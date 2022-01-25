Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is the largest regulated utility in New Jersey, which is of course one of the most populated states in the nation. The utility sector has long been a favorite of retirees and other conservative investors due largely to their stable cash flows regardless of the conditions in the broader economy. In addition to this, utilities tend to deliver relatively slow but steady growth over time and this one’s third-quarter 2021 results certainly show that quite well. When we consider that the company is likely to continue to deliver earnings growth over the next several years and its 3.12% dividend yield, there is a lot to like here.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

As stated in the introduction, Public Service Enterprise Group is the largest publicly traded utility company in the state of New Jersey, boasting a network of electric and natural gas infrastructure that stretches all across the state:

PEG Investor Presentation

The company is almost evenly split between electric (2.3 million customers) and natural gas (1.9 million customers). This is something that could prove to be very beneficial from the perspective of maintaining cash flow stability. This is due to the fact that the demand for electricity and natural gas are to a certain degree seasonal. After all, natural gas consumption increases substantially during the winter months as people need to use it to heat their homes and businesses. The demand for electricity is more year-round, although it does increase in the summer months due to people using it to drive air conditioners. This is especially true in a state like New Jersey that has very cold winters and relatively hot summers. Thus, the increased sales during times when each product is at its seasonal peak will go a long way towards helping to smooth out the utility’s cash flows over the course of the year. With that said, there may be some readers that are more optimistic about the future of electricity than they are about the future of natural gas due to the continued push of policymakers and others in the media towards electrification. We will discuss this more later but we also see that the company has more electric customers than natural gas customers, which could position it to take advantage of this transition. This is not at all unusual for a utility though since there will always be those people that choose to use electricity to heat their properties.

One of the characteristics of utility companies is that they have a tendency to deliver steady growth over time. Public Service Enterprise Group is no exception to this. As we can see, the company managed to deliver higher operating income in the first nine months of 2021 than it did in the equivalent period of 2020. The company has also managed to generally grow its operating income over time both on an absolute and a per share basis in past full-year periods:

PEG Investor Presentation

There are some readers that may point out that the company’s net income in the first nine months of 2021 was substantially worse than in the prior-year period. This was due to an impairment charge that the company took due to a recent sale of PSEG Fossil, which includes several fossil fuel-powered generation facilities. An impairment charge is an accounting write-off for tax purposes and does not actually represent any cash leaving the company so we can safely ignore it. Meanwhile, the operating earnings actually tell us the profits produced by the company’s basic operations so they are the most important thing. As we can see, these have shown steady growth over time.

The company is poised to continue this growth trajectory going forward. It is doing this by expanding its rate base. The rate base of a utility is the value of the utility’s assets upon which regulators allow the utility to earn a specified rate of return. As such, the utility can charge its customers a price that allows it to earn this rate of return. As such, the logical way for the company to grow its cash flows is to increase its rate base. This is typically accomplished by making capital investments into its infrastructure in order to upgrade and modernize them. This is exactly what Public Service Enterprise Group intends to do as it currently plans to invest $14-$16 billion over the 2021-2025 period:

PEG Investor Presentation

Unfortunately, the company has not released its plan for the 2022-2026 period but we can at least see four of these years above. These capital investments are expected to grow the company’s rate base at a 6.5-8% compound annual growth rate over the period. Admittedly, this does not necessarily mean that the company’s earnings will grow at exactly this rate but they should still be able to grow at a rather respectable rate. This should ultimately result in growth for the firm’s dividend. This is something that any investor should appreciate.

One area that most electrical utilities have been directing their investment spending is the deployment of renewable sources of energy generation. Public Service Enterprise Group is no exception to this. One of the areas that the company is working to develop is offshore wind. To this end, Public Service Enterprise Group has partnered up with Danish utility Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), which also happens to be the largest developer of offshore wind facilities in the world. The two companies have begun developing two projects together. The first of these is called Ocean Wind I, which is 25% owned by Public Service Enterprise. This project will, when completed, produce approximately 1.1 gigawatts of energy, which is enough to power about 500,000 homes. This facility is expected to begin operation around the end of 2024. The second project is a project that the two companies are planning to develop in an offshore lease that they own off the coast of Delaware but it is still in the planning stages. As the state of New Jersey wants to add a total of 7.5 gigawatts of offshore wind generation capacity by 2035, it seems likely that the companies could have further development projects in the future.

Although solar and onshore wind have gotten much of the attention in the renewable energy community, offshore wind has many advantages over both of them. The biggest of these is reliability. As a rule, winds offshore are stronger and more steady than winds over land. This allows offshore generation plants to both generate more energy than onshore ones and generate it more reliably. This is also a major advantage over solar plants, which obviously do not work at all at night and are much less reliable during adverse weather conditions. In addition to this, offshore plants are easier to place since there are no buildings or terrain features on the ocean. The construction firms can also easily construct the plant out of view of the local population, which should assuage the local populations that do not want to see the power plant in their communities. Overall, it makes a lot of sense for the utility to be putting a lot of effort into the development of these plants.

The company’s increasing focus on wind power could give it another advantage that investors should appreciate. One of the most successful capital markets strategies following the crash of early 2020 was to purchase stocks of renewable energy companies. This is at least partly being driven by many idealistic people putting their government-issued stimulus checks into these stocks along with the various environmental, social, and governance funds that have dominated the market. This is evidenced in the stellar stock market performance that NextEra Energy (NEE) delivered last year. As Public Service Enterprise Group moves towards focusing much more on renewable energy sources, this could attract the interest of these investors and funds, which could serve to prop up the company’s share price. This could enable its stock performance to exceed that of many utilities that have not been as aggressive in the development and deployment of renewable electricity generation.

