Matterport: Digital Transformation Hiccups
Summary
- Matterport growth has been clipped, but the company maintains the long-term potential in digital spaces.
- The business is quickly shifting to subscription services and mobile apps to overcome some supply constraint issues.
- The stock trades at a more reasonable valuation with the forward EV/S multiple dipping below 10x.
Within months, immersive realty play Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) has fallen over 70%. The company has been an interesting play since going public in early 2021, but the stock valuation never worked until after this massive selloff. My investment thesis tilts more Bullish on the stock on this weakness below $10.
Matterport For Mobile
After repeatedly telling investors to wait on a better valuation for the spatial data company, Matterport soared to over $37. The thesis didn't appear to be working, but the recent selloff has caused the stock to crater due to massive over valuation.
The good news is that Matterport is a far better company now with the release of the Android 3D capture app in October and the business progressing with an increasing shift towards subscriptions. Matterport capture is now compatible with 74% of Android devices adding over 750 million potential 3D capture devices to the expanding subscriber base.
On the negative side, the company missed Q3'21 revenue targets and only grew revenues 10% during a period where investors expected much faster growth. As the iPhone and Android apps become an easy way to capture building spaces digitally, Matterport is unlikely to sell as much hardware, as in the past.
Matterport grew subscription revenues by an impressive 36% during the September quarter to reach $15.7 million, but the business was hit by flat product sales. For the quarter, product sales were only up marginally to $8.6 million due in a large part to supply constraints. Additionally, the company didn't repeat a $3.0 million license payment from Q3'20.
The business has removed a ton of impediments for enterprises to quickly start modeling spaces in 3D. The company has seen freemium subscriptions take off since launching the iPhone app back in 2020. Matterport is leveraging the freemium flywheel to accelerate users that ultimately turn into paying subs.
At the same time, supply and people constraints are delaying the launch of new subscriptions. Matterport is struggling to hire enough people for their capture-as -a-service business leading to a delay in new enterprise subscriptions relying on the company for capturing spaces. In addition, supply constraints are delaying shipments of the professional Pro 2 cameras used by some clients to capture 3D digital spaces.
In both scenarios, a strong funnel of new subscriptions are being delayed by the inability of Matterport to complete the steps to start enterprise subscriptions. Ultimately though, the Matterport for Mobile app should help to bypass the need for professional services and hardware to kick off the process.
Looking Into 2023
Now that the calendar has rolled into 2022, investors can start valuing Matterport based on forecasted 2023 numbers. After weakness to end 2021, the market is probably under estimating the growth rates of the business in more normal times by 2023.
Matterport ended the quarter with a cash balance of $614 million. The company just redeemed 9.1 million Public warrants at $11.50 per share generating another $104 million in cash pushing the cash balance to over $700 million.
The stock now trades with an EV of ~$2.3 billion for a company with a 3D spatial play eventually returning to growing revenues at forecasted 50% annual clips. The business was once projected to top $300 million in 2023.
Just the net expansion rate alone should contribute 10%+ growth in future years with the rate coming in at 114% in Q3'21. The subscription business was 57% of the total business in the last quarter and the company foresees this amount topping 85% in 2025. In future periods, Matterport won't run into the same lumpy revenue issue when subscription and license revenues account for the vast majority of the business.
As the company starts to capture more of the opportunity in 3D digital realty, the stock will again rally on the more consistent results going forward. The stock is now cheap with the forward EV/S multiple far below 10x.
The ongoing supply constraint issues will hurt Q4'21 sales probably leaking into Q1'22. Matterport probably won't rally much in the short term due to these subpar results.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Matterport is likely to disappoint in the short term. As these supply constraints and staffing challenges are eventually solved or customers lean more into the mobile apps, the business will return to fast subscription growth. Investors will want to lean into the stock in the next few months as these challenges are resolved while Matterport trades at the lows.
