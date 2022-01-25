Warut1/iStock via Getty Images

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) has completely underperformed my expectations for the whole of 2021. It is down nearly 18% as opposed to an increase of over 13.85% for the S&P 500. When I wrote about AP in 2021, I expected the company would begin to continue expanding profits building off the momentum they had from 2020. Instead of this happening, however, profits have been rather sparse and even non existent (as in the most recent quarter). Through the rest of the article I am going to go through what has happened over the last year, and what we can expect from AP moving forward. In my last article, I went into detail about the different business segments; if you want the overview, you can find them here. Throughout the course of the article I will refer numbers found throughout the company's earnings reports.

Segment Performance This Year

Over the course of the year, revenues for the two business segments have looked pretty solid. Forged Products and Engineered products have increased, sales were up by over twenty million compared to the first 3 months of 2020. Then the Air and Liquid Processing segment is mostly flat year over year. The rather frustrating thing about this is that even though sales seem to be fairly strong, profits have not seen a correlated increase. Air and Liquid Processing came in about the same with 7.2 million in profits whilst Engineered and Forged Products has only seen 688 thousand in profits for the year. It is pretty clear that between the two divisions the Engineered and Forged Products is the one that is struggling to create a good margin on its sales.

Management is blaming this compression in profits to increasing costs of material inputs and general supply chain issues. These are not terribly surprising as almost all manufacturing businesses are experiencing similar issues. They are raising prices in order to combat this so hopefully this will begin to help increase profits in both segments. My primary worry is that this could cause the vision of 25 million a year (mentioned in my last article) in profits to be pushed out further especially if input costs continue to increase moving forward. Looking through the 3rd quarter 10Q it looks like management has successfully trimmed over two million in costs from corporate expense compared to last year I think this has been hidden some with the general negative performance of the Forged and Engineered products segment, but when thinking about that 25 million dollar goal this gets them 8% of the way there so I felt it was worth mentioning.

Valuation

The value of the company has gone down since I last wrote about it, which typically would signal to buy more cause the value proposition improved. Right now the market cap is hovering around 100 million, which brings this down into the four times 2024 profit range if the company can hit that 25 million dollars in profits it's been shooting for. This would make the company a great deal at the current price, but I am more hesitant this time to get excited about how cheap it is since the company is clearly struggling a bit with their execution.

I think it is also fair to bring up that the value of the Air and Liquid Processing segment of the company is probably worth the bulk of its current valuation. That segment alone brings in nearly 10 million dollars in profit a year which means it could probably be safely valued at 50-80 million dollars on its own. This leaves whatever the future is for the Forged and Engineered Products business as one big kicker in terms of valuation. Even if management can only manage to get this segment to pull out 5% of revenues as profits (very conservative), that's likely another segment that should be valued at least at 100-150 million. There should be a fairly good margin of safety here for shareholders.

Investment Thesis

I still like the idea here for AP, but I am significantly more hesitant after the past year. The key here is management has to execute the goal of bringing in 25 million in profits annually. This year has not been a great environment for the company, but it would have been nice to see slightly more in line results with what was expected. If the company can actually get to that goal, there should be lots of cash flow for buybacks and other ways to get value back to shareholders. However, there is always the situation where this company could be a value trap that never really executes on their goals. Currently, I look at AP as a pretty speculative play if an investor wants in. However, there's a lot of upside here if these goals actually come to fruition and there would be no reason the company can't start kicking off tons of cash, and the stock price would begin to reflect that. Overall I am still bullish, but much more cautiously this time.