LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is a healthcare REIT that passes under the radar of most investors due to its mundane business model and its disappointing business performance in the last five years. However, the REIT is likely to begin to recover from the pandemic this year. As a result, it is likely to defend its 6.4% dividend and its price-to-earnings ratio will probably improve, towards its historical average. Therefore, investors should lock in the 6.4% dividend yield of LTC Properties before it is too late.

Business overview

LTC Properties is a REIT that invests in senior housing and skilled nursing properties. Its portfolio consists of 177 investments in 27 states, with approximately 50% senior housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

LTC Properties has failed to grow its funds from operations [FFO] per share in the last five years. The main reason behind the stagnation is the bankruptcy of Senior Care Centers, the largest skilled nursing operator in Texas, which filed for bankruptcy in late 2018. Until that year, Senior Care Centers was the fifth-largest customer of LTC Properties, generating 10% of its total rental income.

In addition, LTC Properties has been hurt by the coronavirus crisis, as some of its tenants are struggling to meet their rent obligations. In 2020, an affiliate of Senior Lifestyle paid only $13.8 million of their contractual rent of $18.4 million. As the contractual rent of this tenant comprises 12% of the total revenue of LTC Properties, it is evident that the effect of this tenant on the overall performance of LTC Properties is significant.

Moreover, as shown in the above slide, there are other tenants that are struggling to meet their obligations as well. In the most recent quarter, LTC Properties collected only 84.2% of its rental income. Due to the headwind from the pandemic, the REIT is expected to report a 23% decrease in its FFO per share for the full year 2021.

However, it is critical to realize that the worse is probably behind the REIT in reference to the pandemic. Thanks to the massive vaccine rollout and the dominance of the omicron variant, which is much less harmful than the delta variant, the effect of the pandemic on the domestic economy is likely to continue fading in the upcoming months.

In addition, the U.S. government has made it clear that it will exhaust its means to avoid another round of lockdowns. To cut a long story short, the U.S. economy is likely to remain in recovery mode while another round of lockdowns is extremely unlikely. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect LTC Properties to grow its FFO per share by 9% this year and by another 7% next year.

Dividend

LTC Properties is offering a 6.4% dividend yield. As this yield is nearly five times the current yield of the S&P 500 (1.3%), it is certainly attractive. It is also worth noting that LTC Properties has raised its dividend at a 3.1% average annual rate over the last decade. However, the REIT has paid the same dividend for five consecutive years due to the liquidity problems of some of its tenants. Consequently, investors should not expect meaningful dividend growth anytime soon.

Moreover, the freeze of the dividend for five years in a row signals that the company is somewhat struggling to maintain its dividend. Indeed, while LTC Properties covers its dividend, it currently has a payout ratio of 90% due to its 5-year low FFO per share in 2021. Nevertheless, while such a payout ratio may seem too high for most stocks, it is not extreme for a REIT, particularly near the bottom of its business cycle. If LTC Properties meets the analysts' estimates in 2022 and 2023, its payout ratio will improve to 78% at the end of next year.

It is also important to note that the leases that generate 72% of the total rental income of LTC Properties mature after 2025. As a result, the REIT is unlikely to incur major negative surprises in the renewal of its leases over the next four years.

A potential risk factor is the material debt load of LTC Properties. Its leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) currently stands at 5.7, which is towards the high end of the typical range in the REIT sector. However, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $593 million, which is only 6 times the annual funds from operations of the REIT and only 43% of its current market capitalization. As a result, the debt level of LTC Properties is manageable. Overall, LTC Properties is offering an attractive 6.4% dividend yield, which is safe in the absence of a prolonged pandemic.

Valuation

LTC Properties is currently trading at a forward price-to-FFO ratio of 14.1. This is lower than the average price-to-FFO ratio of 15.1 of the stock over the last decade. This valuation level is also much more attractive than the valuation of most stocks right now. To provide a perspective, the S&P 500 is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. If the pandemic does not take a turn for the worse, which is the most likely scenario, the stock of LTC Properties will probably revert towards its historical valuation level and hence it will enjoy a 7% gain (=15.1/14.1 - 1) merely from the normalization of its valuation.

Moreover, if LTC Properties meets the analysts' expectations for FFO per share of $2.68 next year and trades at its average price-to-earnings ratio, it will trade at approximately $40.50. Therefore, it has 14% upside potential over the next two years while it is offering a 6.4% dividend yield.

Risk

The primary risk factor for LTC Properties is the adverse scenario of a prolonged pandemic. In such a case, which would involve a vaccine-resistant mutation of the virus, some of its tenants would keep facing liquidity problems and thus they would exert a headwind on the cash flows of the REIT.

However, such a scenario is highly unlikely. Approximately 60.5% of the global population has received at least one dose of a vaccine and this percent rises by about 1% per week. As more people become vaccinated, they help put the pandemic under control and reduce the odds of the emergence of a new, harmful variant, which will evade vaccines.

The bottom line

LTC Properties is out of favor in the investing community due to the impact of the pandemic on its business. However, the worse seems to be behind the REIT in reference to this headwind. Therefore, investors should lock in its 6.4% dividend yield before it is too late.