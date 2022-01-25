CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a former winner of mine through a series of short-term position trades. Unfortunately, I didn't leave a remaining core position for a long-term investment because I didn't see Vertex's Cystic Fibrosis "CF" franchise standing the test of time. Consequently, I was willing to take the profits and wait for another opportunity to reload. Indeed, these trades were profitable; however, I was never able to find another opportunity to reload and I missed out on some of the long-term gains. Since then, Vertex has become one of the preeminent growth stocks in the healthcare sector, but recently, the stock fell due to VX-814 and VX-864 failing to impress in the clinic. These candidates were expected to become the next drivers to keep the growth narrative intact. Nonetheless, the company's CF portfolio along with their pipeline programs, including VX-147, should be sufficient to maintain the growth designation for several years to come. As a result, I am looking to accumulate a conservative VRTX position in my "Bioreactor Portfolio" for a long-term investment.

I intend to provide a brief background on the company and will highlight some of its growth opportunities. In addition, I take a look at the company's valuation and will attempt to identify some price targets. Furthermore, I will discuss some of the leading downside risks that investors should be aware of. Finally, I reveal my plan for finding a spot for VRTX in my Bioreactor Portfolio.

Background on Vertex

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company that creates cutting-edge medicines for rare diseases and other indications. Vertex has numerous medicines that are approved to treat CF and has more than a few clinical programs for CF candidates. Outside of CF, Vertex has a hearty pipeline of small-molecule candidates for pain, APOL1-mediated kidney diseases, sickle cell disease "SCD", and beta-thalassemia. Moreover, Vertex has a genetic and cell therapy pipeline with programs for SCD, beta-thalassemia, and Type I diabetes mellitus.

Growth Opportunities

Vertex has been reporting growth for several years, which is being led by Trikafta/Kaftrio. Looking at the company's Q3 earnings, we can see that revenue grew to $1.98B, which is up 29% over Q3 of 2020. This growth is being fueled by Trikafta's expansion in the 6-11-year-olds treatment space in the U.S. and improved coverage outside the United States.

As a result, Vertex management raised their 2021 sales forecast to $7.4B-7.5B, which indicates a 20% increase in revenue from 2020.

The company also reported a $3.28 in net income per share for Q3, which is pushing 2022's estimated operating income to over $4B and increasing their expected cash position to over $7B.

Regardless of the company's growth track record, I believe the company still has room to grow in the coming years. The fact remains that Vertex is the undisputed leader in CF treatments and their products are treating around 30K CF patients. Trikafta is expected to be their leading CF product for years to come due to roughly 90% of CF patients will be eligible for it and its patent running until 2037. As a result, some analysts believe that Trikafta's peak sales will ultimately crest $6B, with some research pointing to as high as $7.2B in a couple of years.

Beyond Trikafta, Vertex is moving the VX-121, tezacaftor, and VX-561 combination into Phase III. So far, the triple combination has shown promising data that indicated it might have the potential to dethrone Trikafta as the standard of care.

In addition to small molecules, the company is working with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) for the first CF gene therapy. The company is also working with Moderna (MRNA) on an mRNA-based therapy for CF.

For Type I Diabetes, Vertex is developing VX-880, which is expected to replace the islet cells of the pancreas. The drug has already demonstrated its ability to restore islet cell function, which enables the pancreas to produce insulin in one patient. After 90 days, that patient had a substantial decrease in blood glucose levels, which reduced the patient's need for insulin injections by 91%. If approved, this product could easily hit blockbuster status.

Vertex is also working on VX-147 as a drug for a rare kidney disease triggered by a flaw in the APOL1 gene. Although it is a rare disease, there are approximately 100K people in the U.S. and Europe are living with APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. The company is expected to move VX-147 into a pivotal study this quarter.

Vertex also has an acute pain candidate, VX-548, a selectiveNaV1.8 inhibitor that could be the first product in its class. In addition, it has the prospects to provide super pain relief but is not addicting like opioids. If approved, VX-548 could quickly hit blockbuster status.

The company is also diving into the gene therapy space with CTX001, a potential cure for B-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease. If successful, these programs could change the way we treat such debilitating diseases and would allow Vertex to ask for a premium price for the treatment.

