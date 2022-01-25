2 Tech Stocks That Will Soar

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

I am not generally a tech investor.

I got started in private equity real estate and this experience still dictates my preference for simple, real asset-heavy businesses to this day.

Not surprisingly, a large chunk of my net worth is invested in REITs (VNQ) and other REIT-like entities like MLPs (AMLP).

But following the 50%+ collapse in the valuations of disruptive tech stocks, I can't help but think that the sell-off may be overdone in some cases.

As an example, Netflix (NFLX) is now back to where it traded before the pandemic, but since then, it has grown its revenue by 20%, accelerated its growth abroad, demonstrated pricing power, and you could easily argue that a temporary slowdown was expected as people seek out-of-home experiences on the other side of the pandemic.

Is the company's value really 50% lower than in November?

I would argue that the market was overly optimistic in November and it has now become overly pessimistic.

Mr. Market is famous for overshooting to the upside, but also to the downside, and you want to invest when it becomes a manic depressive:

Twitter User Inglorious Capital

But I am not buying Netflix. Not because I am bearish, but because I think that some other tech stocks offer even better potential.

In what follows, I will highlight 2 lesser-known tech stocks that have recently become very opportunistic.

PAR Technology (PAR)

I first heard of PAR Technology through my investment in RCI Hospitality (RICK), which is the only publicly-listed strip club company.

How are the two related?

They are both owned by Adam Wyden, the activist investor who famously made his investors 12x richer in the past 10 years by uncovering hidden stock gems, amassing a personal wealth surpassing $100 million in the process.

Today, his single largest investment is PAR Technology.

I started following the company when it traded around $80 per share earlier this year and thought that the thesis was compelling. Today, the share price is down to less than half of that and I have begun to build a position.

What is PAR?

About 40 years ago, PAR invented the Point-of-Sale terminal that you see at most restaurants today. McDonald's (MCD) was one of the first major companies to add it to its restaurants in the early 80s and that's also when the company first went public.

PAR Technology

This was a great hardware/service business for the next few decades, but unfortunately for PAR, it was slow to innovate and missed the growing need for more tech at restaurants. As a result, restaurants were forced to add more and more outside equipment to complement the Point-of-Sale terminal, leading to a "Tablet Hell" as PAR describes it:

PAR Technology

This is obviously very inefficient. To become more competitive, restaurants will need to consolidate their stakes and unify their data under one system.

PAR recognized this opportunity in 2014 and began its transition. It then acquired Brink, a cloud-native Point-of-Sale software, and in the next few years, it scaled it across 10k+ stores.

Then a few years later, PAR also changed its CEO and brought Savneet Singh on board. Savneet Singh is a software investor whose vision for PAR is to make PAR the leading SaaS business for enterprise restaurants, which are today undergoing a rapid digital transformation.

PAR Technology

He quickly made two more acquisitions, Punchh and Data Central, to implement this vision and become a one-stop-shop for all restaurant software needs:

PAR Technology

And the results have been phenomenal since then.

The transition is well underway and PAR is already generating $83 million of ARR from its rapidly growing SaaS business.

PAR Technology PAR Technology

Best of all, its TAM is massive and it is really still just getting started.

Since everything begins with the Point-of-Sale terminal, and PAR has relationships with most major enterprise restaurants, we think that it is in a fantastic position to grow this SaaS business over the coming decade into something substantial and the market valuation of the company today doesn't reflect that.

We also think that it has very strong pricing power since this tech is vital to restaurants and PAR is only charging a few thousand each year for it. As such, it has great opportunities to upsell its clients as it adds more products to its offering:

PAR Technology

Today, the company already generated ~$4 of ARR per share. This ARR per share has more than tripled since 2018. The share price is just $37 right now. This means that PAR is priced at less than 10x ARR, despite growing extremely fast and having a long run-way of growth potential as it becomes the unified commerce cloud platform in what's an enormous global market:

PAR Technology

Maybe PAR was getting ahead of itself when it reached nearly $100 per share in early 2021, but priced at ~1/3 of that, I like the risk-to-reward. Many SaaS businesses trade at far higher P/S multiples despite having less attractive businesses in my opinion. Restaurants have been slow to implement tech, but this transformation has been greatly accelerated by the pandemic, and it won't end anytime soon.

