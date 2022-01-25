zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

EPD is normally associated with pipelines but most projects under construction relate to its petrochemical segment.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) seems like a dividend investor's dream: the yield is high (close to 8% currently); distributions are tax-advantaged due to the MLP structure but without its negatives (incentive distribution rights, etc.); distribution coverage is strong (about 1.7), and the leverage is modest - EPD has the only investment-grade bond rating (BBB+) in the industry; the payment history is perfect - 23 years of uninterruptible dividend growth at 6.9% CAGR; insiders own about one-third of the company. With all the pieces in place, one may wonder why EPD is not trading higher, at a lower yield. Is it due to environmental concerns? Or putting it differently: what would be a reasonable price to pay for EPD?

EPD's business and how it is measured

I will skip the detailed description of EPD since many of you know it and others can find it on other SA posts (I like this one). Still, I have to mention some basic facts to make the post inclusive.

EPD is gathering, processing, storing, and transporting different fossil fuels via its huge network of gathering and processing plants, pipelines, storage sites, terminals, and production facilities. The business is split into 4 segments (I will use their short names) - NGL, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and Petrochemicals.

The operations are structured to minimize the bottom line sensitivity to commodity prices by either charging fees for using EPD facilities or capturing spreads between commodity buy and sell prices. To see how it works we need to understand the way EPD measures its performance.

The primary metric here is the gross operating margin (GOM). It is an accrual non-GAAP measure that is derived from the Operating Income. The figure below shows how it is done for the company in total sourced from 2020 10-K (dollars are in millions except per share):

From the reconciliation above, GOM appears similar to EBITDA without adjustments and net of corporate overhead. GOM can be also calculated separately for each segment with the results for the last two full years copied from the same 10-K:

NGL is by far the biggest segment contributing more than half of GOM.

The next figure from the company's latest presentation (end of 2021) shows the sensitivity of its GOM to commodity prices.

A relatively small part of GOM (10-14%) is directly related to commodity prices (hedging may further mitigate this relation). However, some fees and spreads are dependent on volumes and thus are indirectly dependent on commodity prices. To be confident that EPD is not that dependent on commodities we have to check the series of GOMs over multiple years:

10-Ks and author

GOM displays impressive resilience. For example, in 2015, oil prices and EPD revenues went down sharply but Segment GOM went up! Thus, EPD is quite reliably insulated from one of the main risks for the oil and gas industry.

Another important measure of the company's performance is ROIC calculated as the ratio of Segment GOM divided by the historical costs of assets without adjusting for depreciation.

Over years, EPD reports its average ROIC being equal to 12% and it is almost always within the 11-13% range.

EPD's maintenance expenses are much lower than its depreciation charges (for example in 2020, maintenance capex was $294 vs $2072 in depreciation). It makes GAAP figures (operating or net income) not particularly suitable to value the company. EBITDA or Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) fits better. In the post, I will be using primarily DCF as it is directly related to the company's distributions and accounts for maintenance capex. It represents actual cash generated and is derived from the GAAP net income. DCF is something that the company can reinvest or pay out in the form of dividends or buybacks.

Capital Allocation

EPD approach to the capital allocation is "all of the above" where "above" means in the priority order: 1) cash distributions; 2) investments in midstream energy infrastructure with attractive long-term ROIC; 3) balance sheet support; 4) buybacks.

$1 of cash can be either paid out or reinvested. Assuming ROIC of 12%, reinvestment is a better option with the present value of 0.12/0.10 = $1.2. An investor can potentially reinvest $1 at the historical stock market return of 10% and this determines the discount rate. The formula above assumes the perpetuity of returns. This is questionable for the oil and gas industry today and we will revisit this important issue in the last section.

Accounting for maintenance capex would decrease ROIC (GOM ignores maintenance capex). This negative effect is more than offset by leverage. EPD's leverage target is 3.5 measured as a ratio of Net Debt to EBITDA. Investing $1 generates $0.12 of incremental GOM and the same EBITDA. At 3.5 leverage, it will support 0.12*3.5=$0.42 of debt. Return on the company's own capital (similar to ROE) would be $0.12/(1-0.42)~20% ignoring small interest expenses.

EPD investors are primarily dividend seekers embracing the MLP structure and distributions will remain the highest priority. However, investments in the midstream assets at 12% ROIC have much higher levered returns. Distributions (and buybacks) cannot be leveraged without sacrificing the balance sheet which is a no-no in the EPD's world. That's why EPD is not expected to grow its distributions too aggressively and will keep the delicate balance between distributions and reinvestments.

Investing in the balance sheet will be done only when needed to keep the leverage at the desirable level. Whatever capital is left could be used for buybacks provided the stock is trading low. In 2021, EPD spent $200 on buybacks vs. ~$4B on distributions.

