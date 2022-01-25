The iM-Multi-Model Market Timer: Not Your Daddy's Old Moving Average Crossover System

Summary

  • Reliance on a single market timer is risky. The risk can be reduced by a multi-model market timer whose many components use different and uncorrelated financial and economic data.
  • This model seeks to determine reliable risk-on and risk-off periods for the stock market. When there is no definite signal for risk-on or risk-off, then the investment is considered risk-neutral.
  • From 2000 to 2022, switching between ETFs RSP, VGT, SH, TIP, BIV, and IEF would have produced an annualized return of 34.2% versus 7.0% for buy and hold SPY.
  • The model is not a binary indicator between risk-on and risk-off and does not rely on leveraged ETFs to produce such high returns.

Six previously described market timing models which are periodically updated at our iMarketSignals are used in the rules. They are:

  1. Consumer Sentiment (published Oct. 8, 2021): Investment in equities is signaled when the 15-week return of the discretionary sector outperforms the 15-week return of the staples sector.
  2. Cyclically Adjusted_Risk Premium (Jul. 10, 2021): An alternative measure of risk is the Cyclically Adjusted Risk Premium (CARP), defined as the inverse of the Shiller CAPE Ratio (CAPE) in percent minus the 10-year note yield. The value of the CARP and directional trend of the CAPE can be used to profitably time investments in risk-on and risk-off assets.
  3. Model Sum Timer (Jan. 29, 2021): Five models with low correlation to each other are considered, each designed to hold SPY during up-market conditions. Equity investment is indicated when the sum of the weights of the models holding SPY exceeds 3.
  4. Composite Market Timer (Oct. 01, 2016): An entry for the stock market is signaled when the combined weight of the six component models is equal to, or greater than 50%.
  5. Super_Timer (Mar. 14, 2019): A weekly Stock Market Confidence Level (SMC level) is obtained by considering the percentage allocated to each of the 15 component timer model and their weight in the system. Positive stock market investment climates are indicated by SMC levels >50%.
  6. Inflation Trend Lower (Feb. 15, 2017): Normally equities should perform well when the inflation rate becomes less than its 6-month moving average minus 0.20%.

The above six timers are incorporated with various combinations into two conditions which seek to determine good risk-on and risk-off investment signals for the stock market. A valid signal is obtained when both conditions return the same risk signal (either risk-on or risk-off), otherwise when they differ the risk situation is considered to be risk-neutral. Thus, this model is not a binary timer.

Holdings for various risk conditions:

  • Risk-on: ETFs (RSP) and (VGT)
  • Risk-off: ETF (SH)
  • Risk-neutral: ETFs (TIP) and (BIV), or (IEF)

Note the model never holds any leveraged ETFs.

For the model, from January 2000 to January 2022, the percentage of time a particular risk situation existed was:

  • Risk-on: 72%
  • Risk-off: 20%
  • Risk-neutral: 8%

Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

The model was backtested using the online portfolio simulation platform Portfolio 123, which also provides extended price data for ETFs prior to their inception dates calculated from their proxies. A minimum holding period of two weeks, closing prices and trading costs of about 0.025% of each trade amount were assumed in the backtest.

The simulated performance of the model is shown in Figure-1 below. The red graph represents the performance of the model from January 2000 to January 2022 (22 years) and the blue graph which resembles a horizontal line shows the performance of benchmark SPY.

The simulation shows an annualized return of 34.2% with a maximum drawdown of -19.7% with only 169 trades; an initial investment of $100,000 would have grown to $65.5-million if one could have followed this model from January 2000 onward. Total trading costs were $440,000. A listing of realized trades is in the Appendix.

Without ETF (SH) the annualized return would have been 23.0% with a maximum drawdown of -14.4%, and 143 trades; an initial investment of $100,000 would have grown to $9.7-million.

Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

Portfolio123 + iMarketsignals

Per Calendar Year Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

Per Calendar Year Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

Portfolio123 + iMarketSignals

Risk Measurements

In the table below are the risk statistics for the model relative to the benchmark ETF (SPY). The model's positive alpha indicates that this strategy would have outperformed its risk-adjusted benchmark return on average by 32.5% per year since January 2000 and 24.0% for the trailing 3 years. Additionally, the Standard Deviation for this model's monthly returns is similar to that of SPY, indicating similar volatility and demonstrating that the model's investment strategy should be a better alternative to buy-and-hold SPY over the longer term.

Risk Analysis of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

Risk Analysis of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

Portfolio123 + iMarketSignals

Conclusion

From the analysis, it would appear that the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer could profitably be used to switch between the specified ETFs depending on the signaled risk situation. This model's calendar year returns ranged from a minimum of 11% in 2015 to a maximum of 80% in 2008, and there would never have been a year with negative returns.

At iMarketSignals, we will report weekly the status of this timer. The last trade, switching from risk-on to risk-neutral occurred on 1/18/2022, with current holdings being TIP and BIV.