Fundamentals Of Electricity

Electric utilities, in general, have been in the eyes of many investors lately, due at least partly to widespread coverage in the media and by politicians. This is due to the electrification push. Electrification refers to the conversion of things that were traditionally powered by fossil fuels to the consumption of electricity instead. The most commonly cited areas of the economy to be converted are transportation (electric vehicles) and space heating but there are certainly other things that could be converted as well. This would greatly increase the consumption of electricity as it progresses (I showed this here and here), which would of course have a significant positive impact on the revenues of electric utilities. A company like Public Service Enterprise Group would also benefit since it is much more expensive to heat a building with electricity than it is with natural gas.

Unfortunately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration does not believe that this scenario is likely to play out the way many optimists and futurists expect. This is despite the substantial amounts of spending that the Federal government has been allocating to the electrification push. According to the agency, the national consumption of electricity will only grow at a 1-2% rate over the next thirty years:

U.S. Energy Information Administration Annual Energy Outlook 2021

This is nowhere close to the growth rate that would be expected were wide swathes of the American economy to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. Instead, according to the government agency, the demand for electricity will grow at a slow and steady rate going forward, just as it has always done. As such, there appears to be no reason to be overly optimistic about utilities since this is similar to the growth rate that we have typically seen from them in the past.

Financial Considerations

It is always important to look at the way that a company finances itself before making an investment in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. As such, an event that causes a company's cash flows to decline could push it into financial trouble. Although utilities tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of so this remains a risk.

The usual way that we evaluate a company's financial structure is by looking at a metric known as the net debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us the degree to which a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. In addition, the ratio tells us the degree to which the company's equity can cover its debts in the event of a liquidation or bankruptcy, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Public Service Enterprise Group had $18.165 billion in net debt compared to $14.069 billion in total shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Public Service Enterprise Group 1.29 NextEra Energy 1.22 DTE Energy (DTE) 2.06 CMS Energy (CMS) 1.89 Eversource Energy (ES) 1.33 Exelon (EXC) 1.13

We can see here that Public Service Enterprise Group's leverage appears to be relatively in line with its peers. This is something that is certainly nice to see since it indicates that the company is using a responsible and appropriate amount of leverage for the industry. There does not appear to be any reason to be concerned about the company's debt load.

Dividend Analysis

One of the reasons why we invest in utility stocks like Public Service Enterprise Group is because they typically have a somewhat higher yield than the market. This is mostly because of the relatively slow growth that these companies have. Due to this slow growth, a utility typically provides a higher percentage of its investment return through its dividend (as opposed to capital gains) than a more rapidly growing company. As of the time of writing, Public Service Enterprise Group yields 3.12%, which is well above the 1.31% yield on the broader S&P 500 (SPY). Thus, it is certainly not an exception to this rule.

As is always the case though, it is important that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to cut the dividend. This is because that scenario would both reduce our income and likely cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to maintain its dividend is by looking at its free cash flow. The free cash flow is the amount of money generated by the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenses. This is therefore the money that is available to do things such as reduce debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. In the third quarter of 2021, Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative levered free cash flow of $2.377 billion. This is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $257 million that it actually paid out.

However, what utilities frequently do is pay their dividends out of operating cash flow while financing capital expenditures through debt and equity issuance. Unfortunately, the company only had $129 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. This was likewise not enough to cover the dividend.

If we look at the company's trailing twelve-month operating cash flow, meanwhile, we may get a little more confident in its ability to cover the dividend. In the trailing twelve-month period, the company had an operating cash flow of $1.763 billion but only paid out $1.021 billion in dividends. This is easily enough to cover the dividend and have some money left over for other purposes. I will admit that I would be more comfortable if the company were able to cover its dividend with the quarterly cash flow, however.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off that asset. In the case of a utility like Public Service Enterprise Group, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This ratio is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's earnings per share growth into account. If this ratio is lower than 1.0 then it could be a sign that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth and vice versa. With that said, it is incredibly rare for a stock to have a price-to-earnings growth ratio that low in today's overheated market. This is particularly true of a utility company that has a relatively low earnings growth rate. Thus, it makes the most sense to compare the stock to the stocks of its peers and see which one offers the most attractive relative valuation.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Public Service Enterprise Group will grow its earnings per share at a 3.54% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 5.32 at the current price. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company PEG Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group 5.32 NextEra Energy 3.36 DTE Energy 3.34 CMS Energy 3.19 Eversource Energy 3.45 Exelon 3.55

(all data courtesy of Zacks Investment Research)

Here we can clearly see that Public Service Enterprise Group looks rather expensive compared to its peers. This is a very clear sign that the market may be overly excited about this stock, which could be due to the increasingly heavy focus on renewable energy. Thus, it may be a good idea to wait and see if a more attractive entry point presents itself.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Public Service Enterprise Group has certainly joined the renewable energy push in a big way. The company is heavily investing in offshore wind power, which is nice because of the advantages that technology has over other renewable technology. Unfortunately, though, the company's finances seem a little strained and its stock looks to be overpriced. We may want to watch this one from the sidelines, for now, to see if things improve.