Acquisition of Navitas

Let us check whether the latest EPD acquisition supports our theoretical considerations and we will start with the facts reported by EPD on Jan 10. 2022.

Navitas Midstream is a premier natural gas gathering and processing business in the Midland Basin. It will be acquired for $3.25B in cash, will be debt-free post-closing, and is expected to bring the $0.18-0.22 incremental DCF per unit in 2023, the first full year of ownership. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 2022 funded with a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from borrowings under the existing commercial paper of bank credit facilities.

EPD has about 2182 million units outstanding and the incremental DCF should be within $393-480. This corresponds to the ROIC of 12-15%. Assuming 40% leverage produces 20-25% return on $2B ($3.25*0.6) of EPD capital.

On Q3 2021 earnings call (Nov 2), the company forecasted $1-1.5 of growth capital for 2022. Together with the Navitas acquisition, it equates to at least $3-3.5B of growth capital in 2022. On Jan 6 (with the knowledge of still unannounced Navitas acquisition), the company declared a $0.465 distribution for Q1 2022 - a 3.3% increase on a year-to-year basis. At this rate, the company's full-year distributions in 2022 will be about $4B. Distributions and growth capex combined will consume $7-7.5B of cash.

For 9 months of 2021, the company's DCF was $4.95B. Extrapolating it to the full year produces $6.6B. Navitas acquisition should bring the incremental ~$400M of DCF in 2022. In total, we can expect something about $7B of DCF for the full year plus some additional amount from other growth projects. It means that cash generation and consumption are tightly balanced and EPD has little room to further increase its distributions in 2022.

Discounting dividends

We can value EPD by discounting its future distributions. The model relies on a convincing estimate of the distribution growth rate as the result is highly sensitive to this number.

In its latest presentation, EPD states its dividend growth rate of 6.9% starting from 1998. While arithmetically correct, this number is misleading. We need to limit ourselves with the last, say, 10 years when environmental concerns became real and the oil and gas companies had to adjust their business models. For convenience, I present the numbers we will need in the table below.

10-K and author's calculations

From 2012 to 2017, EPD was issuing additional units to finance its growth - the top row of the table registers it. This strategy slowed down in 2018 and has stopped since. Over 2012-2017, distributions were growing at 5.7% and this number appears to be the maximum achievable under favorable financing conditions.

Financing growth using internal capital generation only (with modest leverage) limits available resources. During the transition period of 2018-2021, distributions had grown at only 1.6%. At the beginning of 2022, with the transition over, EPD signaled faster growth by increasing its distributions for Q1 by 3.3% but as we have already seen EPD is unlikely to go far beyond. Consequently, distribution growth of 3-4% seems the most plausible scenario based on what we know today. Then, the dividend growth model immediately provides the intrinsic value of the unit at $27-31 in round numbers at a 10% discount rate (I am assuming my readers are familiar with this simplest model).

It would be a mistake to apply historical multiples (like P/DCF or yield) to determine today's stock value. Historical multiples capture past conditions that are no longer.

The dividend growth model implies the perpetuity of growing distributions. At the age of ESG, we have to apply some margin of safety limiting our projections to a finite number of years instead of perpetuity. It is not a matter of our individual opinions. Governments can impose policies that would affect oil and gas companies regardless of whether it makes economic sense or not. This has already happened in both Europe and North America and will happen again.

author's calculations

The table above represents a correction factor for the dividend growth model depending on the number of years (n) and dividend growth rate (g). I will not go into math, but if you limit discounting to, say, 20 years (instead of perpetuity) with the growth rate of 3%, you have to apply a correction factor of 73%. For our case, I suggest applying 80% but you can pick whatever value you like most.

Applying 80% to our range of values produces $22-25 as our final estimate for the EPD intrinsic value.

The correction factor may seem remote but it already affects EPD planning. Of all segments, Crude Oil delivers the highest ROIC but is also most vulnerable to environmental policies. And EPD invests away from its most profitable segment! The figure below shows that major capital projects are focused on the Petrochemicals segment which is the least vulnerable. This exemplifies another important constraint on EPD growth.

Conclusion

Granted, our calculations are crude. But they still account for slower growth and limited life of some oil and gas assets at the age of ESG. Otherwise, we can revert to storytelling.

Is it possible for EPD to reach at least 5% distribution growth? Yes, and here is one of the possible scenarios: if for whatever reason, midstream companies trade super cheap, EPD can use its free cash flow to acquire competitors at ROIC significantly higher than its normal 11-13%. Our estimates showed that the Navitas acquisition can deliver ROIC of up to 15% plus possible synergies beyond 2023.

Today, at 3-4% distribution growth rates, EPD seems to trade close to its fair value. I am holding a smallish position and may adjust it in line with new information.