Although this model performed extremely well over 22 years, there is no guarantee that it will perform well in the future.

Appendix

Trading History
Symbol Open Close Pct Return
BIV 1/18/2022 holding
TIP 1/18/2022 holding
RSP 9/7/2021 1/18/2022 2.20%
VGT 9/7/2021 1/18/2022 -1.50%
TIP 8/23/2021 9/7/2021 -0.60%
BIV 8/23/2021 9/7/2021 -0.70%
VGT 6/28/2021 8/23/2021 6.20%
RSP 6/28/2021 8/23/2021 2.60%
TIP 6/14/2021 6/28/2021 0.10%
BIV 6/14/2021 6/28/2021 -0.10%
VGT 4/20/2020 6/14/2021 66.80%
RSP 4/20/2020 6/14/2021 66.50%
BIV 3/30/2020 4/20/2020 2.20%
TIP 3/30/2020 4/20/2020 1.60%
IEF 3/2/2020 3/30/2020 3.60%
VGT 1/14/2019 3/2/2020 45.70%
RSP 1/7/2019 3/2/2020 14.70%
SH 12/31/2018 1/14/2019 -2.90%
IEF 12/24/2018 12/31/2018 0.70%
SH 12/10/2018 12/24/2018 11.90%
VGT 4/10/2017 12/10/2018 30.70%
RSP 4/10/2017 12/10/2018 7.10%
BIV 3/27/2017 4/10/2017 0.00%
TIP 3/27/2017 4/10/2017 -0.30%
VGT 8/1/2016 3/27/2017 16.00%
RSP 8/1/2016 3/27/2017 7.50%
BIV 7/18/2016 8/1/2016 0.40%
TIP 7/18/2016 8/1/2016 -0.50%
VGT 7/5/2016 7/18/2016 5.50%
RSP 7/5/2016 7/18/2016 4.50%
TIP 6/20/2016 7/5/2016 1.90%
BIV 6/20/2016 7/5/2016 1.60%
RSP 5/31/2016 6/20/2016 -0.30%
VGT 5/31/2016 6/20/2016 -1.80%
BIV 5/16/2016 5/31/2016 -0.60%
TIP 5/16/2016 5/31/2016 -0.90%
RSP 4/25/2016 5/16/2016 -1.20%
VGT 4/25/2016 5/16/2016 -2.00%
TIP 3/28/2016 4/25/2016 0.30%
BIV 3/28/2016 4/25/2016 0.30%
VGT 3/14/2016 3/28/2016 1.30%
RSP 3/14/2016 3/28/2016 0.10%
TIP 2/1/2016 3/14/2016 0.60%
BIV 2/1/2016 3/14/2016 0.60%
SH 12/7/2015 2/1/2016 6.30%
VGT 11/16/2015 12/7/2015 3.00%
RSP 11/16/2015 12/7/2015 0.70%
BIV 11/2/2015 11/16/2015 -0.50%
TIP 11/2/2015 11/16/2015 -1.10%
RSP 10/12/2015 11/2/2015 2.80%
VGT 10/5/2015 11/2/2015 7.60%
SH 9/28/2015 10/12/2015 -7.00%
VGT 8/24/2015 9/28/2015 1.70%
RSP 8/24/2015 9/28/2015 -1.90%
SH 7/6/2015 8/24/2015 8.40%
VGT 1/5/2015 7/6/2015 3.90%
RSP 1/5/2015 7/6/2015 1.80%
TIP 12/22/2014 1/5/2015 0.30%
BIV 12/22/2014 1/5/2015 -0.20%
VGT 10/20/2014 12/22/2014 12.00%
RSP 10/20/2014 12/22/2014 9.40%
BIV 10/6/2014 10/20/2014 1.40%
TIP 10/6/2014 10/20/2014 1.30%
RSP 11/28/2011 10/6/2014 70.30%
VGT 11/28/2011 10/6/2014 64.20%
TIP 11/14/2011 11/28/2011 -0.10%
BIV 11/14/2011 11/28/2011 -0.50%
RSP 9/26/2011 11/14/2011 9.00%
VGT 9/26/2011 11/14/2011 8.00%
BIV 8/29/2011 9/26/2011 0.40%
TIP 8/22/2011 9/26/2011 -1.20%
IEF 8/15/2011 8/29/2011 0.40%
RSP 8/8/2011 8/15/2011 8.80%
VGT 8/8/2011 8/15/2011 7.70%
SH 6/20/2011 8/8/2011 12.50%
RSP 6/6/2011 6/20/2011 -0.80%
VGT 6/6/2011 6/20/2011 -3.50%
BIV 5/23/2011 6/6/2011 0.60%
TIP 5/23/2011 6/6/2011 0.20%
RSP 6/14/2010 5/23/2011 24.90%
VGT 6/14/2010 5/23/2011 20.30%
IEF 6/7/2010 6/14/2010 -0.70%
SH 5/3/2010 6/7/2010 12.90%
