krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of the prominent names in the smokeable products industry, specializing in products such as combustible cigarettes, machine-made large cigars, and pipe tobacco. Besides the core business, the company also has deep interests in areas such as oral tobacco and innovative tobacco products.

Transition challenges have made the stock more volatile, whilst the ESG angle should not be brushed away

Altria’s paramount goal of this decade is to transition away from combustible products to non-combustible alternatives. The pivot in the long-term strategy is welcome, but the transition is unlikely to be smooth and we’ve already seen plenty of evidence of this so far.

In Dec-2018, Altria acquired a 35% stake in e-vaping entity- JUUL by shedding out $12.8bn; on account of a whole host of regulatory challenges, legal tussles, and market uncertainty, this investment has since been written down and currently only stands at $1.7bn. In the Q3 call, MO management confirmed that a number of applications for its e-vapor products were still pending and “the future of e-vapor is still uncertain”. All in all, JUUL’s 4-week dollar sales which were growing at the 50% levels in 2019, are now only coming in at single-digit levels! Also note that as per the terms of the initial agreement, Altria does not also have the liberty of offloading its shares in JUUL until the end of 2024!

Then you also have issues with the heated tobacco and electronic devices segment, whereby in Sep-21, the International Trade Commission issued a cease-and-desist order banning the importation of IQOS electronic devices, Marlboro heat sticks, and infringing components, as Altria had infringed on two of R.J. Reynolds’ patents. There was a slight possibility of this decision being overturned by the Biden Administration post a 60-day review but that did not come to pass; you can imagine how this disrupts the manufacturing tie-up with PMI, and crucially also the sales and distribution plans that it had in the US. Reportedly, Altria previously had 20,000 customers using the product and refunds will likely be issued; Besides, according to Jefferies, the long-term goal was to get these electronic devices to contribute at least 15% of group sales by 2023. Regardless, the patent disputes don’t end there. RJR had also filed two additional claims with the US and Patent Trademark Office and rulings for this are expected to take place sometime in 2022

Issues such as this are unwelcome and are part of a recurring theme that has enveloped the broad sector over the last few years. As companies such as Altria seek to pivot away from combustible products, tussles over intellectual property will become more commonplace as the contestable tech involved in non-combustible products is a lot more pronounced. As you can see from the image below, until 2015, patent lawsuits per year between tobacco firms were quite minuscule, but have shot up ever since.

Patent litigation cases-Tobacco firms WSJ

I’d like to believe that this has changed the contours of the MO stock and made it a more volatile prospect; prima facie, investors “typically” gravitate towards consumer staple stocks on account of the inherent reliability and stability of business operations, and this filters through to the movements of the stocks. Well, with the MO stock things have been changing and if you run a standard deviation test of monthly returns over the last 5 years, you’d notice how this has picked up over time and is currently closer to the 25% levels (5 years ago this was only around 15%).

SD of monthly returns YCharts

The inability to successfully transition towards a more non-combustible landscape will also continue to sideline the MO stock from the ESG related cohort. This is not a particularly new challenge as it has been around for years, but you can’t ignore the fact that ESG themed vehicles have gained significant traction over the last couple of years and currently hold considerable weight.

Consider something like the Xtrackers S&P500 ESG ETF (SNPE) which came to the bourses in June 2019. In two and a half years, this ETF has accumulated AUM of nearly $800m, has consistently outperformed an ETF that tracks the SPY (SPLG), and crucially, the level of outperformance has widened over time.

S&P500 ESG ETF vs S&P500 YCharts

Pricing strength in the traditional business holding things together

As far as Altria’s traditional business is concerned there’s no getting away from the fact that the overall market pie is just getting smaller over time. Except for 2020, cigarette sales in the US have been on a downward trend over the last two decades; 2021 volumes were positive in H1, but collapsed after the summer; according to Altria, as of 9M-21, both industry volumes and the company’s own volumes were down 5%). Worryingly, also do consider that with the exception of Q2-21, Altria’s own volumes have lagged the market in the last 7 quarters.

Cigarette volumes MO 10K Reports

That said, you have to take your hat off to MO, for its ability to milk its loyal smoke-addicted customer base every now and then. Since Nov-2020, they've now affected four successive price increases aggregating to anything between 0.56-0.6cents per pack (as recently as Dec 12 th, prices have been increased by 0.15-0.2cents per pack).

Average price per pack increases (In cents) CSP Daily News

They've also reportedly been dialing down on promotions which have been rather instrumental in abetting overall price realizations. Unsurprisingly, you have a very strong flow through towards the operating income level (OCI) with margins that were closer to the 55% mark, now trading closer to the 58% mark. In effect, we’ve seen a YoY improvement in OCI margins in 6 out of the past 7 quarters (although the pace of improvement has dipped in recent quarters).

