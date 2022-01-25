Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

That photo is Ford’s (F) coming F-15O Lightning electric truck. It will compete with similar from other car makers for the same customer base that Tesla is aiming for with its own version. In all other models and sizes Tesla also faces a tsunami of EVs from other car makers - established names and new ones - yet to flood the highways worldwide.

That is one point I will expand on later. Another is about the repeat of a statement above - Tesla is a car maker, is a car maker, is a car maker - that I used in another article recently; Tesla’s Ticking Time Bomb

Judging by some of the comments, my calling Tesla a car maker should have me hanged, drawn and quartered for treason! Seemingly Tesla is a tech company beyond compare in this world thus justifying its market value that, in my opinion, puts Tesla into outer space.

Whether it is a tech or company is ultimately irrelevant as no tech company I know of - nor probably most investors - has such a high valuation with a PE of around 300 and my concern is that when the stock price reenters this world its market value will taper rapidly and ripple out causing an investor tantrum more generally. That ripple might not occur in normal times but today there are other catalysts that together with Tesla ensuring A Crash is Becoming Certain.

In my guess for when at the end of that article I said "sometime in the first quarter of 2022”. As of now the Nasdaq has lost around $1.1 trillion in value already in 2022 and is in correction territory. Tesla’s price is down 13% in the past week. Also, because tech stocks have put the S&P500 out of balance that is heading down too. There is more to come.

I shall do an update on those other causes/catalysts later but first will say a few things more specifically about Tesla...

I first heard the name before most when I walked past its start-up showroom in Menlo Park, CA. I am a long term Range Rover man but liked what I saw so went in to learn more. The salesmen who explained all to me may have been the founder, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has proved to be an unusual mixture of talents. He is a visionary, has a good understanding of advanced technology and the ability to apply that practically. He is also a good businessman and a super salesman. Those talents made him create an early mover with all the advantages that go with that. If only I had been an early mover and bought some Tesla shares then...

But I did not and now will not because of the massive overvalue other investors have placed on the stock.

Tesla only makes electric vehicles (cars), EVs. It remains a relative newcomer in what is a fairly crowded space with many large companies worldwide competing for market share - with EVs too - in a market that is not growing rapidly anymore now that China’s incredible rate of growth has topped out. China is now the world’s largest car market having left even the huge US market behind.

Many Elon Musk worshippers even believe he invented EVs. If he did he is slightly older than photos of him suggest because this London electric taxi was on the road 125 years ago:

Gettyimages

Many EVs were built in later years but battery technology did not improve so ICEs took over and remained the main mover until Elon Musk used modern battery technology for his cars using the Tesla name.

That made Tesla the world leader but environmental pressures have forced traditional makers into EVs.

Being a newcomer to car making Tesla did not have their legacy problems such as restrictive unions and large company bureaucracies to add cost plus EVs require many less components than ICEs. That makes Tesla’s profit margins better - gross margins were 23% in fiscal 2020 compared with Ford’s 10%.

There are plenty of Tesla car photos on Tesla’s website so I will not insert one here.

There are many Tesla's on the road too where I live in Switzerland but, as with other car makers, deliveries are now being hampered by component shortages. That gives those other car makers time to catch up with road testing and other necessary things before their EVs hit the road in rapidly increasing numbers as soon as those supply chain issues are fixed, say in late 2022/early2023.

That adds to other challenges to Tesla, internal and external...

Internal challenges

- Tesla was going to be way ahead of Ford (F) in getting its truck on the road. Now Tesla’s Cybertruck will not hit the road until 2023 or later according to Tom’s guide. Meanwhile, Ford is set to double the production rate of its F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units this year and indicated that over 200,000 reservations are on the books for the electric pickup. Tesla is losing its early mover advantage.

Tesla

If Tesla’s stock price is in outer space then the looks of the Cybertruck may well deter many conservative car buying earthlings too. I suspect many will opt for the Ford F-150 Lightning.

- Quality. According to Statista Tesla’s total car deliveries from the beginning of 2016 to the end of 2021 were 2,226 million. According to JD Power Tesla is ranked 30 out of 33 for dependability. That is not a good sign and means higher claims under warranty that will affect Tesla’s profits more and more as it builds more cars. It will adversely affect Tesla’s reputation too unless they fix things soon.