Overall, the company still has room to grow with their current products and has multiple programs that could be blockbusters that drive growth in the coming years.

Valuation Sets the Targets

VRTX is not a cheap stock and is considered overvalued in numerous valuation metrics, including price-to-sales, price-to-book, price-to-cash flow, and enterprise valuations. However, VRTX is not drastically overvalued and it does have an attractive P/E. I believe this premium is acceptable considering the company's projected growth and cash flow.

Looking at the Street's revenue estimates, we can see that VRTX is currently trading at around 7x forward price-to-sales for 2021 and 2022. The industry's average price-to-sales is around 5x, so VRTX is a bit overvalued here. However, the Street expects this value to improve in the coming years as the company maintains its growth trajectory and eventually drops the price-to-sales below 5x around 2028. Therefore, I am not overly concerned about paying a slight premium on sale at this point in time… especially since the company is profitable and has about $7B in cash.

If I was looking for a fair value I would use the company's 2022 revenue estimates along with their cash on hand and the 5x price-to-sales to get roughly $190 per share. For my discounted value, I would use the company's 2022 revenue estimates along with their cash on hand to get a discounted price target of $138 per share. I know that is hard to imagine considering the stock is trading around $225 per share, but it was trading around $175 per share a few months ago. I will use these price targets for my buy parameters, where $190 is the primary buy target and $138 will trigger more of a "back up the truck" buying activity.

Downside Risks

Vertex has several concerns that investors should be aware of when considering a position in VRTX. For me, I see the terminal size of the CF patient population to be the primary concern see that it is their main source of income. Indeed, the company is seen as the leader in CF treatments, however, it is a smaller patient population that will ultimately limit the company's growth. In addition, the company could see competition stepping into the CF space. AbbVie (ABBV) has a drug in the clinic and is expected to report Phase II data at some point in Q1 2022. That drug might be two-to-three years from hitting the market, but it could have an immediate impact on the VRTX's share price if it is able to outperform any of Vertex's current products.

Luckily, the company is making efforts to diversify, but these pipeline programs are still at risk for regulatory failure. As a result, the company may need to acquire a company or product that can make an immediate impact, which brings its own set of risks.

Without continued growth and diversification, the market may start to turn on VRTX… especially since the company does not offer a dividend. As a result, investors need to remain vigilant on these risks and manage their position accordingly.

Adding VRTX into the Bioreactor

The Bioreactor portfolio contains healthcare companies that are profitable and are expected to report strong growth over the next five years. These companies are of a higher conviction and are quickly emerging as a major players in their respected industries. These tickers are traded with a combination of technical analysis and fundamental valuation with the goal of growing a position for a long-term investment. Normally, these are mid-cap to large-cap companies with tickers that frequently follow typical market cycles, but still offer recurrent trading opportunities to breed considerable profit while developing a substantial position over a longer period of time to fully maximize the company's fundamental momentum.

I believe VRTX fulfills these prerequisites due to it establishing itself as the preeminent leader in CF that is yielding growth and cash flow. In addition, the company is working hard to diversify their pipeline. The company's $7B+ cash position will enable the company to execute potential M&A deals to help preserve the growth narrative by adding additional drivers and diversity. Therefore, I'm looking to add VRTX to my Bioreactor Portfolio in the near term with a plan to add to the ticker regularly as the share price is trading around $190 per share and will increase my sizing if the share price drops below $60 per share. It is important to note that these targets will change as the company's earnings change.

I anticipate keeping INCY in the Bioreactor Portfolio in anticipation the ticker will return above $138 per share. I will be looking to book some profits just under VRTX's 2020 high of ~$300 per share. I expect to adjust my target prices as the company's fundamentals change and the chart's landscape evolves in the coming years. However, I do expect to continue this strategy until the company is able to successfully diversify or it is acquired by a larger healthcare company for a premium valuation.

Thank you for reading my research on Vertex Pharmaceuticals. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please stand by because I am launching On The Pulse Analytics, a subscription marketplace service on Seeking Alpha, in the near future and the initial wave of subscribers will be offered a lifetime discount. Further details are around the corner, so please keep an eye out and read my research.