PAR is particularly well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, and this is why Adam Wyden holds such a large position in the company.

Finally, I would add that Ron Shaich, founder and former CEO of Panera Bread, recently became a major shareholder of the company when the share price was at $68 per share. He has been a customer of PAR through various different ventures so this adds further conviction to our thesis. You can buy your stake at a near 50% discount to Ron Shaich.

“You know I like to invest where I know something; I have a competitive advantage. I can tell you this is where the future is going, I can tell you that [PAR] is a solid purveyor, and they have a good shot at owning this spot in the marketplace.” – Ron Shaich, PenderFund Interview

Everyone knows PayPal (PYPL). It makes it very easy to transfer money from one person or company to another.

But despite promoting themselves as a low-cost solution, the reality is that PayPal is quite expensive. They charge relatively high fees, and more importantly, they add mark-ups on exchange rates, which you may not even know about.

So yes, PayPal may be cheaper than a traditional bank in some cases, but it remains relatively expensive and untransparent. I used to use PayPal on a regular basis, but ever since I learned about Wise, I have used it a lot less.

Wise, formerly known as Transferwise, allows you to make international money transfers that are 3x cheaper than PayPal and 8x cheaper than traditional banks. Moreover, the transfers are also a lot faster. Nearly half of transfers arrive instantly and most other transfers arrive in an hour, or 24 hours at most.

Wise is so promising that two of PayPal's co-founders, Peter Thiel and Max Levchin, invested early into the company:

"Wise demonstrates true innovation in banking by enabling its users to retain their wealth across borders, instead of paying big fees to big banks." Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal

Here is a comparison if you are converting and sending GBP 1,000 in EUR:

Wise

How is Wise able to offer a superior product at a cheaper price?

Wise has created an alternative payment infrastructure connecting local payment systems around the world. It is the result of a decade of investments in technology and working with regulators, including the acquisition of over 60 licenses at this point.

This infrastructure allows them to offer far cheaper and faster international money transfers all while still being profitable. Its peers that attempt to compete on prices generally aren't profitable because they don't have this same infrastructure. Revolut would be a good example of that.

Today, Wise is capitalizing on this infrastructure by allowing people and businesses to open accounts and make transfers against very low fees with no exchange rate mark-ups. It has been so popular that Wise now handles 2.5% of all international money transfers worldwide.

And it is just getting started.

Now, Wise also has a debit card that allows people to hold 50+ currencies and spend money worldwide without exchange mark-ups and very low fees as if you were a local person.

It has launched Wise Platform, which essentially allows other businesses like banks and fintech companies to integrate Wise's payment infrastructure to their platform to enjoy the same benefits and pass the savings to their clients. Wise has now already partnered with Google Pay, N26, Monese, and many other rapidly growing companies.

The result of all of this is rapidly growing volumes, higher revenue, and higher growth, despite dropping its fees to become even more competitive:

Wise

Despite this strong performance, Wise wasn't immune to the recent collapse in tech stock valuations. As a new IPO, it dropped even more than average, down 43% off its peak, which is rather extreme when you consider that volumes grew substantially over the same time period.

Following the drop, the company is now priced at ~10x forward revenue and ~45x free cash flow. That's very cheap if you buy into the idea that Wise has the potential to revolutionize the international banking system with its unique payment infrastructure that cuts costs and accelerates transfers.

With the co-founders of PayPal on board, and partners like N26 and Google Pay, we think that Wise has truly developed something special, and I suspect that the growth runway isn't properly priced into the stock after the recent market crash.

This is not the case of a tech company like Peloton, which can be dismissed as a bike with a tablet attached to it. Wise provides radically better products to its users, it is growing rapidly, has a large TAM, and it is already profitable.

Bottom Line

Typically, the best opportunities are where others aren't looking.

Instead of buying the mega-cap tech companies like Meta (FB), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX), I prefer to invest in smaller, niche tech companies with superior products that I can understand and that have long growth runways that are predictable.

PAR and Wise are good examples of that.

Of course, you wouldn't want to own only these two because all tech companies have a speculative nature.

Personally, I can afford the risk because the bulk of my net worth is invested in conservative real estate investments such as those that we recommend at High Yield Landlord. These opportunistic tech investments are only a minor part of my overall portfolio and are intended to add diversification to it.