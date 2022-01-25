DonNichols/iStock via Getty Images

Income investors have inherent advantages when it comes to hunting for value. That’s because in addition to getting bargains with the potential for capital appreciation, the lower price also begets a higher dividend yield, resulting in high income.

This brings me to Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE), which has now become more attractive after the recent dip, pushing its dividend yield well past the coveted 9% mark. I highlight why ACRE is a buy on the dip, so let’s get started.

ACRE: I Reach For Higher Yield When It Reaches For Me

Ares Commercial Real Estate is a mortgage REIT that provides financing solutions to owners and operators of commercial real estate. It's externally advised by and benefits from its affiliation to Ares Management (ARES), one of the biggest and most respected asset managers in the U.S.

ARES currently has $36.5 billion in real estate assets under management worldwide and has 200 investment professionals in 17 offices, including the ARES acquisition of Black Creek Group. The affiliation to “big brother” ARES gives ACRE a line of sight across commercial real estate and deal sourcing opportunities that it would not otherwise have.

ACRE has a sizeable investment portfolio, with a $2.4 billion outstanding principal balance as of the end of Q3’21, representing an impressive 33% growth over the same period in 2020. Its portfolio is also well diversified by asset category and is well constructed, with 99% senior loans.

As shown below, ACRE’s loan portfolio is primarily exposed to office, multifamily, and mixed-use real estate, comprising 61% of the portfolio value. ACRE is also well diversified by geography, with higher concentrations in the growing Southeast and Western regions of the U.S.

ACRE is seeing favorable demand environment, as reflected by $485M in new commitments in the latest reported quarter, and management expects to close $1.0 billion worth of originations for the full year 2021.

Notably, ACRE has had 4 consecutive quarters of portfolio growth. ACRE is well-positioned for a rising rate environment as 98% of its loans are floating rate combined with interest rate hedges on its liabilities, thus helping to cap interest expenses should short-term interest rates materially increase.

Meanwhile, the portfolio appears to be in healthy shape, as 92% of the loan portfolio carries a risk rating of 3 or better on five-point scale, and 97% of ACRE’s loans are current on their contractual payments. It's worth noting that a second loan was added to non-accrual status recently, representing a $14M senior loan backed by a residential property located in Los Angeles.

Management believes that this loan is protected through sufficient collateral values and has not yet taken an impairment on this loan, and the balance of the two non-accrual loans represents less than 2% of ACRE’s overall investment portfolio.

ACRE also maintained plenty of balance sheet capacity at the end of Q3 to continue to grow its portfolio. This is reflected by its debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5x, sitting below the company’s 3.0x target. This translates into $350M in additional debt funding capacity that management anticipates tapping as it expands the portfolio. This could go a long way in funding the opportunity pipeline, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

“Our originations pipeline reflects the relative value that we are finding across the spectrum from larger loans with top sponsors to efficiently partnering with nimble sponsors on portfolios of loans in thematic investments, where the macro tailwinds are significant. Good examples of these loans would be self-storage and industrial-related assets. While continuing to target opportunities in the Sunbelt and states benefiting from tax migration, we are seeing opportunities in gateway cities where values in certain sectors have reset lower. These cities are now attracting strong capital positions out of the equity side and given our limited exposure to these areas pre-COVID, we can provide moderate leverage at these reset values at attractive targeted returns.” - CEO of ACRE

Meanwhile, ACRE pays a 9.3% dividend yield at the current price, with a distributable earnings to dividend coverage ratio of 1.1x. As seen below, the coverage ratio falls in line with historical norms and is actually higher than what it was in 2020 despite ACRE raising its dividend in 2021.

Risks to ACRE include its exposure to office real estate (as the loan collateral), due to the potential for delayed return to office. This risk is mitigated by the fact that ACRE’s loans are short in duration with a weighted average remaining life of just 1.4 years. In addition, the external management structure may result in conflicts of interest, and adverse economic conditions may lock up ACRE’s sources of funding if the Fed isn’t willing to step in.

I see value in ACRE considering all the above at the current price of $14.20 with a price-to-book ratio of 0.99x. As shown below, this sits at the low end of ACRE’s valuation over the past 12 months and is below the pre-pandemic range as well.

Sell-side analysts have a consensus Buy rating on ACRE with an average price target of $16.41. This implies a potential one-year 25% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

ACRE is a commercial mortgage REIT that’s run by a very large and well-respected global asset manager. It’s seeing robust demand for its loans and has plenty of room for expansion with a leverage ratio that’s under management’s target.

Looking forward, ACRE may look to expand into the growing self-storage and industrial space in gateway cities. Meanwhile, the recent price weakness has pushed up the dividend yield to an attractive 9.3%. ACRE is a Buy for high income.