Worse is the recent announcement of a recall of 475,000 cars built between 2014 and 2021 for safety issues. That is around 25% of all cars so far delivered and must bring with it a huge, direct financial hit because such recalls almost certainly are not covered by any insurance company that might cover some or all of normal warranty claims.

Assuming $100 cost per car that means a hit of $47.5 million. That is a pure cash cost and a profit hit. Tesla was loss making until it broke into profits in the latter part of 2020 and to date has made total profits on less than 10% of that amount! Even if part or all of the recall is covered by insurers then they are going to whack up the price Tesla pays for insurance.

- Production. Supply chain problems are well known. The parts that 475,000 car recall require will mean a corresponding lower number of parts to build new cars. Fewer new cars mean potential market share losses and less cash coming in while operating costs remain.

- Cash. Tesla has been cash negative for the past 5 years, in a big way.

How one balances that with Tesla’s market cap, I know not. Added to that are the...

External challenges

- Market growth is slowing. According to McKinsey overall global car sales will continue to grow, but the annual growth rate is expected to drop from the 3.6 percent over the last five years to around 2 percent by 2030. This drop will be largely driven by macroeconomic factors and the rise of new mobility services such as car sharing and e-hailing. That will put pressure on all car makers who want to maintain market share so will put pressure on the profits of all.

- I assume a big part of Tesla’s cash drain is going on building gigafactories in the US and Germany. I like companies that invest but some of Tesla’s face challenges. In Germany a madhouse of bureaucracies wanted to prevent the car and battery factory being built. Local residents and environmentalists - including Green party politicians - did not want their environmentally and visually valuable forest torn down as this report shows. Elon Musk apparently barged through those local and environmental objections and started building without their approval. It is still not finished and - even though many local and federal politicians like it - those bureaucracies and Green party politicians in the coalition federal government in Berlin will be seething and will seek revenge on Tesla at any opportunity. The battery factory has still not been started. Their unanswered environmental problems remain. This CNBC article tells more.

- Skilled workers and housing Tesla has stated its German plants will require 40,000 workers. The decision to build in the state of Brandenburg, near Berlin, means there are no skilled car manufacturing workers to be poached because there are no other car makers nearby. Unemployment locally is fairly low and training unskilled locals will take a long time. If skilled employees are sought from elsewhere they will not find anywhere to live as Germany - and especially that part - has a huge housing shortage as this DW article titled Fixing Germany’s housing crisis is neither quick nor easy.

That crisis has been mostly caused by those bureaucracies preventing anything new from being built and the problem is especially bad in the area Elon Musk chose to build the gigafactory. This piece in that article specifically highlights that; quote "Last year, Berlin lost people to its neighboring state of Brandenburg for the first time in 15 years. That was partly due to the pandemic, but the housing market in Potsdam, the state capital just a short train ride from Berlin, has been so hot that its government is considering a point system to prioritize who gets first dibs on available stock.” End quote.

- Unions I mentioned earlier that Tesla did not have established car makers legacy problems such as unions. The factory in Germany will have to have a works council and they could decide if they want the company to become unionised. Tesla has opposed unions at its plants in the United States, Germany has a strong tradition of unionisation, and IG Metall - a large German union present in all German car makers - recently opened an office near the plant and has been answering questions from workers and those applying for jobs.

- Competition All the established car makers have EVs now on the road and more are coming. All are working to protect their market shares from each other and from Tesla and the many newcomers making EVs only such as Rivian (RIVN) and many in China.

Apple (AAPL) may have this fully autonomous EV on the road by 2025. Rumours suggest it will be made by Hyundai. If so maybe their worldwide dealer network will sell and service it.

Vanarama

Sony (SONY) exhibited a prototype SUV, the Sony Vision-S, live at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Sony

Apple and Sony are true tech companies!

- Power supplies In the US and much of Europe power generating and transmission systems are old and overloaded. When the wind blows in the US the power lines come down. When the wind does not blow there is no power to go through those lines from the wind turbines that are purported to be the solution to climate change. No power and EVs - from any maker - do not get very far! My new ICE will keep going and those problems may drive others back into ICEs.

- Hydrogen fuelled cars are coming. Toyota (OTCPK:TYIDF) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) both have those on the road and more will come as more refuelling stations are built. They have hugely bigger ranges than EVs and are as fast to refuel as ICEs.

- House prices. I mentioned that problem in many western countries in A Crash Is Becoming Certain. A bubble burst is waiting to happen as price growth has continued to outpace pay growth due to demand massively outpacing supply. Most of us will remember the consequences of previous such house prices bubbles bursting.

