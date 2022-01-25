Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

In today's world, it's easy to get side-tracked by anxiety and panic. I'm not just talking about the stock market (though this is the primary thing here). I'm also talking about things that in our increasingly digitized world make us more prone to worrying about things - even very small things, such as how many Facebook/Instagram likes we get, or similar things.

This is an article on Portfolio strategy and safety. It's a bit of a follow-up to one of my most-read articles ever, "How to like a millionaire".

In the current world, a 5% drop in the Nasdaq, as seems likely at the time of writing this article, is understandably something that causes worry for some investors.

I am not one of them - and in this article, I will explain how I plan portfolio strategy for exactly times such as these.

The stock market crash conundrum - and how to handle it.

So, let me start this article off a bit differently than I usually do.

You should worry about the current sell-off if:

You're going to need near-term cash, and are 100% invested. Obviously, if this is the case, and the crash continues, you might be looking at not having that available without being forced to sell at a loss. Not a pleasant situation. You don't know or understand what you've invested in. If you take investment advice blindly, and follow someone's Buy/Sell targets without understanding them, you better trust them 100% - because if they don't have your investment targets in mind, or have mischaracterized the risk/reward of what they recommend, then you're in trouble.

Aside from those two things...there are very few reasons for fundamental worry as the market starts dialing up the fear here. In fact, I doubt we're even seeing much of it yet - and I believe things will continue to deteriorate as we get Fed guidance and rate hikes as well as other things that will push investors from stocks to other forms of investments.

However, before you decide to sell or make a rash decision, I would remind you of the following things.

Corrections and Bear markets are a part of the stock market, and they've never been permanent. Even in 2008 when the subprime mortgage market fell, it wasn't permanent. Since that time, we've seen market high after market high, and the people that sold in the crash certainly haven't seen their fortunes restored. A market correction is the stock market's method of reassessing what you, the investor are willing to pay relative to your risk. That reassessment has nothing to do with the underlying fundamental drivers of long-term economic growth, or the future of the companies you invest in - even the riskier ones. It's literally just a reassessment. Corrections and crashes are the best buying opportunities in existence. For better or worse, when the stock market drops and appealing companies are starting to be undervalued, that's when you should put capital to work - not a year later. You can choose yourself if you buy as it's falling, or don't buy until it's on the way back up - but whichever you choose, corrections do come with opportunity.

Those are a few things to consider. But there's more here. More things to calm most investors - and calming investors with facts are things I do, especially in times like these.

Those of you who read my articles know that I usually like to invest as though a crash is coming tomorrow. I buy cheap. I buy quality. That ensures that when a crash does come, my portfolio and my investments not only drop far less than the overall market, they also retain their advantages - i.e., their dividends.

My core portfolio, and the picks I write about on Seeking Alpha both premium and free articles, has withstood the current crash with a YTD decline of 0.9%.

That's currently almost 14% better than the NASDAQ. It's also 13% better than the closest national index, the Stockholm OMXS30.

I will show you what portfolio strategy led to these sorts of results in a bit, but let me first add the following points.

Market Crashes do not influence your dividends. As some of you may know, I'm a dividend investor. A week ago my annual dividends were around $55,300 on an NTM basis. Yesterday, they were $55,300 on an NTM basis. Today, following the sell-off, they were $55,372.96, give or take a few nickels, due to FX. Market movements do not influence the interest/dividend you're making off your investments. They only influence the theoretical value of the stocks you hold, if you were to sell. Unless you sell, it's not a loss. Crashes are impossible to predict. I mean that. Many of you might have seen Jeremy Grantham referenced as of late. While I respect the man, his accuracy for predictions is less than that of a coin toss. It's the whole "Boy who cried wolf"-thing. The best way I've found to handle crashes is to not care about them. Look at fundamentals. Look at valuation. Look at potential long-term returns - then buy, or don't. Don't factor in market timing, because you can't accurately time the market. No one can. Panicking and stress do not help you. Remember the lessons from previous crashes. Remember that you're not really in danger, that your portfolio (except, see #1 and #2 at the beginning of this article) isn't really in fundamental danger if you know what you're invested in. Remember that as a human being, you're prone to the two cognitive biases of loss aversion and anchoring, neither of which is helping you. Loss aversion means that you experience loss twice as bad as gains. Anchoring means that you have a particular starting point in mind, such as the highest value of your portfolio, and you feel bad when you're "not there."

So, before you go rushing towards those sell buttons - ask yourself: Are you experiencing anchoring? Loss aversion? What is your logical reason for selling?

