Thesis

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a retail department store chain with nationwide US operations. As the eighth largest retailer in the United States, Target offers customers everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. Strong growth performance over the past decade has been followed by a prolonged stock rally that has accelerated over the past couple of years. Considering a recent stock price pullback, caused by an apparent correction in the markets, this analysis explores Target's attractiveness considering the company's fundamentals and valuation.

Fundamentals

Building on a respectable record of growth, Target continues to expand, increasing sales and profits. During Q3 of 2021 sales expanded 12.7%, as in-store and online purchases remain key drivers. Since 2017, Target has recorded continuous sales increases at a 7.4% CAGR. For the fiscal year 2021, estimated revenue topped for the first time the $100 billion mark, representing yet another 7%+ YoY increase. EPS are expected to see a significant bump for 2021, following a productive 5-year period. While gross margins remain resilient at the 30% levels, net margins are showing some movement upwards, despite the relentless shrinking pressures the retail department store industry is known for.

On the balance sheet side, Target's total assets continue to increase as the company expands its cash balance, inventory and PP&E. Leverage has remained stable over the past few years, with the Total Liabilities/Total Assets ratio lingering around the 70% level, currently on a decreasing trajectory. Long-term debt has decreased from $11 billion in 2017 to $9.8 billion in January 2021. Since then, however, long-term debt has seen some increases as at the end of Q3 2021, long-term debt amounted to $11.5 billion. In terms of liquidity, Target's current ratio stands at 0.95 TTM, a satisfying yet not optimal level.

Dividend Growth & Buybacks

Target has been a prime choice for dividend investors for many years and for good reason. Recently claiming dividend king status, the company has consistently increased dividend payments for 51 consecutive years. While the current forward yield of 1.66% might seem unimpressive, we should consider that Target's stock price has more than doubled since 2020, causing a significant yield drop. Still, TGT beats the S&P 500's 1.30% yield while falling just short of the 1.88% average in the consumer staples sector. Income distributions for the company have grown at 10 and 5-year 11.13% and 6.38% CAGR rates, similar to the average dividend growth across the sector. Target's distributions are considered relatively safe, while analysts forecast continuous growth, in line with historic rates for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to increasing shareholders' value, Target has also exhibited an uninterrupted commitment to repurchasing shares. Since 2012, the average share count has decreased from 680 million to 494 million in 2021. In Target's most recent earnings conference call, management highlighted that the firm continues to have ample capacity for share repurchases as they remain one of Target's key objectives.

Relative Valuation

Since the retail department store industry is notorious for thin profit margins and immense competition, a closer look at valuation multiples across a group of competitors is warranted to determine Target's attractiveness. Despite facing selling pressures over the past few weeks, Target remains relatively expensive. Leading the P/S valuation multiples, Target is the only retailer of the group to trade at a market cap that is higher than its total sales, with peers' P/S ratios averaging around 0.55x. That said, over the past 3 years, Target has consistently traded at higher P/S multiples, as the markets price in the higher growth prospects that analysts forecast for the company. Target also exhibits the second-highest gross margin in the group widely beating both Walmart (WMT) and Best Buy (BBY), falling behind only Kohl's (KSS), a company however that lacks in terms of its sales growth record and outlook. It is reasonable as a result that TGT's sales should carry a somewhat higher valuation multiple.

When examining P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, Best Buy appears to be the most fairly valued company, trading at a 9.35x P/E and 5.054x EV/EBITDA, especially when considering that both its revenue and net income follow a consistent growth trajectory. With Walmart claiming the most expensive title, Target falls somewhere in the middle, as a 16x P/E and 9.55x EV/EBITDA appear reasonable given the company's financial performance, although currently hovering above 5-year historical averages.

Final Thoughts

While by most metrics Target does not constitute an eye-catching value opportunity, as the market retreats, perhaps entering a correction phase, the stock is coming closer to an attractive valuation. In my view, Target is a high-quality business, becoming a much more attractive investment opportunity as a retreating market drives the stock price lower.