Introduction

Last time I looked at Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), I wanted to check the bank’s performance and financial health from the perspective of an investor in the preferred shares (NASDAQ:OZKAP). As the bank has now published its full-year financial results for 2021, I consider this to be an opportune time to have another look at this regional bank with a focus on Arkansas and Georgia.

A strong result to end 2021

In the final quarter of 2021, OZK saw its interest income increase to $280.5M, an increase of almost 3% compared to the final quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the total interest expense decreased by approximately 60% to $14.1M and this boosted the net interest income to $266.4M, up from less than $238M in the final quarter of 2020.

That’s a good result and the bank kept its net non-interest expenses under control as well. Its total non-interest income increased slightly to $29.7M and although the total non)interest expenses increased to $110M, the pre-tax and pre-provision income increased to $186M, from just under $163M. A good performance indeed.

On top of that, Bank OZK was able to take back some of its previously recorded loan loss provisions, which added $8M to the pre-tax income which ultimately ended up at $194M resulting in a net income of just under $150M or $1.17 per share. Please note this is based on the average share count throughout the quarter and applying the current share count would result in a reported EPS of almost $1.20.

Looking at the full-year results, the bank posted a net income of almost exactly $579M for an EPS of $4.49. This was obviously much better than in 2020 when the bank posted a net income of less than $292M. While Bank OZK had to record almost $204M in loan loss provisions during FY 2020 but was able to recoup almost $78M in provisions during 2020. This means the pre-tax income excluding these provisions would have been approximately $495M in FY2020 and roughly $502M in FY2021. This puts the strong profit growth in a better (and more fair) perspective. Bank OZK did perform well in 2021 but it’s not exactly fair to use the reported results over FY2020 as a base point.

The dividend was increased, and the preferred dividend remains very safe

On the very first trading day of 2022, Bank OZK increased its quarterly dividend on the common shares to $0.30. The annualized dividend is approximately $1.20 which results in a dividend yield of just under 2.5%. Considering this represents a payout ratio of less than 30% of the Q4 earnings there seems to be plenty of room for additional growth.

Keep in mind however the net income available to the shareholders will likely decrease from this quarter on as the bank has declared the first dividend on its preferred shares. I discussed the preferred share IPO in another article which you can reread here but it boils down to this: the 14 million preferred shares that were issued during Q3 2021 will start to receive dividends from this quarter on.

The total size of the issue was $350M (15M shares at $25 each) and the preferred dividend was set at 4.625%. This means the preferred dividend will cost the bank almost $16.2M per year, or approximately $4.05M per quarter. So if we would apply this to the Q4 results, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Bank OZK would have decreased to $145.7M. Divided over the 125.44M shares outstanding as of December 31st, this would reduce the EPS to $1.16 so there would be very little harm done. And as Bank OZK continues to buy back its own shares, the impact of the preferred dividend shouldn’t be noticeable anymore by this summer.

Investment thesis

This means the common share dividend will still be very well-covered going forward despite the negative impact from the preferred dividends and the lack of reversals of existing loan loss provisions going forward. The full-year results are also excellent news for the owners of the preferred shares which are currently trading at $24.64, a small discount to their $25 face value. The preferred dividend yield is currently 4.7% with a coverage ratio of in excess of 3,600%. And even when the bank will have to start recording ‘normal’ loan loss provisions again, the preferred dividend will be very well covered.

Investors have the option to buy either the common shares or the preferred shares. While the latter are yielding 4.7% versus the 2.5% on the common shares, the choice is not as simple as it looks as the payout on the preferred shares will remain unchanged while Bank OZK will likely continue to hike the quarterly dividends on its common shares while common shareholders also retain exposure to potential capital gains.

I currently have no position in OZK anymore, but I am waiting for a better entry point to initiate a long position in the preferred shares.