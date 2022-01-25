MadamLead/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 and other indices are fluctuating and falling into correction territory as geopolitical concerns around the globe, coupled with the suspense behind this week’s Fed meeting. Investors want more guidance around the central bank’s plan to raise rates (is it happening at the FOMC meeting Wednesday or in March), and while volatility in the markets is a test of market psychology on whether to buy the dip or get defensive, it’s a tough time to invest.

Because tensions around the globe have increased and volatility is ever-present in the markets, if you’re retired or simply looking to produce income, characteristics associated with utility stocks should provide inflation protection in the form of revenue security. As the cost of energy increases, many utilities can pass costs directly to the consumer, and consumers don’t have much of a choice other than to pay. As a result, consumers must pay the price that the market or the utility company sets, hence why utilities provide inflation protection. Utilities also tend to be dividend-paying stocks and in fact, one of the highest dividend-paying stocks from a yield perspective; the dividend for NRG stock is larger than the average dividend of S&P 500 companies, and its dividend is more stable because of the nature of utilities. For this reason, we are highlighting NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), which we believe is a strong buy in this environment.

NRG Quant Ratings And Factor Grades Seeking Alpha Premium

NRG Energy Inc. is an integrated power company engaged in producing, selling, and delivering residential and commercial energy products and services for over 3.6 million consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. NRG Energy received the Excellence in Environmental Initiatives by 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. SA News reported in early 2021, the company announced the sale of fossil generating assets to an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners for $620M, of net proceeds. Seeking Alpha Quant Rankings ranks NRG #1 out of 37 in its industry, and this company's overall fundamentals are substantial.

NRG Stock Valuation

Retail energy may be getting a head start on taking advantage of inflation and price hikes, so now may be the right time to buy stocks like NRG. Although its share price had some significant price fluctuations over the last year, NRG is still trading at a discount. At nearly 45% below its sector P/E ratio of 19.67, NRG has an overall valuation SA grade of A+. In addition, Seeking Alpha author Daniel Jones says it best, "With leverage that is in check and shares trading at low price points, it is hard to imagine NRG Energy making for anything other than a strong prospect for long-term investors to think about buying." NRG stock is even more attractive because its financial ratio (EV/Sales) is nearly 80% below the sector.

NRG Stock Growth

In addition to a discounted valuation, NRG stock shows solid growth potential. We consider NRG to have a positive growth outlook with a solid B growth grade. NRG has created a five-year growth plan, focused on its January 5, 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy, that added more than three million additional customers across North America. This integration and growing a portfolio is a positive sign. It “further perfects our integrated model by enhancing the way we serve customers with additional products and services…as we embark on this exciting new chapter of our evolution,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer.

According to a bullish report by Stella Capital, NRG is transitioning its core business from energy generation to retail energy, and “being [an] early mover could lead to rewards.” In addition to striving for organic growth in power and gas and expanding their customer base with varying product offerings, NRG’s year-over-year revenue growth is an A+ at +137%. To maintain stable dividend payouts and dividend growth, revenue growth must be steady, which is the case with NRG, evidenced by the launch of its $1B stock buyback program and an announcement that NRG raises its dividend by 8% to $0.35

NRG Profitability

While margins never tend to be high on utilities, NRG stock has an A+ Profitability Grade. Strong cash from operations and reports of $1.1 billion in 21Q2 profits, followed by Q3’s drive in incremental profitability as a result of the Direct Energy acquisition, has put NRG in a great position.

Third quarter net income resulted in $1.618M, which was $1.369M higher than the prior year, and large movement in gas and power prices have aided these results. "Our platform has demonstrated resilient year-to-date performance, despite facing supply chain constraints driven by economy-wide shortages. As a result, we are focusing on mitigating near-term impacts," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer.

As Daniel Jones highlighted, “profitability has been much more volatile, but always positive. And this year is looking particularly appealing for the business. Leverage remains in check and shares to the enterprise are cheap pretty much any way you look at them.”

NRG Dividends

One of the most critical factors for many utility investors is dividend plans. NRG stock has solid dividend grades, a 3.32% dividend yield, and a consistent history of paying out a dividend to shareholders. NRG hiked its dividend from $0.12/share in 2019 to $1.20 in 2020, and the 2021 hike was 8%. For a utility company, these are strong numbers and should interest dividend investors focused on a steady stream of income and dividend growth. What’s more, Seeking Alpha’s Dividend Grades Averted 99% of Dividend Cuts since 2010, and this is an excellent opportunity for investors to consider how beneficial our quant rating system can be for your portfolio.

Conclusion

Capitalizing on companies like integrated utilities is a great opportunity for the future. As the renewable energy market share grows, it increases the value of NRG's generation assets. Utility companies and stocks may not be considered a sexy industry. Still, they are necessary and provide value to investors who seek low volatility, income-producing, defensive stocks for their portfolios.

Looking forward, as investors look to companies that can weather increasing inflation and for stocks that should be able to cover their dividends, consider using our Quant screeners to help you find superior stocks in every corner of the markets. If you do not have access to our Quant Grades, start a 14-day free trial today and put the Quant system to work for you from our selection of Top Dividend Stocks to Top Value Stocks and many more!