OCI Margin improvements MO's earnings presentations

YCharts does not provide operating margin estimates, but as per the EBITDA margin outlook, margins in FY22 and FY23 are poised to improve even further by 113bps and 177bps respectively. The decline in sales volumes is not ideal, but so long as Altria continues to extract more operating profit per unit sold over time, you can’t have too many complaints.

Hugely compelling distribution angle

This is undoubtedly the most attractive facet of potentially owning the MO stock, and you could even make a case for buying the stock purely on account of the shareholder return angle. Just to put things into perspective, at the current share price, you can lock in a shareholder yield of over 9%, close to the highest it’s been in over a decade, and well above the long-term average of less than 6%!

Shareholder Yield YCharts

It’s very rare to find a company that chooses to distribute 80% of its adjusted diluted EPS as dividends, and to also maintain a dividend growth track record for 52 straight years! These distributions also translate into a stunning dividend yield of 7.15% (above the 5-year average of 6.2%); this is miles ahead of the yield of the Consumer staples select sector ETF (XLP) at 2.3% and the SPY at 1.3%.

Also consider MO’s generosity and alacrity with expanding the buyback war chest; Altria was previously running a $2bn buyback program for much of 2021, but after they sold their St.Michelle Wine Estates in early October for cash proceeds of $1.2bn, they announced an expansion in the buyback program by another $1.5bn, taking the total buyback ammunition to $3.5bn (this is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year). At the end of the Q3 results in late October, the company still had $2.5bn worth of buybacks (of the overall $3.5bn plan) yet to be completed. This works out to roughly ~3% of Altria's market cap.

I think there’s potential for this war chest to be expanded even further this year, but a lot could hinge on what they do with their AB InBev stake which is something of an intriguing prospect ever since it came out of the transfer restriction lockup period in October last year (Altria has held shares in AB InBev since 2016). In October Altria stated that selling its investment in ABI “ at this time” would not maximize long-term shareholder value, but I wonder if they will be looking to change tact sometime this year and offload a part of this. Admittedly the ABI share price has improved by 8-10% since the gap up in October, but it is still below its carrying value. Dividend income from ABI has been subdued in recent years and I don’t see this improving any time soon considering the company is still exceeding its target net debt to EBTIDA of 2x.

Closing thoughts- Is MO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Altria will announce its FY results this week, and the management’s previous guidance was for an adjusted diluted EPS number within the range of $4.58 to $4.62. YCharts estimates are currently closer towards the high end of this range at $4.61. This would imply annual EPS growth of 6% over last year’s figure. Estimates over the next two years imply a business that will likely deliver an EPS CAGR of 5.5% (meanwhile EBITDA margins are poised to expand by nearly 300bps from the expected figure of 57.3% in FY21 to 60.2% in FY23). Given the ongoing slowing volume dynamics, delivering EPS growth of over mid-single digits is no mean feat.

In light of these conditions, I believe the forward P/E valuations of 9.8x don’t appear to be too prohibitive, even though this represents a slight premium over the MO stock’s long-term average of 9.34x.

Forward P/E Ratio-FY23 YCharts

If we look at the standalone MO chart, it’s fair to say that broad bearish sentiment which was evident from June-2017 till the end of 2020 (price action in the shape of a descending channel), looks to have passed. The price broke out of the descending channel at the start of last year and there was an attempt to form some base around the $50-52 levels from March to August 2020, ahead of a potential breakout from there. Unfortunately, this did not come to pass, with some selling witnessed in the next three months. We’ve seen bargain hunters come on board at around the $42-43 levels, and the last two monthly candles have been fairly full-bodied so far (still another week to go in Jan though), implying strong bullish momentum just below the upper end of this consolidation range, which sets things up nicely for another attempt at a breakout. Perhaps the FY results could prove to be a crucial trigger?

MO Monthly Stock Chart Trading View

We can see something similar on the relative strength chart where I’VE juxtaposed the MO stock against other consumer staple peers (XLP); MO used to have considerable weight at one point with a ratio of over 1x versus XLP during FY18. But it’s been quite a slide since then, with the ratio more than halving. But since FY20, we've seen a bottoming out of this ratio and now it looks intriguingly poised close to the sloping boundary. I think at these levels the MO stock offers decent risk-reward compared to other staple stocks.

MO Stock vs Consumer Staples Sector Stockcharts

Thus, to sum up, the overall pie of Altria’s traditional business is getting smaller and the transition to non-combustibles is likely to be filled with plenty of roadblocks, but one shouldn’t underestimate the company’s pricing strength and its generosity and consistency in rewarding its shareholders via distributions (9% shareholder yield which is close to decade-highs). The risk-reward equation on the charts is pretty decent and forward valuations too are far from prohibitive. Given the recent pickup in risk aversion across the markets, you may also see the staple stocks benefit from some additional buying interest. All in all, at current price levels, the MO stock is a BUY.