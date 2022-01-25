Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been the poster child for failed SPAC deals. Since completing the deal in early 2021, the company has missed financial targets and ran into internal management issues with the founder. Despite all these issues, my investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock and the Lidar sector due to the business ramp on the horizon while the stock trades at the lows around just $3.

Source: FinViz

Huge Pipeline Intact

Like all of the Lidar companies, Velodyne Lidar already has a huge pipeline of customers with multi-year agreements. The company recently announced a five-year sales agreement with QinetiQ for unmanned ground systems such as bomb removal devices. Along with the Q3'21 earnings release back in November, Velodyne Lidar had promised several additional multi-year contracts by the end of the year.

Velodyne Lidar had already listed 35 multi-year agreements by the start of November. In total, the company has 220 projects with the potential to yield a total of 7.5 million Lidar sensor units shipped by 2025.

Source: Velodyne Lidar Q3'21 presentation

The company only sold 4,440 units in Q3'21 with a projected shipment delay of ~1,640 sensors in the quarter. The amount of sales currently is a drop in the bucket for a business that could sell 1 million Lidar sensor units a year by 2025.

While ADAS and AVs make up 50% of the business potential in a few years, the current deals are mostly in the robotics and smart city areas. The industrial type deals have a lot more near term opportunity, as these areas contribute to human safety by taking humans out of dangerous jobs while AVs actually place humans in the prime position of danger with the new technology.

Management Turmoil Continues

The big negative about the stock is that founding CEO David Hall continues to sue the executives involved in the SPAC deal with Graf Industries. While Mr. Hall makes a lot of claims regarding questionable moves by the SPAC managers to take control of the business, the biggest problem is that Velodyne Lidar has failed to hit financial targets due in part to production issues.

Without the management turmoil, investors could start looking at the meager $650 million market cap in relation to an $800 million backlog. Over time, investors will start looking at these Lidar sensor companies in relation to the deal pipeline over the next 5 years, not the current sales level knowing the project pipeline takes years to materialize.

The company recently hired a new CEO and the lawsuit filed on January 21 doesn't appear to question this move. Any signs the turmoil between the founding CEO family and the new executive leadership doesn't exist would be a positive sign Velodyne Lidar can move forward.

Once the company has moved beyond the turmoil and can focus on further growing the pipeline is when the stock likely turns around. Velodyne Lidar had the largest actual Lidar sensor business entering the year and the company missing targets on multiple occasions hasn't helped investor confidence in the sector. The whole concept of business ramping in 2024/25 is now illogically being questioned while the market is aggressively moving to autonomous vehicles, delivery services, robots and drones.

A lot of the questions regarding valuation aren't taking into to account the big sales ramp excepted in the next few years. At the time of the SPAC deal, Velodyne Lidar forecasted 2024 sales of $685 million. The consensus estimate is now only $419 million with a huge delta between those two estimates due to the company missing financial targets and losing out on deals.

Source: SA earnings estimates

A lot is unknown on the legitimate targets now as the one analyst estimate for 2024 revenues at only $300 million appears absurd. The one analyst projecting revenues for Ouster (OUST) has the 2024 revenue target up at $400 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Velodyne Lidar is now priced for near business failure while revenues are projected to grow at 75% annual clips. The company still needs to get past the lawsuits with the founding family, but the stock is too cheap to wait for final resolution here.