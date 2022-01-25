Tast Nawarat/iStock via Getty Images

Six previously described market timing models which are periodically updated at our iMarketSignals are used in the rules. They are:

Consumer Sentiment (published Oct. 8, 2021): Investment in equities is signaled when the 15-week return of the discretionary sector outperforms the 15-week return of the staples sector. Cyclically Adjusted_Risk Premium (Jul. 10, 2021): An alternative measure of risk is the Cyclically Adjusted Risk Premium (CARP), defined as the inverse of the Shiller CAPE Ratio (CAPE) in percent minus the 10-year note yield. The value of the CARP and directional trend of the CAPE can be used to profitably time investments in risk-on and risk-off assets. Model Sum Timer (Jan. 29, 2021): Five models with low correlation to each other are considered, each designed to hold SPY during up-market conditions. Equity investment is indicated when the sum of the weights of the models holding SPY exceeds 3. Composite Market Timer (Oct. 01, 2016): An entry for the stock market is signaled when the combined weight of the six component models is equal to, or greater than 50%. Super_Timer (Mar. 14, 2019): A weekly Stock Market Confidence Level (SMC level) is obtained by considering the percentage allocated to each of the 15 component timer model and their weight in the system. Positive stock market investment climates are indicated by SMC levels >50%. Inflation Trend Lower (Feb. 15, 2017): Normally equities should perform well when the inflation rate becomes less than its 6-month moving average minus 0.20%.

The above six timers are incorporated with various combinations into two conditions which seek to determine good risk-on and risk-off investment signals for the stock market. A valid signal is obtained when both conditions return the same risk signal (either risk-on or risk-off), otherwise when they differ the risk situation is considered to be risk-neutral. Thus, this model is not a binary timer.

Holdings for various risk conditions:

Risk-on: ETFs (RSP) and (VGT)

Risk-off: ETF (SH)

Risk-neutral: ETFs (TIP) and (BIV), or (IEF)

Note the model never holds any leveraged ETFs.

For the model, from January 2000 to January 2022, the percentage of time a particular risk situation existed was:

Risk-on: 72%

Risk-off: 20%

Risk-neutral: 8%

Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer

The model was backtested using the online portfolio simulation platform Portfolio 123, which also provides extended price data for ETFs prior to their inception dates calculated from their proxies. A minimum holding period of two weeks, closing prices and trading costs of about 0.025% of each trade amount were assumed in the backtest.

The simulated performance of the model is shown in Figure-1 below. The red graph represents the performance of the model from January 2000 to January 2022 (22 years) and the blue graph which resembles a horizontal line shows the performance of benchmark SPY.

The simulation shows an annualized return of 34.2% with a maximum drawdown of -19.7% with only 169 trades; an initial investment of $100,000 would have grown to $65.5-million if one could have followed this model from January 2000 onward. Total trading costs were $440,000. A listing of realized trades is in the Appendix.

Without ETF (SH) the annualized return would have been 23.0% with a maximum drawdown of -14.4%, and 143 trades; an initial investment of $100,000 would have grown to $9.7-million.

Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer Portfolio123 + iMarketsignals Per Calendar Year Performance of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer Portfolio123 + iMarketSignals

Risk Measurements

In the table below are the risk statistics for the model relative to the benchmark ETF (SPY). The model's positive alpha indicates that this strategy would have outperformed its risk-adjusted benchmark return on average by 32.5% per year since January 2000 and 24.0% for the trailing 3 years. Additionally, the Standard Deviation for this model's monthly returns is similar to that of SPY, indicating similar volatility and demonstrating that the model's investment strategy should be a better alternative to buy-and-hold SPY over the longer term.

Risk Analysis of the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer Portfolio123 + iMarketSignals

Conclusion

From the analysis, it would appear that the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer could profitably be used to switch between the specified ETFs depending on the signaled risk situation. This model's calendar year returns ranged from a minimum of 11% in 2015 to a maximum of 80% in 2008, and there would never have been a year with negative returns.

At iMarketSignals, we will report weekly the status of this timer. The last trade, switching from risk-on to risk-neutral occurred on 1/18/2022, with current holdings being TIP and BIV.

Although this model performed extremely well over 22 years, there is no guarantee that it will perform well in the future.

