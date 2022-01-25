Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) doesn't fit the definition of a wonderful business. The company is highly leveraged and struggled to generate organic growth in the past few years. However, things seem to be slowly improving, and when compared to the market, the business is cheap, trading at ~15x next year's free cash flow. I believe BCO is a buy at the current price if you target a ~9% return in the long term and are comfortable with the potential risks caused by the high level of debt on the balance sheet.

Company details

Founded in 1859, the Brink's Company is a provider of cash management, route-based logistics, and payment solutions. The Company's solutions include cash-in-transit, automated teller machine (ATM) services, cash management services, vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables. BCO's customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, and jewelers.

The services provided by the company can be summarized as follows:

Core services account for ~52% of revenue and include cash-in-transit and ATM services.

High-Value Services represented 44% of 2020 total revenue and includes cash management services, Brink's CompuSafe, vaulting, and payment services.

Other Security Services, such as guarding and commercial security systems generated 4% of total revenues in 2020.

BCO operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. BCO employs ~76,500 people and operates approximately 1,300 facilities and 16,300 vehicles.

The Market Opportunity

The global secure logistics market is expected to grow from $47.25 billion in 2021 to $75.64 billion by 2028, which represents a CAGR of ~7.0% over the period. The secure logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at $15.7 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow annually at ~6.5% from 2020 to 2027, which is much higher than the expected US GDP growth rate over this period.

Business Overview

Brink's business strategy has three components:

Accelerating revenue growth

The company is targeting growth by expanding high-value services, growing revenue, and market share with both large and small financial institutions, and exploring core and adjacent acquisition opportunities.

BCO has for a long time struggled with organic revenue growth. Revenue grew only ~20.6% from FY15 to FY20, which represents a CAGR of 3.17%. Moreover, BCO spent ~$1.373 billion on acquisitions over that period, which is a significant amount for two reasons. Firstly, goodwill has skyrocketed on the balance sheet from $185.3 million in FY15 to $1,219.2 million in FY20, which can be a sign the company is paying too much for its targets. Secondly, total debt ballooned to ~$2.846 billion in Q3 FY21 from $585.8 million back in Q4 FY15. As of Q3 FY21, the D/E ratio was ~23.5, and the interest expense was eating roughly 27% of the operating profit.

However, revenue recently accelerated and BCO posted solid Q3 FY21 results. The situation seems to be turning around for BCO, although I am not sure how long this phase will last. Based on management guidance, revenue is expected to register double-digit growth in FY21 versus FY20:

With continued revenue and margin improvement this positions us well for 2022 and the future. We're affirming our full year 2021 guidance, which includes revenue in the range between $4.1 billion and $4.2 billion with a bias to the higher end of the range due to the strong third quarter results. Doug Pertz - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director - Q3 Earnings Call

Third-Quarter Earnings Presentation BCO

Increasing profitability

Furthermore, another part of the strategy is to improve margins. If we take a look at BCO's margins over the past 12 years, we can see they don't fluctuate much, with the exception of the operating margin in FY15. Gross margin has been stable around 23% and profit margin around 7-8%. In the recent quarter, the operating margin improved by 50 basis points but I am curious to see if the trend will continue once cost inflation kicks in:

Our operating profit margin of 10.8% was up 50 bips versus 2020. This is evidence that our 2020 cost realignment initiatives are holding and that wider and deeper is gaining traction. Ronald Domanico - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Q3 Earnings Call

Refinitiv Eikon

Pushing for digital initiatives

The last pillar of the strategic plan is the push into digital initiatives such as digital cash management, integrated payment solutions, and end-to-end ATM managed services. On April 1, 2021, BCO acquired 100% of the capital stock of PAI Midco, Inc., for approximately $216 million. PAI was the largest privately-held provider of ATM services in the U.S. and generated approximately $95 million in revenues in 2020. Therefore, we should expect future M&A projects to be centered around this new category:

As demonstrated by our recent PAI acquisition, future acquisitions may focus more on supporting strategies to 2.0 and our digital initiatives. We will also be considering smaller tucking core acquisitions that offer [indiscernible] returns. What's new in our current strategy, strategic plan is the top layer of our strategy which introduces digital cash management solutions. We've created an integral platform of services, technologies, and devices leveraging our core CIP and money processing capabilities. These new digital cash management solutions will be as easy to use as debit and credit card payments. We believe our existing operations form a strong foundation that by themselves will drive mid-single digit revenue growth and double digit profit growth well into the future. Doug Pertz - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director - Q3 Earnings Call

Third-Quarter Earnings Presentation BCO

Company Valuation

Based on 49.8 million shares outstanding, and a price of $69 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $3.4 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

The estimated free cash flow for FY21 is $221.3 million.

A 7% growth rate over the next four years until FY25.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 8%, which is in line with WM's WACC.

Author's DCF Model

Based on my model, the stock is undervalued and the fair value of the stock should be around $89 per share. Therefore, the stock is a buy at the moment for an 8-9% return over the long term. However, I feel there are many moving pieces, that can contribute to the upside or to the downside. On the one hand, it is possible that BCO generates higher (possibly double-digit) free-cash-flow growth per share in the next four years thanks to a higher revenue growth rate and buybacks. On the other hand, the debt is a clear risk in my opinion given the fact that interest rates will probably rise going forward.

Key Takeaways

BCO has a good business model and moat in the secured logistic industry. The company relied heavily on issuing cheap debt in the past to make acquisitions in order to support revenue growth. This has led to a high level of leverage and a sharp increase in intangible assets on the balance sheet. The stock currently trades at a ~22% discount to intrinsic value, which is understandable given the leverage involved in the business and the risk of higher interest rates. Given the low valuation, BCO is a buy at the current price if you want to get exposure to this industry, but you should keep an eye on debt.