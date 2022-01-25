LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

We recommend that investors with elongated time horizons purchase shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) on pullbacks. The company is a fast casual restaurant chain that is focused on Chicago Street Food. PTLO’s predominant strength is its fit to transform into a national and international fast food corporation. The primary factors that drive our conviction that the firm embodies the elements of a global fast food brand include its: differentiated and great tasting cuisine, low price-points, multi-channel access to its products, a cult like customer demand, excellent unit economics, and optimized operations.

In addition, with only 69 restaurants in nine states and zero foreign locations, PTLO has significant white space to expand into. Further, given the excellent unit economics associated with operational restaurants, new units are likely to be plug and play, in terms of profitability. Moreover, PTLO underpins a margin expansion opportunity, as current corporate level margins have been disappointing. Risks include: despite industry leading restaurant level EBITDA margins, profit margins remain dismal; as PTLO’s restaurants are expensive to build, capital expenditure requirements might reflect in additional indebtedness; and the firm carries significant long-term debt on its balance sheet.

We are initiating on PTLO with a Buy Rating and 1-year Price Target of $30/share based on our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Our Price Target factors in the annualized unit growth rate management has guided to and an estimated annualized same-store sales growth rate. Therefore, if the company decides to embark on a rapid national and international expansion plan, our Price Target will increase to account for higher growth.

Investment Thesis

PTLO’s is a fast casual restaurant chain headquartered in Chicago. The company has 69 restaurants spread across nine states, with 81% of the restaurants located in the U.S. Mid-West and 62% in the Chicago metropolitan area. PTLO does not franchise and all its restaurants are corporate owned and operated. The organization does not have an international presence.

In FY2020, PTLO generated ~$455 million in revenues representing a year over year decline of ~5%, $12.3 million in net income reflecting a growth of ~120% over FY2019, ~$58.3 million in operating cash flows, and $36.9 million in free cash flows. In addition, for the period, same-store sales decreased by ~8.3% and restaurant level EBITDA margins expanded by 240 bps. At the end of F3Q2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $49.4 million and long-term debt of $467 million, on its balance sheet.

The predominant element surrounding the PTLO story is related to the long-term potential of the firm. In alternate terms, can PTLO sustain its success as the business continues to expand? And is rapid expansion of the footprint a better strategy to maximize shareholder returns.

Prospective Restaurants Likely Cash Cows

PTLO is a well developed and established business. It was founded 58 years ago in Villa Park, a Chicago suburb. In 2014, when the company had 38 restaurants, the founder divested the firm to Berkshire Private Equity. The new owners of PTLO, subsequently brought in a team of professionals to manage the business, including the current CEO, who joined the company in 2018. Since 2015, the firm’s restaurant footprint has grown at a CAGR of 9.3%, expanding its presence from 38 stores in four states, to 69 stores in nine states. With respect to operations, PTLO restaurants are equipped with double lane drive-thrus, and offer dine-in, carry-out, delivery, and curbside access to their food. In addition, the company has a 20-year old mail order business, through which it ships a select menu to all fifty states, a catering enterprise, and food trucks. For 12-months ended June 27, 2021, the firm’s restaurants generated average unit volumes of $7.9 million and restaurant level adjusted EBITDA margins of 28.6%.

We believe that given PTLO’s current business dynamics and management’s new unit development targets, the company is well-positioned to handily replicate its current success into the future. Our conviction that PTLO is likely to remain successful over the long-term is based on our favorable expectations for same-store sales and the new unit development targets management has guided towards. We expect same-store sales to expand because: 1) PTLO is the only restaurant that offers hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches at scale; 2) the average check of $9.60 is very reasonable, given the abundance of food PTLO provides; 3) PTLO has drive-thrus which based on data appear to be customer’s favorite access point to secure restaurant food, following the pandemic; 4) with on average 87 employees/store compared to the 32 associated with its industry, PTLO’s customer service is likely to remain excellent; and 5) with hourly employee turnover rates that are 20% below the industry average, staffing will possibly be less of a challenge, during times of widespread labor shortage.

With respect to growth from the launch of new stores, PTLO is planning on developing its domestic restaurant footprint by 10% every year for 25 years to achieve its ultimate objective of a U.S. restaurant base of 600. Moreover, management has indicated that at some point in the future, PTLO is likely to open restaurants in international locations. The company has guided to long-term growth of: low single-digits in same-store sales, high single-digit to low double-digit in revenues, and low teens in EBITDA.