Do this instead

What we instead can do (and I have a minor in behavioral psychology, so I have some basic knowledge of how these processes work), are things that reinforce the lessons and experiences we've made over the course of our careers.

Look at the big picture. Pull out/zoom out. Look at the way your portfolio has gone. If you've made 300% in 7 years, and you're now down perhaps 10%, that's not that big a deal, is it? Remind yourself that statistically, a 13% pullback happens once a year - and we've not even experienced that here yet.

Pull out/zoom out. Look at the way your portfolio has gone. If you've made 300% in 7 years, and you're now down perhaps 10%, that's not that big a deal, is it? Remind yourself that statistically, a 13% pullback happens once a year - and we've not even experienced that here yet. Breathe & Relax. It perhaps sounds silly, but trust me, it does help. It's part of the reason I watched the March -20 decline with a smile, calmly re-allocating funds into what I saw as "Corona Discounts" (check my articles from the time). It's the same reason I'm watching the current decline happen with a smile, and will continue to do so even if it crashes 10-60% more.

It perhaps sounds silly, but trust me, it does help. It's part of the reason I watched the March -20 decline with a smile, calmly re-allocating funds into what I saw as "Corona Discounts" (check my articles from the time). It's the same reason I'm watching the current decline happen with a smile, and will continue to do so even if it crashes 10-60% more. Not engage in unproductive thinking or methods. This includes constantly watching your portfolio bounce up and down. It includes constantly thinking "what should I have done instead/i should have sold months ago/i should have seen this coming".

This includes constantly watching your portfolio bounce up and down. It includes constantly thinking "what should I have done instead/i should have sold months ago/i should have seen this coming". Engage in productive debate/discussion with other investors who share your goals. It's hard being alone during a market drop. Back in March -20, I had colleagues constantly coming to my office asking about the market, asking what they should do. Discussing with other investors that share your goals and strategies helps reinforce the lessons you learned during calm times. It's not about just hearing one voice - but about not forgetting what you've learned.

I can already hear you saying "But how should I go about it in this market crash?"

Here are my thoughts.

The best defense is a good defense

As a former athlete/hockey player, I tend to think quite a bit in sports terms. So, I always and firstly think about defense - because this stuff is about your money.

I write a lot both on the free site and on premium, iREIT on Alpha, about conservative dividend investment. To my mind, the best defense is the following portfolio strategy.

Diversification - no holding larger than 5% at most, preferably between 1-3%.

- no holding larger than 5% at most, preferably between 1-3%. International exposure . My portfolio has stocks from the EU and NA, with an appealing diversification of currencies, sectors, and companies.

. My portfolio has stocks from the EU and NA, with an appealing diversification of currencies, sectors, and companies. Dividend payers. All of the stocks I own pay the owner a dividend, usually between 2-5%, coming to a portfolio yield average of around 4.6%. This ensures that even in a downturn, you're still getting cash from your companies. In my case, it's also relevant because I'm retired, and I can technically "live" off just my dividends if that was something I wanted to do.

All of the stocks I own pay the owner a dividend, usually between 2-5%, coming to a portfolio yield average of around 4.6%. This ensures that even in a downturn, you're still getting cash from your companies. In my case, it's also relevant because I'm retired, and I can technically "live" off just my dividends if that was something I wanted to do. Conservative holdings. I apply very conservative demands to the companies I own. While I do own holdings I would consider "speculative", for a conservative retirement portfolio, I only consider companies that realistically could hold up even in a market downturn. I'm talking recession-resistant cash flows. I'm talking companies that will increase or have decent earnings, regardless of how the market goes. We're talking stocks like Communications, Utilities, Consumer Defensives, and Certain Financials.

Author Portfolio Diversification Author's Calculations

If you look at my current core portfolio exposure, you will note a different weighting to only a few months ago. I've sold off some overvalued utilities, pushed them into Consumer defensives. I've increased in Telco's and Real estate - cut some uncertain finances and overvalued Industrials. I've gone slightly deeper into Oil/energy. I still have a fair amount of cash available.

My portfolio, despite being 93%+ BBB/equivalent or above rated, has a yield of over 4.6% on average, and only 2 holdings are above 5% - both of which are what I would consider fortress-like buy-and-hold-forever companies.

56 of my holdings constitute around 94% of my portfolio. That's my core. I've been through these time and time again, conservatively analyzing and forecasting these. Even if a lengthy (1-2 years) downturn was to arrive, none of these cash flows would be in any significant danger - and none of my dividends would either.

