traveler1116/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Is Tesla In The Position For A Stock Split?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has had an enormous increase in share price over the last several years. At a current price approaching $1,000 ($990 as of January 21, 2022), the question naturally arises could or should TSLA do a stock split to get the price down to what most investors would consider more reasonable?

Below is a chart of Tesla's stock price over the last two years.

MarketWatch

I have marked three items that give some hint about Tesla's possibility of splitting their stock.

As the price has soared more than 8 times over the last 2 years from $112 to almost $1,000 volume has dropped appreciably. This is, of course, to be expected as the price rises fewer shares are purchased for a given amount of investment dollars.

Also, note the red circle which indicates that has done a 5-for-1 split before on 08/31/2020 so this is not a new concept for tesla to consider.

But what was the price before the split? The website Macrotrends tracks this data as shown below.

MarketWatch

On February 17, 2020, Tesla stock was also in the $900's just like today. But the split did not happen until more than six months later on August 31, 2020, when TSLA stock price hit a high of $2,023. At that point, due to the 5-1 split, the price closed at $447 on September 1, 2020.

So in February of 2020, Tesla did not see a reason for a stock split with the shares approaching $1,000 at $900 plus. That would make it seem unlikely that Tesla would not look at $900 -$1,000 as time for a split.

In addition to that fact, two other high-tech stocks are over $2,000: Alphabet (GOOG) at $2,670 and Amazon (AMZN) at an amazing $3,033. Amazon hasn't had a split since 1999 and Alphabet none since 2015.

Is A Tesla Stock Split Coming In 2022?

Based upon the above facts it would seem unlikely that Tesla would initiate a split at this point in time, based upon the current price and the history of the previous split.

In addition, the tech market, in general, seems to be at best in the doldrums and at worst in the beginnings of perhaps a long-term slump. This can be seen in two charts the first of Tesla itself which shows a 20% price slump just since November 4th and on decreasing volume..

MarketWatch

And it's not just Tesla in a vacuum either as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is down 10% over the same time period. In other words, if the market is slowing down or even reversing itself over the medium term, is now a good time for a stock split?

I think the answer is an easy "no".

MarketWatch

How Would A Stock Split Impact Tesla Stock?

Tesla announced the split on August 11, 2020, exactly 20 days before the actual event on August 31, 2020.

If we look at Tesla's price one month before the split (August 1, 2020) to one month after the split (September 30) we can see there was an immediate positive action that did not last long followed by a drop over the next 15 days or so.

NASDAQ

Looking at it on a larger scale, it appears things returned to normal about 30 days after the split. At that point, TSLA continued its way up to the current $900 plus.

Looking on a longer scale from one month before the split to now, we can see a rather steady increase in share price until about November of 2021. The red box shows that since then the price has stagnated in a range perhaps indicating another reason not to split the stock in 2022 unless there is a big price outbreak upwards.

Seeking Alpha and author

I would guess Elon Musk has other things on his mind than a stock split anytime soon.

Is TSLA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At this point in the 5-year investment cycle, you need to checkmark items that might negatively affect Tesla in the future.

The list is long.

1. Since November, Tesla's price is down 20%.

2. Ever-increasing commodity prices like lithium and copper are going up.

3. The market's long-term trend up is due for a reset sometime sooner rather than later.

4. Chip shortages do not seem to be going away anytime soon.

5. Inflation does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

6. As of January 21, of the last 10 Tesla articles written on SA 5 have Sell recommendations. Of the 20 articles prior to that, only one had a Sell rating.

On the other hand, the investment graveyard is chock full of analysts who have bet against Elon Musk and lost.

I am not that brave.

Tesla is a hold.