Rapid Geographic Expansion Is Key To Realize True Potential

Considering that: PTLO and all its stores are profitable; its restaurant operations are optimized; its customer demand is significant as demonstrated by high average volumes/restaurant, even in the Chicago metropolitan area, where the firm has 42 locations; it has a cult like following even in regions where the firm does not have stores but ships its products to, as evidenced by the unwavering customer support on its social media pages; it has the ability to secure funding relatively easily; and it has at its behest substantial intellectual firepower to execute a rapid expansion of the enterprise, the current ultimate target of 600 restaurants by year 2046, appears severely limiting.

Given how long a period of time 25 years is, and the magnitude of change that could occur over the time period, planning that far ahead appears disingenuous. Other companies might attempt to and successfully replicate PTLO’s business model or given the trend towards healthy eating, future generations might disavow the consumption of greasy cuisines, are just a couple of impediments that might strike the firm’s business, looking far ahead. Therefore, we believe that the company should position itself to benefit from the substantial momentum its business is currently experiencing, by rapidly expanding its footprint over the upcoming 10-years. The initiative is necessary for PTLO to achieve its potential and carry out its fiduciary duty to maximize shareholder wealth. The business has all the elements to transform into a successful large fast food company and its current plans for footprint growth severely limit its potential, in our opinion.

PTLO has maintained that the company’s culture and the ambience/energy of its restaurants are key to its success. We agree with that argument. PTLO should expand from within by developing its employee base and should build restaurants that are consistent with its current footprint, even though they are expensive to develop. However, these elements should not be deployed as pretexts to limit PTLO’s earnings potential. Intensive training of a larger pool of the firm’s promising employees could be used to prepare talent to lead its restaurants. In order to reduce the capital expenditure requirements for building a large number of new restaurants, PTLO could utilize a mix of corporate owned and franchised stores, similar to the model being executed at Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). Overall, the objective should be to launch enough stores (embodying the current business model) to fulfill its latent customer demand across the country, with strategies implemented to mitigate the obstacles.

Risks

Extended Commodity Inflation Might Reduce Customer Demand. In case inflationary pressures persist over an elongated time horizon, PTLO might be forced to enforce additional price increases than is customary for the company. Therefore, given that the hot dog chain’s patrons with average checks of $9.60/order are likely price sensitive, customer demand would be expected to decline, as menu prices are raised. However, the firm believes that demand for its products is likely to be inelastic, because as it is typically a laggard in implementing menu price increases, food prices are probably higher at competitive establishments as well. Overall, commodity inflation might end up supporting PTLO’s business, as it offers abundant food at a more reasonable price point/item than the competition.

Berkshire Partners Could Divest Its Remaining Equity Interest. It is noteworthy that PTLO sold only 28% of its outstanding shares through its initial public offering. A majority of the remaining shares are held with Berkshire Equity Partners. PTLO’s stock price would decline significantly if Berkshire Equity Partners sold out its position. However, we don’t see any reason for the firm to divest its position now for a small percentage of profit, when it could have simply decided to sell its shares through PTLO’s initial public offering. It is likely that Berkshire Equity Partners prefers to remain a long-term holder of the stock, with a view to generate higher returns, as PTLO’s business evolves.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $30/share for PTLO. We assume a normalized 10-year revenue growth rate of 12%, (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of ~25.7%). In addition, we derive our net income for 10-years using a net profit margin of 8% (vs. net profit margin of ~0.6% over the last 12-months). Based on our analysis of PTLO’s historic financial reports, we model normalized 10-year operating cash flows as ~14% of revenues/year and straight line 10-year capital expenditure as ~4.5% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of ~51.6 million to arrive at our 1-year Price Target.

Bottom Line

Something’s different about PTLO’s. We don’t believe it’s the décor. It’s the energy of the place, evidenced through the rapid order processing, with ready orders announced over the intercom, the large size of the restaurants that are bustling with customer and employee activity, the sights, sounds, and smells of food being cooked in the open kitchen areas. PTLO has a good thing going, which is reflected in the success of its restaurants, with all stores being profitable, and zero stores closed over the company’s 58 year history. Going by PTLO’s social media pages, customers across the country are clamoring for a PTLO restaurant in their areas. Given that there is no valid reason to limit footprint growth, PTLO needs to step up, and acquiesce to customer demand, dot the U.S. with its restaurants, thereby benefiting the firm and its shareholders.