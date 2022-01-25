Lacheev/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is so sticky that it makes other infrastructure SaaS platforms look bad in comparison. For context, Q2 2022 quarter saw net retention rates of 173% for its trailing twelve months.

On the one hand, Doximity's revenues convert into free cash flows at very high rates, this is unquestionably the crown jewel of this investment.

On the other hand, the question of how fast Doximity can grow in the mid-40% CAGR remains a blemish in the bull thesis.

This is made all the more troubling when investors are already asked to pay 17x next year's revenues.

In summary, awesome company, but priced as such.

Please note, Doximity's fiscal year and calendar year are misaligned.

Investment Sentiment Facing DOCS Stock

Data by YCharts

The past 3 months have been brutal for high-growth tech investors.

The great unwinding of many stocks. Some justifiably. Some not so much. Nevertheless, the market has been totally indiscriminate. If you've been invested in this space, you'll know well what I'm talking about. My suggestion?

Don't take this personally, nobody knows what you own. Don't get overwhelmed, this will pass. At the same time, don't be too eager to ''use this opportunity'' to double down. Be patient and give it time.

What's more, I believe that patience is perhaps the greatest variable that allows one to compound wealth. It's not so much about market timing, but time in the market.

Now, let's dig into Doximity.

Revenue Growth Rates Post IPO

Doximity revenue growth rates

As you can see above, Doximity came out the gates with sparkling results.

Fast forward to its Q2 2022 results, and not only did these results report an impressive revenue beat to its previous guidance, by approximately 14% higher revenues than expected, but Doximity also revised upwards its guidance. What more could investors possibly want?

You are getting a high growth name, with ample visibility, in a very attractive sector. Yet, the stock continues to sell-off.

All that being said, given that stocks don't trade in a vacuum, together with the fact that so many countless high-growth names are now in the bargain basement, this is now a buyer's market.

Thus, investors are no doubt eyeing up Doximity's Q4 2022 guidance with some skepticism. Is Doximity really slowing down to the low 30% CAGR as it exits Q4 2022?

Even if we make the case that Doximity is lowballing estimates and that it ultimately smashes through and beats its Q4 2022 guidance, and sees its revenues grow by as much as 45% y/y, the fact remains.

Relative to the same period a year ago, Doximity's revenue growth rates appear to be decelerating.

Indeed, even if we presume that Q4 2022 grows its revenues by as much as 45% y/y, we are still left with a company that was reporting triple digits growth rates just a few quarters back and is now reporting less than half that revenue growth rate.

Why Doximity? Why Now?

Doximity is a very sticky digital platform for health professionals. Doximity is a cloud-based platform that allows physicians to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, read medical news and research, and manage their careers by looking for job postings.

As you know, the US healthcare system is highly fragmented, and in need of disruption. Doximity is attempting to be the place that physicians go for access to relevant and up-to-date medical information.

Doximity is the largest medical professional network. The platform creates proximity for physicians.

As physicians become ever more specialized, the need to be able to coordinate patient care increases. For pharma companies, when so few doctors have the time or desire for in-person meetings, traditional sales methods have become less effective.

Doximity helps pharma companies sell highly targeted ad campaigns to the physicians that actually want the drugs that they advertise for.

Free Cash Flow Generating Machine

The one distinguishing feature about Doximity compared with countless other cloud-based platforms is that Doximity is already free cash flow generative.

More specifically, Q2 2022 saw its free cash flow margins reach 23%, which was relatively flat with the same period a year ago when Doximity reported 25% of free cash flow margins.

To add another point of view, consider Doximity's gross margin profile below.

Doximity Q3 2022 gross margins

As you can see above, however we appraise Doximity, not only are its revenue incredibly sticky, with net retention rates of 173% as of Q2 2022, but its ability to convert its high gross margins into free cash flows is quite phenomenal.

Now, let's discuss its valuation.

Valuation -- Middle of the Road

Investors wishing to get involved in Doximity are probably being offered the best opportunity they are likely to get for some time. As I said at the start, this doesn't mean one has to go all-in, but there's no doubt that right now Doximity is the cheapest it has been and is likely to be.

On the other hand, one has to consider whether or not Doximity can reignite its growth rates as it comes to exit Q4 2022.

Even we make the assumption that going into fiscal 2023, Doximity's revenue growth rates grow by 40% y/y, this would imply that Doximity's revenues would reach $470 million.

This would put the stock trading for about 17x next year's revenues. A few months ago, paying 17x next year's sales for a high-quality business would have been a total bargain. And right now? It's difficult to get excited.

The Bottom Line

If all there was to investing was to recognize the best companies, Doximity would clearly make the cut and onto anyone's list. The problem is that you have to be willing to recognize the best companies at a valuation that makes sense. And this is the crux of the problem, right here.

Investors are asked to pay 17x forward sales, while Doximity's revenue growth rates appear to be slowing down.

With that in mind, given the backdrop when so many stocks are now in the bargain basement, I'm looking to deploy my capital elsewhere.