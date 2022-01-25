Jordan Siemens/DigitalVision via Getty Images

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is a commercial-stage Israeli medical device company with wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., Hong Kong and China, advancing cryotherapy for cancer treatment. The Company’s present focus is on the research and development of liquid nitrogen ('LN2') based cryoablation technology, which enables a minimally invasive alternative to surgical intervention, wherein benign and malignant tumors including those found in breast, lungs, kidneys, bones, etc., are ablated or destroyed by freezing them within the patient's body. Cryoablation is less traumatic than open surgery, while being more affordable, less risky, and having fewer side effects or complications. Patients are able to resume normal activities within 24 hours of the cryoablation procedure.

The Company’s lead commercialized product is the second generation ProSense cryoablation system that received a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') in March 2021. The device is a portable unit with an ultra-slim, unique probe that is inserted into the tumor, guided by computed tomography ('CT') or ultrasound. LN2 is pumped through the controlled probe in a closed-loop circuit, generating sub-zero temperature turning the tumor into an ice ball, destroying the diseased cells in a freeze-thaw-freeze cycle without damaging the adjacent healthy tissue. The necrotic debris is absorbed by the body to be eventually disposed of.

The ProSense system has been successfully treating fibroadenomas, the most common form of benign breast tumors affecting nearly 10% of women, in clinical trials since 2012. The American Society of Breast Surgeons ('ASBrS') concluded in a press release dated 4/29/2021 - “cryoablation is a promising, high-value treatment for certain forms of less aggressive cancers” following the Company’s presentation of results from its three-year ICE3 clinical trial for cryoablation of small low-risk breast cancer tumors that commenced in 2014. Following treatment with ProSense only 4 out of 194 eligible trial subjects (2.06%) had cancer recurrence at a mean of 34.83 months, with a statistical significance (confidence level) of 95%. Conducted in 19 hospitals and medical centers across the U.S., including Columbia University Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Beth Israel, the ICE3 trial enrolled 194 patients 55 years or older with an average age of 75 years, and low-risk, early-stage breast cancer tumors measuring up to 1.5 cm. Depending on the size and location of the tumor, the duration of treatment ranged between 20 and 40 minutes, without any surgical incision or scarring. The ProSense cryoablation also delivered greater patient (95%) and physician (98%) satisfaction with lower costs and no significant device-related adverse events.

Compared to ipsilateral breast tumor recurrence ('IBTR') in a meta-analysis of 21 studies of early-stage invasive breast cancer, with 7.04% (1026 out of 14,571) patients having local recurrence that resulted in surgery, according to ASBrS consensus guideline, the ICE3 trial validates ProSense as a safe and effective cryotherapy device for low-risk tumors. The Company is in continuous dialogue with ASBrS and FDA for advancing the cryoablation procedure for patients with malignant breast tumors. The Company is also developing an additional multi-probe system called MultiSense system, which will have the ability to freeze several tumors simultaneously or larger tumors.

The Company’s first-generation product Icesense3, second-generation ProSense and MultiSense and the related disposables, have a 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA since December 2019 to market and sell the systems for the treatment of breast fibroadenomas, prostate and kidney tissue, liver metastases, tumors, skin lesions, and other indications, collectively as the “IceCure family.” However, the Company needs to seek separate marketing approval for specific indications such as for malignant breast cancer. In November 2021, the Company submitted a pre-submission package to the FDA proposing an intended use for early-stage breast cancer and high risk to surgery for the IceCure family systems and requested a De Novo classification. Since BDD is granted for the ProSense system, the pre-submission package included a request for a sprint discussion under FDA procedures.

Since its inception in 2006 through 6/30/2021, IceCure funded its operations mainly from the issue of ordinary shares, options, convertible securities, loans, revenues from the sale of products and grants received from the Israel Innovation Authority ('IIA'). The Company’s stock began trading on NASDAQ from August 2021 and has moved between a low of $0.22 and a high of $12.40, and was $2.42 at last close on 1/21/2022, with market capitalization of $89.79 million on 35.78 million shares outstanding of common stock. The public holds 30.92% shares, while insiders, hedge funds, institutions and private corporations hold 58.10%, 8.42%, 1.7% and 0.86% respectively.

The Company has been generating revenue from sales and from exclusive distribution and development partnerships in Japan and Singapore since 2012. Revenues were $1.08 million, $1.66 million and $4.09 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. Guidance for 2021 is $3.90 million and for 2022 is $5.90 million. While revenue per share in the TTM stands at $0.17, basic and diluted EPS is ($0.32). Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $18.6 million as of 6/30/2021. Subsequently, at the end of 2021, the Company raised $17 million in gross proceeds from an underwritten offering, which together with the cash balance is expected to provide a cash run of at least 12 months. However, the Company anticipates an additional funding round before reaching full commercialization and a positive cash flow.

The Company is an “emerging growth company” and a “foreign private issuer” and eligible for reduced public company reporting requirements. The Company is also a “controlled company” as an existing shareholder “Epoch Partner Investments Limited” is able to exercise more than 50.0% of the total voting power of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares. The Company has incurred losses since formation in 2006 and had accumulated a deficit of approximately $52.38 million as of 6/30/2021. Although the Company has a cash runway of at least 12 months, at a minimum it will take a few more years to reach a positive cash flow. The Company’s operations were impacted in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic mainly due to the delays in shipments of materials by its suppliers, and disruption in access to new medical service providers and customers, causing a drop in revenue growth compared to previous years.

One Wall Street analyst’s rating is a strong buy with a price target of $9.5. With positive data from the ICE3 trial, and high satisfaction rating from the stakeholders providing a strong basis for advancing cryotherapy, the current low prices do provide an attractive opportunity.