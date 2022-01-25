Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will release earnings this week after the stock slipped below $1,000 last week. In this article, I'll discuss the expectations for the fourth quarter and why this is an important release for Tesla.

Tesla will release fourth-quarter earnings

Tesla is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell and analysts will be looking for some additional catalysts to the recent delivery and production numbers.

The company is set to deliver record revenues and investors will be focused on some key information, such as supply chains and the Cybertruck release.

Market eyes will be on delivery numbers

During the September quarter, Tesla reported production and delivery of 237,823 and 241,391 vehicles, respectively. This accounted for a year-over-year jump of 64% and 73%. The company reported Model 3/Y production and deliveries of 228,882 and 232,102 vehicles, which also marked bumper year-over-year growth of 79% and 87%, respectively.

However, the production and delivery of Model S/X plummeted 47% and 39% on a year-over-year basis to 8,941 and 9,289 units, respectively.

Tesla reported another record-setting fourth-quarter delivery picture for Q4, as green vehicles continue to rise in popularity. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of breakthrough deliveries by the company. The EV leader reported worldwide production and deliveries of 305,840 and 308,600 vehicles, respectively, in the December period, which was much higher than the 179,757 and 180,570 units delivered in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

One headwind for Tesla could be supply chain issues, with Sam Abuelsamid, at Guidehouse Insights, telling Reuters.

“I would not be surprised if Tesla has some significant manufacturing challenges, producing the new vehicle structures and new batteries in high volumes,”

I feel this is an issue that could become common for Tesla in the next few years as the whole vehicle industry is now pivoting to electric and will add demand for semiconductors. That demand could drive up prices and eat away at Tesla's hard-won margins. The company is already raising prices 4-8% in China due to a surge in materials prices and the removal of Chinese subsidies.

Another threat to the picture could come from the continued Chinese play on Taiwan, home to the important Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). China's vehicle makers are also shifting to electric and the country could secure a vital strategic interest if it was to invade Taiwan.

It's a dangerous environment to miss

Tesla's telegraphing of the production and deliveries always leaves them open to disappointment on earnings day.

The market was buoyed by the production figures and Tesla shares recovered to $1,200. However, the company has slipped again as bearishness accompanies the start of the year, and the stock closed under the $1,000 level last week.

As we saw with Netflix last week, the problem for Tesla is not its performance, but the valuation that is handed to it by Wall Street and investors. Musk has expressed surprise at the company's price in the past and, more recently, the surpassing of the $1 trillion market cap.

The market cap slipped through $950 billion last week, but the company is valued at a price/earnings ratio of 306x earnings and price-to-sales of 20x. Investors won't like to hear that Tesla is still well-priced at half of this valuation and it is a dangerous time for shareholders as bearishness grips the market and central banks remove the punchbowl.

I wrote a recent blog post warning of the potential for deeper losses in the stock market and traders should consider the climate ahead of the earnings release.

BofA predicts lower EV market share

Tesla's recent performance has been very impressive, but the company benefited from a first-mover advantage and things will not be so easy in the years ahead.

The entire vehicle manufacturing market is pivoting to electric vehicles due to government policy moves and investment bank Bank of America is offering a "reality check," where it says Tesla's market share in the US could drop to just 19% by 2024.

The bank says that a "slew" of new models arriving on the market could impair Tesla's dominance and force a drop from the current 69%, according to Bloomberg.

“We think 2022 marks the start of commercialization for electric vehicles, with many start-up EV automakers launching/ramping new product and many incumbent automakers also beginning their product launch onslaught,” the bank said.

Tesla will have "lesser market share than traditional carmakers by 2024," the note says. The bank's analysts also predicted that GM and Ford are likely to be the biggest winners at Tesla's expense.

BofA is predicting a total of around 1 million EVs sold in 2022, 1.8 million sold in 2023, and 3 million sold in 2024. There is also potential for price wars to develop and that could further chip away at Tesla's sales.

Tesla's major battery supplier Panasonic will start producing new batteries for Tesla as early as 2023 in Japan. LG Energy Solution also aimed for 2023 production of the 4680 cells, according to Reuters.

The Swedish battery firm Northvolt has added competition on the battery front and will supply to German carmakers BMW and Volkswagen, and Sweden's Volvo.

Analysts focus a lot on Tesla's production capacity, but that is only useful if there is demand for the proposed doubling of manufacturing in Germany and Texas. Tesla has had its time in the sun and I feel that investors should take a harder look at what the next few years could bring for the company.

Cybertruck delayed again, investors suing

An early setback in 2022 is the delay of the company's Cybertruck, which Reuters has said will now be in 2023. The Q1 production is also expected to be limited in that quarter.

Citing a source; it was said that the delay comes as "Tesla is changing features and functions of the electric pickup to make a compelling product as competition heats up in the segment."

Ford said earlier this month that it plans to nearly double annual production capacity for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles ahead of its arrival in the Spring. It wouldn't be unfair to suggest that many consumers will appreciate the traditional design of the Ford, in comparison to the futuristic Cybertruck and this will be the first time Tesla has released a vehicle with stiff competition.

Ford Motors

Elon Musk has said that he will update on the Cybertruck roadmap at this January 26th earnings call.

Meanwhile, Musk is facing a lawsuit over the $13bn paid to Solar City, which shareholders say was a bailout.

The all-stock deal was valued at $2.6 billion in 2016, but the value of Tesla's stock has soared since that time.

Shareholder attorney Lee Rudy urged Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of Delaware's Court of Chancery to order the return of the Tesla stock he received, which would be worth around $13 billion. Musk argues that it would be at least five times the largest ever award in a shareholder lawsuit and a "windfall" for plaintiffs.

If Musk has to surrender the stock it may have a bearing on his 2022 activities, with the founder selling a total of 15.7 million shares, which was around 9.2% of his holdings.

There is risk in the Elon Musk premium

Even the most ardent of Tesla fans must admit that the company benefits from an Elon Musk premium. Investors on social media boards often said that they were backing the man, as much as the product.

The reasoning is that they felt that Elon could pull the rabbit out of the hat at any time and find new ways to monetize the company. In recent months, all we have seen is gimmicky flame throwers, an ugly truck, and an obsession with pumping meme cryptocurrencies. Tesla's stock has a huge premium over other vehicle companies and is at risk of the next market move lower.

I warned this weekend that the US stock indices are at risk of a big correction and this is not the time to hold overvalued stocks.

Musk himself said last year that the stock was overvalued at prices of around $800. The founder was not being humble, he was being realistic and then went on to offload 10% of the stock, while pretending it was a benevolent move.

Conclusion

Tesla investors can take a lap of honor from the company's performance over the last two years as the stock destroyed the doubters and short sellers.

However, investors should be very cautious in this current climate as there is a real risk of a steep correction in stocks. Tesla goes into the current earnings week with the recent deliveries and production data already known. That leaves the company open to a disappointment in other metrics. In bullish markets, investors can be forgiving, but in the current market, it is dangerous. There are also growing risks with competition coming in the EV sector.

A positive earnings picture may give the company a boost, but surrendering the $1,000 level ahead of earnings week may be a red flag.