- China is special challenge on its own. Tesla has done well there but there are over 20 sizeable BEV makers in China, most of whom have yet to start exporting. Any further trade tensions between the US and China might inhibit Tesla’s future growth there plus there have been price wars recently between those other makers amid a general slowdown in China. Tesla's sales of its cars made there went down in recent month while others went up. In total there are around 300 BEV makers in China!

Fortune recently reported that the government there wants to consolidate those into a Big Three. Tesla is not one of those!

Plus China’s growth is slowing fast due to the property bubble burst there!

Those points and others suggest to me that Tesla’s market value will soon burst too because...

2022 maybe the year of getting real

Tesla’s price taper may or may not be the catalyst for that but in any case will be one part of a broader tantrum. Ford’s market value went up 140% in the past 12 months but it remains only one tenth of Tesla’s. That is unreal in my view.

The China problem is very real! It will have an impact on global growth. I mentioned some of its problems in A Crash Is Becoming Certain. Since then the housing market has worsened and the largest property developer there - Country Gardens - has reported liquidity problems accordingly to this South China Morning Post article.

The property market is estimated by many to contribute around 30% of China’s GDP.

The property slump has pushed up bad debts, real GDP is slowing and blanket virus lockdowns around the country are adding to low wage problems at home and supply chain shortages in much of the world adding to inflationary pressures everywhere.

Shipping rates have soared plus those shortages are causing a mass slowdown in car deliveries, among other things, bringing economic slowdown with it. Things are being worsened by blanket Omicron lockdowns in China closing factories. Choked sea ports such as the important Shenzhen port where ships cannot move out because ports in the US and Europe are choked with ships that have already arrived full from China add to the problems.

That reflects another imbalance that could be dangerous for the world and thus stock markets. China has a huge trade surplus with the rest of the world equivalent to nearly 5% of its GDP. That means the rest of the world must run deficits equivalent to 1% of its collective GDP.

Of its imports, some countries - such as Germany the world’s 4th largest economy and number one in the EU - are almost China dependencies given the vast volume of German cars the Chinese people have long been buying. That is now slowing and Germany is in - or close to - recession. Its economy shrank 1% in the last quarter of 2021 due to virus restrictions and supply chain problems. Destatis - the German statistics agency - has said that Germany’s GDP remains 2% below pre-pandemic levels.

China’s central bank appears to be trying to rebalance matters in a practical way by cutting interest rates whereas most of the west face the...

Challenges caused by central banks About the only thing we have learned from them is they react after the event thus worsening problems and/or causing new ones. Currently we are learning that the only thing reliable about policy is that their use of the word transitory has been transitory!

Now they are itching to raise rates - the UK’s BOE has started - to solve price increases caused by energy, house and supply chain problems by suppressing demand. That causes recessions and does not solve the inadequate supply problem. Low interest rates encourage investment in building more supply facilities. All know that...except central bankers!

In the ECB’s palace in Frankfurt - photo below - some 2,500 “work” and, having done nothing except decide to do nothing, they are now talking of raising interest rates for the first time since 2011. Frankfurt is the financial capital of Germany - and de facto financial capital of the EU - yet seemingly they are so far removed from reality in their Ivory Tower that they do not know that those on the ground around them are in or near recession!

ECB

Investor sentiment According to Bloomberg Deutsche Bank has recently reported that a poll of large investors suggests that 49% believe that tech stocks are in a bubble.

All those negative points add up to a very big negative picture for investors so...

Where to go instead?

As far as Tesla is concerned one SA article writer suggests the stock price could be on the path to $2,500 by 2025.

Not bad considering today’s massively inflated price of around $1,000. Since insiders have selling for around 2 years and none have bought I am surprised outsiders are not selling too especially since the price may eventually get back to $100 to bring its market cap more in line with other car makers.

I mentioned earlier that Elon Musk has proved to be an unusual mixture of talents. One could add to that his knowing how to sell at the top when he did so recently for several billion dollars.

Soon after he sold the Tesla price taper started and we will soon know if an investor tantrum builds and stays with Tesla or - as I fear -ripple out to a more general downturn especially given the dangers from those other factors happening at same time.

I cannot put a forecast on the political factors that China and a housing bubble burst might cause but - for whatever reason - the Nasdaq is now in correction territory with more downside to go.

