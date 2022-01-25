AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have dropped too much. With growth stocks being extremely unpopular right now, shares of Snap represent deep value and the app’s growth prospects, especially in markets outside of the United States, Canada and Europe, have been discounted too steeply!

Massive correction in growth stocks

Snap is not the only growth stock that has sold off lately, but it sold off more than others. Investors seem to allocate a larger percentage of their portfolios to the value sector now which didn’t do as well as the growth sector during the pandemic. Shares of Snap went through a near-60% drop in pricing since October 2021 and it started when the social media app disappointed with its fourth-quarter revenue guidance due to expected headwinds in the ad business.

Persistent app user growth

Snap has seen a slowdown in user growth lately, but the growth rates the social media company achieves are still very strong. Snap added 57M new daily active users to its ecosystem in the Q3’20 to Q3’21 period, showing growth of approximately 23% year over year. While the company is still growing in North America, Snap is growing the fastest outside of North America and Europe. This area, which Snap presents as rest of the world, generated the biggest growth for the company in the last quarter and in the last year. Non-western markets added 43M new users to the app year over year in Q3’21, showing growth of approximately 49%. User growth in ROW represented 75% of Snap’s total year over year DAU growth in the third-quarter and the future will likely continue to see much stronger customer acquisition rates in ROW than anywhere else in Snap’s business.

Penetration rates are set to grow

The Snap app is hugely popular with younger people, especially in the age range 13-34 years. The market penetration of Snap is the largest in North America, but non-Western markets represent the biggest growth opportunity for the social media app longer term. ROW penetration is 5% compared to 24% in North America, giving Snap a longer growth runway in non-Western markets.

Free cash flow is set to improve

Snap is on the precipice of generating material free cash flow from its user base and its ad business. The firm did not generate positive free cash flow in the past but Snap did achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in FY 2020, due to declining operating expenses. Total free cash flow was $(225)M in 2020 and prospects improved greatly in FY 2021. In Q3’21, Snap’s free cash flow was $51.7M. In the first nine months of FY 2021, Snap generated a cumulative free cash flow of $62M, implying that the company is about to report its first full year positive free cash flow in its history this year.

Balance sheet strength

Snap is cashed up with $2.0B in available liquidity and the social media company, on top of that, has $1.5B in marketable securities that can be liquidated quickly. Snap had $3.7B in total liabilities in Q3'21 and equity of $3.4B which makes the firm well capitalized.

Massive sell-off creates opportunity to engage

Not much has changed since Snap submitted its earnings card for the fourth-quarter… except that the stock’s prospects received another major discount lately. What started the initial correction in shares of Snap was the firm’s revenue guidance for the fourth-quarter which suggests a slowdown in platform revenue growth. Snap projected $1.17B to $1.21B in revenues for Q4’21, raising concerns that revenue growth at the social media app is slowing. These concerns may be related to expectations of a post-pandemic slowdown in user and revenue growth, and the market may not be entirely wrong about that. However, even if user and top line growth slows down from the year-earlier period, Snap is still going to grow at impressive rates. The revenue guidance implies 11% growth, quarter over quarter, and projections call for solid revenue gains in the next two years.

According to Seeking Alpha-provided estimates, the expectation is for Snap to grow its top line 38.4% in FY 2022 and 45.1% in the year after that. Predictions are for Snap to generate revenues of $5.56B in FY 2022 and $8.07B in the following year. Because of the steep drop in pricing in the last three months, Snap’s sales multiplier factor also received a significant discount.

Risks with Snap

Snap may see continual headwinds in the ad business because Apple made changes to its iOS platform in 2021 that affects the ability of advertisers to track consumer purchasing behavior. Platform ad spending could be impacted by these changes which may lead to a slowdown in Snap’s revenue and free cash flow growth and, perhaps, declining average revenue per user. A possible answer to this challenge is to roll out new products and build out new platforms within the Snap ecosystem. Camera products, augmented reality and communication features could help Snap drive higher engagement and, potentially, offset a slowdown in the ads business. I believe the market overreacted to Snap's fourth-quarter guidance, which was impacted by expectations of a slowdown in ad revenue growth.

Final thoughts

Snap is oversold and represents strong value at $32. The social media app will continue to grow its user base rapidly and the firm is just on the brink of showing positive free cash flows. Because shares of Snap went through a massive 60% in pricing in the last three months, the risk profile appears to be heavily skewed to the upside right now!