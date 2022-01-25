Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For my final assertion about risk-reward to be correct, a few things must be true:

The size of the at-home-fitness market pie continues to grow Their slice of the pie will be substantial They earn this slice in an economical manner

Most of the aspects of Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) business that are important to understand have been covered in prior articles, so it doesn't make sense for me to go over them all. Other articles have amply discussed their business history, stock price movements, the at-home-fitness trend, capital investments, competitive differentiators, etc. My goal here is to discuss points that have been glossed over or are misunderstood.

I'll start by acknowledging that management has been subject to significant criticism from the investment community in the last year, and much of it is justified. However, whatever your criticisms of management may be from an operational standpoint, you must grant that they have executed on their most important task exceptionally well ̶ which is creating a fantastic product. Without great hardware and engaging content, we wouldn't even be in a position to discuss their operational missteps. Moreover, because they have created a terrific product, they have cultivated one hell of a strong brand (the power of which I believe is significantly underestimated).

What makes Peloton so special?

Peloton has achieved what no other company in history had managed to do: they figured out how to overcome the "boredom factor" of exercising at home. Evidence of this is that Peloton subscribers have averaged ~20 workouts per month over the last three years. This is a remarkable figure, particularly when you contrast it to the ~8 workouts per month the average health club member in the US had completed in the year prior to the pandemic. With engagement like this, it's unsurprising to see an annual subscriber retention rate of ~92.5% over the last five years.

If you're interested in finding out what makes subscriber engagement and retention so high, watch this: An Inside Look at the Peloton Bike

If you're interested in getting an overview of Peloton from an enterprise perspective, I recommend watching this: Peloton | Together We Go Far

The At-Home-Fitness Market

Some people believe that the shift towards at-home-fitness is destined to be a relic of the pandemic. According to these people, most gym-goers will return to the gym once it is safe to do so. These views might be supported by anecdotes or intuitions but not by the facts. Numerous studies indicate that the trend will continue long after the pandemic is behind us. To illustrate this point, here are a few quotes from a McKinsey & Company report, on December 14th, 2021:

"A little more than 10 percent of the American general population have also set up home gyms or have accessed fitness resources online during the pandemic. Of the online exercisers, 70 percent intend to maintain or increase their use of online fitness even after the pandemic abates." "More than 60 percent of Americans who exercise regularly say they will likely prefer a mix of working out at a gym or studio and at home in the future. Many of the apps people use to guide their at-home workouts are free."

It's clear that consumer exercise habits and preferences are shifting towards at-home exercise. What isn't clear is how many of these people will pay for an at-home-fitness subscription. Whatever the answer is, Apple, Nike, Lululemon, Peloton, and NordicTrack are just a few of the companies that are betting that this market is worth going after.

Peloton Membership Economics

This has been covered in previous articles, but I'll briefly summarize the membership economics. In 2021, Peloton lowered the price of their original bike by $400 to $1,495. When factoring in the 39-month 0% APR financing option (offered through third-party financing partners) the hardware cost is only $39/month for the original bike. When adding the Connected Fitness subscription of $39/month, the total monthly spend is $78/month. For a two-person household, that works out to less than $40 per person per month during the finance period, and less than $20 per person thereafter. This stands in contrast to $517/year on average for a health club membership in the United States.

As a footnote to this point, according to the WSJ, Peloton will soon be charging a $250 delivery/installation fee for some of its bikes, and $350 for some of its treadmills in the US. On the surface, it might seem like a big deal. However, I believe that customers will be able to include the delivery cost in their payment plans, as they can with shoes and other accessories. This would add an additional $7/month during the financing period.

As you can see, the economics work out well, particularly for dual-income households. That is why they will be the focus of the addressable market analysis.

Core Addressable Market

The goal of this analysis is to find out how many households there are in the US that resemble the households currently comprising the majority of Peloton's new subscriptions. The total number of Peloton members is more than double the number of household subscriptions. After subtracting digital subscribers (the cheaper option which does not require Peloton equipment,) there are roughly two members per Connected Fitness subscription. Peloton defines members as those with a customer profile attached to an active subscription.

As of 2020, 87% of new household subscriptions were attributed to the 25-54-year-old category. Of this group, 38% reported having household incomes between $50,000 - $100,000 and 54% had household incomes greater than $100,000. This is clearly the demographic for which the value proposition is resonating most strongly. Let's label these households CSH's (core subscriber households).

To find out how many households fall into this category; a good place to start is analyzing how many households there are, in which there is at least one member of the household with an exercise routine, or even better ̶ has a gym membership. They must also have household incomes north of $50,000. We can arrive at a CSH estimate using the following statistics:

70% of US adults report being "partnered" (married, living with a partner, or in a committed relationship)

Incomes are higher for both men and women when they are partnered (the disparity is wider with men). For instance, the median income for a single man was $35,600 compared to $57,000 for a married man in 2019.

There are an estimated 70 million gym members in the US. Of these, 60% report having household incomes of $75,000 or more (~42 million).

The average age of a US gym member was ~37 in 2019.

If we assume that the likelihood of being partnered for the average gym-goer is the same as the general population; and also that a household income of $75,000 is significantly above the national median income for single adults, we can also assume that most of these ~42 million gym members belong to dual income households.

Now, how many of these gym members fit our CSH criteria? We must also take care not to double count the same household if there are multiple gym members. With that in mind, I estimate that the total number of distinct CSHs are at least 7.5 million to perhaps as many as 20 million. Recall that the CSH criteria applied to household incomes north of $50,000 (not just the $75,000 used for the framework).

Now, applying this CSH framework to Peloton's other geographic markets:

Core Subscriber Households Author's estimates

Using this framework, the core addressable market is likely between ~12.5 million to ~33 million households.

