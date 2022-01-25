Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

The Federal Reserve should establish a new monetary policy stance.

"This should be done via an immediate ending of QE, forward guidance on three interest rate rises and signaling that the balance of risks has tilted to tighter policies."

"The fed should schedule for March the announcement of its 'quantitative tightening' plan."

The quantitative tightening plan means that the Fed should "bring forward to March the announcement of plans to reduce its balance sheet."

The Federal Reserve is tapering the amount of securities its purchases every month.

But, the Fed "is still uber stimulative, and on track to remain so for a while."

"Rather than tapping on the brakes, the Fed still has its foot on the accelerator...."

This from Mohamed El-Erian, bond specialist, in the Financial Times.

"Having grossly mischaracterized inflation for most of 2021, and missed one policy window after another, the persistently late Fed policy reaction risks what (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell himself warned is a 'severe threat' to livelihoods."

"Accordingly, at its meeting this week, (the Fed) should send a clear message that it is serious in addressing inflationary pressures."

I have quoted Mr. El-Erian extensively because his words basically capture exactly what I have been writing for the past several months.

Although the Federal Reserve is tapering its purchase of securities these days, the Fed is still extremely expansive.

Even though the Fed is reducing the amount of securities its purchases every month, over the past six weeks the Fed has purchased, outright, more than $140 billion in securities.

This amount of purchases cannot be called tightening.

Furthermore, financial markets are "sloshing with liquidity."

This is Mr. El-Erian's wording.

But it is true that for the past two years or so, the Fed has pumped an incredible amount of reserves into the banking system resulting in an incredible wave of financial largess that is lining the pockets of those investors able to play in the game now being played.

In fact, the Fed's position can be defined as extremely accommodative.

What Got Us Here

Again, as I have tried to emphasize, Mr. El-Erian goes on to review the recent past and concludes that the Fed may not be up to his suggestion.

"Marked by the experience three years ago when market volatility forced it into a U-turn (that is, reverting to more accommodative monetary policy even though the economy did not warrant it), the Fed may well favor a more gradual approach."

That is, the Federal Reserve over-reacted to the market at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying recession, and is likely to under-react now in terms of the inflationary threat.

Mr. El-Elian seems to share the same concerns I have about the Fed's ability to respond to the current situation.

Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve over-reacted to the financial distress resulting from the spread of the pandemic and the recession as the central bank was very satisfied to err on the side of monetary ease and not risk allowing some other disturbance to send the banking system and the economy into a more desperate situation.

Mr. Powell and the Fed seem to be very comfortable in erring on the side of monetary ease and this, I believe, is what Mr. El-Erian is picking up on.

Both Mr. El-Erian and I think that "the Fed may well favor a more gradual approach."

That is, although the Fed truly wants to combat inflation, Mr. Powell and his team are still of the attitude that it is better to err on the side of monetary ease.

But, as Mr. El-Erian suggests,

"Judged in terms of risk scenarios, the threat to society is one of a persistently slow Fed being forced later this year into an even bigger bunching of contractionary monetary measures."

The Problem

This is what happens when policymakers try to avoid errors by overreacting to market situations. These can be referred to as policy errors.

But, that is how Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve have positioned themselves during the events of the past three years.

One can liken their behavior as being one of being afraid to make any kind of error. I mean that although the Fed reaction in 2020 to the pandemic and subsequent recession may have been in the right direction, and even the desire to err on the side of monetary ease may have been appropriate at the time, the response of the Fed was, excessive.

Buying $120 billion in securities every month for an extended period of time is massive. At this rate, 8.3 months will enlarge the Fed's balance sheet by $1.0 trillion. At 16.5 months, the Fed's balance sheet increased by $2.0 trillion

One trillion dollars is larger than the Fed's whole balance sheet just before the Great Recession began in December 2007.

The commercial banking system has been supplied around $4.0 trillion of "excess reserves,"

The debt markets have gone crazy with the explosion of opportunities like blank check companies, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), quite a few of whom are experiencing financial problems.

The Response

What if the Federal Reserve does begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet?

Well, there is still, I believe, an issue that the Fed has not answered yet.

The Federal Reserve still has about $1.9 trillion of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet. This represents securities the Fed has sold, under an agreement to repurchase them within a matter of days.

How is the Fed going to handle these "repos" as it tries to reduce the size of its securities portfolio?

The answer is not altogether clear?

In fact, this is another area where the Fed has not been totally forthcoming with the financial market.

Thus moving into this time period, the Fed has fallen short in a couple of areas.

Mr. El-Erian argues that the Fed needs to "come clean on why they so badly misread inflation for so long...."

This miscall, to Mr. El-Erian, "will go down in history as one of the central bank's worse inflation calls...."

The Fed also needs to shed light on why the projections of the future will be better.

And, the Fed needs to provide some light on how it is going to manage its balance sheet in the near future.

And, Mr. El-Erian concludes that it is time for the Federal Reserve to be bold, and I agree with him.

"Continuing on its current path risks another, significantly more disruptive policy error later this year."