The 2021 Returns For Our U.S. Stock Portfolio

The U.S. stock market delivered its third consecutive year of double-digit returns. The cap-weighted S&P 500 delivered a total return of 28.5% in 2021. Our 20-stock U.S. portfolio offered 25.9%.

Who would have thought that a pandemic would be the 'best thing' that could happen to the U.S. stock market? But here we are after another year of abnormal returns (to the upside). It may not make much sense, and that demonstrates why we need to stay invested and take what the markets are offering. We can certainly rebalance the portfolio along the way to move outrageous profits to safe havens, or to stocks that offer greater value.

Another year of double-digit returns?

All said, there is just no telling what the markets will do next. And what is the market history for U.S. stocks after three years of double-digit returns? Often, we'll order up another round. From that post...

The average annual return for U.S. stocks following a double-digit hat trick is 8.4%. After the nine hat tricks, the following year was positive five times, and negative four times.

So it is certainly a coin toss as to whether or not we even have a positive 2022. But when stocks to go positive in a year after a double-digit hat trick (three in a row), that are many years of incredible returns.

The S&P has registered a fourth straight year of positive double-digit returns four times since 1928. These include 1945 (+35.8 pct), 1952 (+18.2 pct), 1998 (+28.3 pct) and 1999 (+20.9 pct). The average: +25.8 pct.

Given the January effect for stocks (as January goes, often goes the year), it's not looking that promising for another year of spectacular returns. Perhaps the week of January 28 can save the year. Of course, U.S. stocks (IVV) are down over 10% heading into the week.

U.S. stocks deliver an average of 2.5% in a year that starts off with negative returns in January. But once again, anything can happen. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

The returns for our 20 U.S. stocks

OK, that's enough stock market history and 'prognosticating', let's have a look at our U.S. stock portfolio. I run the retirement accounts for myself and my wife.

Here's a background post on the stock selection process. In early 2015 I skimmed 15 dividend achievers (VIG). Skim means that I simply went down the list and bought the stocks without further evaluation. I trusted the index methodology. I also bought 15 of the top holdings, applying a large cap bias.

The U.S. stocks

The 15 companies that I bought were 3M (NYSE:MMM), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), NIKE (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United Technologies then merged with Raytheon (RTX). Carrier (CARR) and Otis Worldwide (OTIS) were spun off. We continue to hold those three companies. Of course, that takes our list of index skims to 17.

I also have 3 U.S. stock picks that contribute greatly to the total returns. The three picks are Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

All of the positions have been held from the time of purchase. The portfolio has not been rebalanced; I have let the winners run.

Here's the 2020 returns vs the S&P 500. Equal-weighted, not rebalanced.

And here's the returns of our individual assets.

The portfolio has a quality skew. It is nice to see (and not surprising) that there is only one stock in a negative position - Medtronic.

In fact, this portfolio had a perfect dividend record through the pandemic and from inception. You'll see that streak of no dividend cuts also applies to our Canadian stock portfolio.

The 3 stock picks

The three picks of Apple, BlackRock and Berkshire Hathaway (collectively) delivered another market-beating year. I overweight those stocks, so the underperformance of the charts is not as 'severe as shown'.

Apple and BlackRock continue to offer a nice growth driver. Having Microsoft (another tech beast) in the portfolio tacks on more tech and growth muscle.

While I am in the semi-retirement stage (meaning defense if more important) it is also beneficial to have those portfolio growth kickers.

Given the potential for a real and ongoing correction, we are more than happy to invest with Mr. Buffett. There is over $150 billion of cash, sitting in good hands.

You can invest like Warren Buffett, or you can invest with Warren Buffett.

CVS and Walgreens deliver a portfolio boost

Excuse the pandemic punnery, but they have been wonderful holdings of late. CVS is back to raising dividends. Throughout 2021 I offered that CVS represented a wonderful value play. I still hold that opinion in early 2022. Same for Walgreens. While I will add more money to these names, I will not touch big tech until there is real value.

I also like Lowe's, Medtronic, JNJ, Walmart and BlackRock as targets for new money. I like the idea of adding a more defensive tilt to the U.S. portfolio. Of that group, BlackRock would be more cyclical.

But the first order of business in 2022 is to add more to my Canadian energy stocks.

It is quite possible that energy, REITs and financials will lead the way again in 2022, after a stellar 2021.

This post demonstrates our long-term outperformance for our U.S. stock portfolio. That record has not been scarred due to 2021. And certainly, the original idea was not to build a market-beating portfolio. I wanted a portfolio that was better situated to navigate through real stock market corrections. I want greater portfolio stability and less drawdown and growing income.

The U.S. stock portfolio is well-positioned to do all of the above. It will work in concert with the Canadian Wide Moat Portfolio.

In that post you will see my Canadian stock selection approach is similar to the Beat The TSX Portfolio. That high-dividend/value strategy has a long-term history of beating the TSX Composite. You'll find a Beat The TSX Portfolio link within that post. Generous returns and generous income can certainly help the retirement funding cause.

Canadian stocks for U.S. investors

That Beat The TSX strategy delivered 42.7% in 2021. Canadian high dividend stocks continue to outperform U.S. stocks in 2022. They are up over 4% over the last month as U.S. stocks are down about 10% (to Monday January 24th).

It's hard to find value in the U.S.. Value is easy to find in the Canadian market. You might also add a nice inflation hedge in the process. Canadian energy producers such as Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) and Suncor (SU) appear to be well positioned, and you'll collect some dividends along the way.

Ready for 2022?

Being in the semi-retirement stage, we also hold some bonds (TLT) and commodities (DBC). I also like green commodities (GMET). In the end I create versions of all-weather portfolios.

We're ready for most anything in 2022.

Best of luck. We'll see you in the comment section.

