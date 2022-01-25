IanGoodPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In November 2020, I wrote a bearish article on SA about Polish video game developer, publisher, and distributor CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF; OTCPK:OTGLY), in which I argued that the company focuses too much on quality to be attractive for investors. The company was about to launch its highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game and my idea was that focusing on developing one quality game at a time severely limits its financial performance.

Well, I was wrong and not in a good way as what was supposed to be the next generation's biggest game yet was plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues. In view of this, it’s unsurprising that CD Projekt’s market valuation has halved since my article came out. Yet, I’m still bearish on the company. Let’s review.

Cyberpunk 2077 and the future

The game was released on December 10, 2020, and many users playing on PS4 and Xbox One were essentially unable to play due to bugs and performance issues. Things looked better on PCs and next-generation consoles and the company sold a total of 13.7 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first month of release. However, the issue is that CD Projekt was widely considered by gamers as the most reputable company in the business as it avoided rushed games, microtransactions, paid DLCs, and monetization gimmicks that many of its competitors still use today. Well, this reputation is now gone and CD Projekt even had to issue an apology to customers.

Over the past year, CD Projekt has released several patches for Cyberpunk 2077 and a lot of the bugs and glitches are gone. The company noted in its Q3 2021 earnings call that there was increasingly positive sentiment surrounding the game on Steam. My issue with this observation is that the number of those positive reviews is low and this is a consequence of the vastly decreased player base.

Steam

Looking at stats from Steam Charts, we can see that the number of average players over the past 30 days has dropped to below 16,000 compared to over 330,000 in December 2020. For comparison, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a game released by CD Projekt six years ago, has over 40,000 average players over the past 30 days. In my view, the issues for Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t limited to the bugs and glitches and they also include the gameplay. The story is very linear and there aren’t many customization options in the game. On top of that, the AI is kind of dumb and there just isn’t much you can do in the open world. Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t a bad game but it’s so much less than what was promised and many features are missing. Looking at the future, a DLC expansion is in development but I think it has to be something really special to bring back players.

Turning our attention to the financials of CD Projekt, Q3 2021 revenues and net profits came in at PLN 144.5 million ($36.2 million) and PLN 16.3 million ($4.1 million). I view these numbers as low considering how rapidly sales have decreased this time around after releasing a major game. The drop has been much stronger compared to the other times the company released a major game based on the Witcher franchise. Sure, this was CD Projekt’s best third quarter ever, but many investors were hoping that the figures would be much higher after the release of a highly anticipated game such as Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt

The issue for investors is that CD Projekt likely won’t release any major new game over the next few years, which means that revenues could be on a path of steady decline, reminiscent of the period between Q2 2016 and Q4 2019. Looking at the balance sheet, CD Projekt had PLN 740.8 million ($185.3 million) in cash and deposits as of September but most of the value is in the intellectual property. In my view, it’s hard to put a number on how much the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises should be worth, especially in a moment when they aren’t bringing in much revenue. Still, I think that the company looks overvalued based on its market valuation of $4.58 billion as of the time of writing.

Overall, I’m bearish but I think that investors could be better off avoiding CD Projekt as there are several major risks. First, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) $68.7 billion purchase of Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI) has sparked speculation that there might be more consolidation coming in the sector and it’s possible that CD Projekt becomes an acquisition target in the future. Second, the company could focus on NFTs and the metaverse, which could improve sentiment and boost its valuation. Third, free DLCs and more content for Cyberpunk 2077 could substantially increase the player base over the coming years.

Investor takeaway

Cyberpunk 2077 is a good game but the issue is that it was hyped up as the best game of the decade by a company whose reputation was close to spotless. In fact, many people argued in the comments below my first article on CD Projekt that its market valuation at the time was so high exactly due to its reputation of delivering high-quality games.

Now, many of Cyberpunk 2077's bugs and glitches are fixed but few of the players seem to be coming back and I find it hard to justify a market valuation of over $4.5 billion considering quarterly sales have dropped below $40 million. However, I view short-selling as risky as there are several major risks, so it might be best for risk-averse investors to avoid CD Projekt. I think that perhaps the biggest risk here is that there could be more consolidation coming in the sector and that CD Projekt could become a target in an M&A transaction.