This is what I'm talking about when I say a "good defense"

My portfolio won't score any 200-400% annualized RoR, as some of yours might if you have a crypto-heavy or tech-heavy exposure. But that has never been my goal, as I'm not comfortable with some of the risk-reward I'm seeing people take.

And part of my objective is to try and convince other investors, young and old, to not misuse or take an outsized risk with their hard-earned cash.

You earned it - so respect it and don't treat it flippantly.

If you allow a business, any investment, to take your hard-earned cash then you should demand some safety and good returns for that. It sometimes surprises me how little it will take for investors to push $10,000 into the market and into an investment that they, realistically, don't even understand.

The best defense is good expertise

This leads me to my second point about defense. The first is diversification, yield, and spreading your exposure not only in sectors but in currencies and globally.

The second point is one we've touched on somewhat before - you need to understand what you're buying, or have someone you trust to understand it.

If you don't either understand or have someone who understands it 100% and whom you trust, then you're uncertain if you were to invest in it. You don't know what constitutes good or bad performance, or when to buy or when to sell. Unless the person guiding you has the same goals you do, knows your goals, or/and is someone you fully trust, listening to them is pointless.

For instance, I don't know enough government or corporate bonds to be dangerous. When I want knowledge on that, I will turn to someone I trust.

I'm not an engineer - so when I do review some industrials and am trying to understand the implication of a development or a product, I will turn to an engineer I trust.

What I want to convey is that in one way or another, you need to understand what it is you're doing. I'm not saying you can't get lucky without understanding, I'm saying that if you are without knowledge or someone who can hold the knowledge for you, you won't know what to do in a situation like this.

You might end up deciding to sell, despite this not being a "good choice" in any way.

So, find someone who knows consumer defensives. Find someone who knows energy and REITs. Find someone who knows American stocks, European stocks, Asian stocks. Find mentors, teachers, and people who you can turn to, or you can learn from.

Because once you understand what you invest in, you will no longer be as anxious and uncertain when panic does come. You will know that just because the stock is down 40%, company sales haven't necessarily been affected all that much. You'll know that even though a telco is down 30%, the customers are still paying their bills, you'll still get the dividend, and the company's plans to double their 1-year forward dividend are still in the works.

Because if you combine the following things:

Knowledge of your stocks/investments & expertise of people you can turn to for answers.

Dividend-paying investments that will generate income regardless of the market situation.

Conservative safeties in good companies, meaning downturns are ever only temporary

Independence from sudden "needs for cash", meaning the market movements cannot "force" you to sell your holdings for your personal needs.

The patience and knowledge of what's working against you in a crash, and how to handle/combat it.

There is nothing you can't handle. Arm yourself with these things, and no market downturn will be able to de-stabilize your equilibrium.

When I look back on myself 10 years ago and the way I invested when I was younger, I can only be grateful that I learned quickly and found the right mentors almost as if by magic. I know not everyone is as lucky as that because I know more people that have lost everything than people who have made money.

My goal in writing on SA, and continuing to contribute here, is to arm readers with as much knowledge as possible to allow them to replicate conservative and good rates of return without any of the excessive risk ratios associated with higher-yielding investments.

Some concrete thoughts on diversifying

A quick word as well on some concrete sectors to look at. I've gone through general portfolio strategy - so here are a few concrete sectors I myself am looking at to push more capital into once this downturn stabilizes some more.

Ultra-safe consumer defensives. I'm talking Unilever (UL) . I'm talking Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), and others.

I'm talking Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), and others. Ultra-safe conservative financials, such as UBS (UBS), Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF), and others - the bigger and more conservative the better, while still preserving that yield.

Ultra-safe major Telcos with upside. I'm talking Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY), and others. Not content creators - the owners and distributors of infrastructure and communications.

- the owners and distributors of infrastructure and communications. Ultra-safe large-cap REITs such as Realty Income (O), Simon Property Group (SPG), and others.

Ultra-safe major utilities, such as E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) and larger American ones.

Those are some examples and ideas of what I'm looking at, and what you could be looking at, at this time. I will be providing more concrete ideas and targets in some of my next articles - both on the free and premium side of things, as well as some example portfolio allocations that i mean to use and that you could get inspired by.

However, through this, it is my stance that you will limit your downside for whatever is to come.

Remember:

Know what you're buying/why you're buying it.

Buy it at the right price.

Buy it for the long term/with clear targets.

As long as you do this, it's my stance that you will be fine.

Thank you for reading.