RSP 1/25/2010 5/3/2010 13.20%
VGT 1/25/2010 5/3/2010 10.50%
SH 1/4/2010 1/25/2010 3.00%
RSP 3/23/2009 1/4/2010 56.60%
VGT 3/23/2009 1/4/2010 56.60%
IEF 3/9/2009 3/23/2009 2.10%
BIV 2/9/2009 3/9/2009 -2.00%
TIP 2/9/2009 3/9/2009 -3.40%
VGT 12/22/2008 2/9/2009 8.20%
RSP 12/22/2008 2/9/2009 2.00%
BIV 11/3/2008 12/22/2008 11.40%
TIP 11/3/2008 12/22/2008 8.10%
SH 9/2/2008 11/3/2008 21.60%
BIV 8/4/2008 9/2/2008 0.90%
TIP 8/4/2008 9/2/2008 -0.20%
SH 6/9/2008 8/4/2008 8.40%
BIV 5/27/2008 6/9/2008 -1.10%
TIP 5/27/2008 6/9/2008 -1.50%
VGT 4/7/2008 5/27/2008 8.10%
RSP 4/7/2008 5/27/2008 2.10%
TIP 3/17/2008 4/7/2008 -1.10%
BIV 3/17/2008 4/7/2008 -1.10%
SH 10/15/2007 3/17/2008 20.00%
VGT 10/22/2007 11/5/2007 3.10%
VGT 9/10/2007 10/15/2007 7.60%
RSP 9/10/2007 10/15/2007 5.90%
SH 7/23/2007 9/10/2007 6.40%
VGT 10/2/2006 7/23/2007 22.70%
RSP 10/2/2006 7/23/2007 17.20%
SH 9/5/2006 10/2/2006 -0.80%
VGT 8/14/2006 9/5/2006 8.00%
RSP 8/14/2006 9/5/2006 4.20%
TIP 7/31/2006 8/14/2006 0.00%
BIV 7/31/2006 8/14/2006 -0.10%
VGT 7/17/2006 7/31/2006 2.80%
RSP 7/17/2006 7/31/2006 2.70%
TIP 7/3/2006 7/17/2006 0.80%
BIV 7/3/2006 7/17/2006 0.40%
SH 5/30/2006 7/3/2006 -1.30%
RSP 4/18/2005 5/30/2006 16.50%
VGT 4/18/2005 5/30/2006 14.00%
SH 2/28/2005 4/18/2005 4.70%
TIP 1/10/2005 2/28/2005 0.20%
BIV 1/10/2005 2/28/2005 -0.20%
RSP 10/25/2004 1/10/2005 9.40%
VGT 10/25/2004 1/10/2005 5.90%
SH 9/13/2004 10/25/2004 2.50%
RSP 8/9/2004 9/13/2004 6.40%
VGT 8/9/2004 9/13/2004 5.60%
SH 6/28/2004 8/9/2004 5.90%
RSP 7/6/2004 7/19/2004 -1.60%
BIV 6/7/2004 6/28/2004 0.20%
TIP 6/7/2004 6/28/2004 -0.60%
RSP 5/17/2004 6/7/2004 6.60%
VGT 5/24/2004 6/7/2004 4.70%
SH 5/10/2004 5/24/2004 -1.10%
VGT 5/3/2004 5/17/2004 -2.20%
RSP 4/26/2004 5/10/2004 -5.90%
SH 4/19/2004 5/3/2004 1.30%
TIP 4/5/2004 4/19/2004 -0.80%
BIV 4/5/2004 4/19/2004 -0.90%
RSP 3/31/2003 4/5/2004 54.20%
VGT 2/2/2004 4/5/2004 -2.40%
BIV 3/3/2003 3/31/2003 -0.50%
TIP 3/3/2003 3/31/2003 -1.60%
SH 11/25/2002 3/3/2003 10.10%
RSP 11/18/2002 12/2/2002 6.90%
BIV 11/4/2002 11/18/2002 0.90%
TIP 11/4/2002 11/18/2002 0.10%
RSP 10/14/2002 11/4/2002 11.80%
IEF 10/7/2002 10/14/2002 -1.10%
SH 9/9/2002 10/7/2002 12.40%
RSP 9/3/2002 9/16/2002 0.60%
SH 3/25/2002 9/3/2002 23.60%
RSP 3/11/2002 3/25/2002 -2.60%
SH 3/4/2002 3/18/2002 -1.30%
RSP 12/24/2001 3/4/2002 4.20%
SH 8/13/2001 12/24/2001 0.60%
RSP 8/6/2001 8/20/2001 -2.20%
SH 4/30/2001 8/6/2001 4.70%
RSP 4/23/2001 5/7/2001 3.30%
SH 11/6/2000 4/23/2001 15.00%
RSP 10/2/2000 11/6/2000 2.60%
SH 6/19/2000 10/2/2000 4.00%
RSP 2/22/2000 6/19/2000 12.10%
SH 1/3/2000 2/22/2000 7.10%

Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIV, TIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