Awareness

Peloton has been around for a while, so it is natural to assume that the vast majority of CSHs are already aware of Peloton's products and value proposition. If you believe this, then the fact that they only have ~2 million or so US household subscriptions should be of deep concern given their current valuation. This would imply that either a) their value proposition isn't that strong, or b) they have overestimated the extent of and the pace of the at-home-fitness adoption curve. But it is also important to inquire as to how many of these CSHs actually have a reasonably accurate view of the product? This is a difficult thing to quantify. However, I am going to provide an anecdote which may provide some insight.

My partner and I fall into the CSH category. Moreover, our combined monthly spending on gym memberships has exceeded what it would cost us to own a Peloton; and we have both taken (and enjoy) cycling classes. Yet, despite being aware of Peloton's existence for at least three years, we had never considered buying one.

We held a few misapprehensions that precluded further consideration. Firstly, we thought that the bike was more costly than it is. We also weren't aware of the financing option (this is incredibly important for the under 30's that can afford monthly payments but don't have abundant savings to make an outright purchase). Secondly, we also underestimated how engaging and motivating the classes could be.

We had both worked out at home many times before, particularly during COVID. But the notion of making at-home exercise a permanent routine had never occurred to either of us. That's because the at-home options that we were aware of didn't seem all that alluring. That changed about a month ago when friends of ours were raving about how much they loved their newly acquired Peloton bike.

They quickly dispelled the misconceptions we held and highlighted the merits of owning one that hadn't occurred to us. We ended up purchasing one the very next day. How many other CSHs are there just like ours? This is incredibly important to ponder.

Peloton has added >2 million net Connected Fitness subscribers since the beginning of the pandemic. The way I see it is that the opportunity for word-of-mouth prompted sales is 5x as high as it was going into the pandemic.

Competition

Peloton's most direct competitor is NordicTrack (iFIT), founded in Utah in the 1970's. Their latest capital raise of $200 million in 2020 valued the company at $7 billion. They had planned a public offering in 2021, which was postponed in October. They intended to raise $1 billion at the same valuation. NordicTrack has a wider product offering than Peloton, including treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, and rowing machines. Their monthly membership is currently $15 for individuals, and $39 for households. There are a few salient observations and comparisons that can be made from their registration statement and amendments with the SEC:

Peloton vs. iFIT Comparison Author's estimates

As of 2017, you can see that their subscriptions were neck-and-neck. Despite an impressive CAGR since then, NordicTrack has fallen far behind in this race for these sticky at-home-fitness subscriptions. Why is that? One explanation is lower content quality. We can see that monthly workouts are much lower for the iFIT platform.

Why isn't their content as engaging? The most obvious reason for this is that they simply haven't invested as heavily in content production as Peloton, as evidenced by the disparity in subscription margins. This has clearly been a strategic mistake, which may be too late to remedy.

Peloton has invested ~$100 million building their New York and London film studios. It's highly unlikely that iFIT has the resources to make comparable investments. In F2021, iFIT generated $1.75bn in revenue and had an operating loss of $517mn.

Making matters worse for iFIT is that they no longer have pricing differentiation. With Peloton's August 2021 price drop, their products are now priced comparably. Given the recent investments Peloton has made in production and their supply chain, they now have the clear scale advantage.

Peloton's Playbook: the CAC Equation

Offering their hardware at the lowest possible cost is how they get as many households into the subscription tent as possible. Peloton aims to be "net CAC," meaning the gross profit dollars in units sold offset all direct costs relating to customer acquisition (including showroom costs, merchant fees, media expenses, etc.)

Untapped pricing power

Peloton's cost of membership has remained unchanged at $39/month since 2014. If they maintain their competitive position, I think that a price increase is likely by 2025. This is a point that has been largely ignored. I can see a monthly price increase of $3 to $10 per month as being conceivable. My guess is the increase in marginal revenue would greatly exceed the cost of losing existing members or the opportunity costs of losing potential customers.

A great template for this is Netflix. I don't know whether a thorough analysis has been conducted on the opportunity cost of Netflix's price increases, but my guess is that doing so was a significant net positive. You can see a timeline of their price changes across their membership categories and total subscriber growth here.

Financial Model

Implied in these models is that the costs to acquire each level of subscribers has already been incurred, and thus, isn't included in the operating expenses. This is intended to convey what the economics are like once the subscription starts.

You'll notice an uptick in selling and general expenses with a higher overall level of subscribers, this assumes they have greater capacity and the inclination to acquire and service new subscriptions with a larger subscription base. Since sales and marketing costs are included in their CAC equation, I will only include what I estimate will be either a) redundant expenses, or b) directed at customers that are still undecided.

I also assume that on average, they will roughly be at breakeven on customer acquisition. You will also notice the shares outstanding increases with more optimistic projections, that is explained in the notes to the sensitivity analysis.

Scenario 1: Subscription Price Unchanged Author's estimates Scenario 2: Price Increase Author's estimates

Sensitivity Analysis

Any cells highlighted green imply a ~15% IRR or greater.

Sensitivity Analysis Author's estimates

Conclusion

Peloton has a fantastic product and a very loyal customer base. They also have an enormous head start over their key competitors. They are now very well capitalized, and they have significant scale advantages. With increased scrutiny on their operational decisions, and a renewed commitment from management to be more disciplined from an operational standpoint, I believe we will see subscriber growth in a much more economical manner in the coming years.

Growing awareness has a snowball effect. As more CSHs become increasingly familiar with Peloton's value proposition, we will see many millions more join the Peloton community. Through the word-of-mouth effect of their enthusiastic user base, we will not only see increased awareness, but also higher conversion rates. This is a virtuous cycle, and one that I believe is in the very early stages.