio was a remarkably low 57.5%, leaving plenty of cash available for growth investments.

ELS just raised its annualized dividend to $1.64 per share, a 13.1% hike from its previous annual payout of $1.45. That brings the dividend yield to 2.15%.

With growth like this, I don't mind paying 30x FFO for ELS!

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

RILY is a diversified financial services firm that specializes in investment banking, wealth management, and small cap stock analysis. The firm has several steadier revenue segments like wealth management, financial consulting, and ownership of retail brands like Hurley and Justice that together provide recurring income, while its other segments like trading, retail liquidation, and restructuring provide opportunistic and countercyclical upside.

Though the company is by no means a household name in the investment banking world, it is growing very rapidly. When I say "rapidly," I mean very rapidly.

Though RILY surely won't have as good of years as it's had the last two forever, I'm pleased to see that the company is buying its way into growth with acquisitions of other financial services firms. For instance, RILY just recently announced the acquisition of merger & acquisition advisory firm, FocalPoint Securities, for $175 million, a deal that will quadruple its M&A advisory business.

Though the stock price soared well over 300% from its COVID low to its recent all-time high, the price has dipped around 30% from its all-time high. This huge pullback has given RILY a price to last-12-month EBITDA multiple of 1.3x. You read that correct. The market cap is about $1.68 billion, and in the twelve months ending in September 2021, RILY generated $1.3 billion of EBITDA.

For just the first nine months of 2021, RILY generated diluted earnings per share of $13.07, giving RILY a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7x based only on three quarters of earnings! Of course, RILY operates in a cyclical business, and its earnings will probably retreat back to its growth trend. But just knowing that the company is capable of putting up massive revenue/earnings numbers like it did in 2021 is encouraging.

Though diversified financials companies like RILY are outside of my circle of competence, I am bullish about RILY largely because of the massive insider ownership of the company, especially from company founder and co-CEO Bryant Riley, who personally owns almost 20% of the company (worth over $326 million).

The huge amount of skin in the game management has goes a long way toward RILY's overall shareholder friendliness, in my estimation. As RILY's earnings have soared in the last year or so, so has its dividend payout.

Notice also that RILY engages in share buybacks opportunistically. They reduced their variable dividend in 2020 in order to buy back gobs of shares for under $30 apiece, and then when the stock price soared in 2021, they shifted to a bigger dividend payout.

I believe RILY has a lot of upside as it grows its stable business segments and absorbs new financial services firms. And knowing its shareholder-friendly track record, I think that upside will translate into a continuation of the generous dividend policy well into the future.