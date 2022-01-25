Buy The Drop: The Stock Market May Have Bottomed

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks went into freefall in Monday's session as one of the most violent selloffs in years intensified. Relatively high valuations, a rocky start to the earnings season, Fed tightening, geopolitical tensions, and other elements put significant pressure on stocks, causing the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) to drop by around 12.5% from the recent ATHs achieved in the early days of this year.

SPX 1-Year Chart

SPX Chart StockCharts.com

We just witnessed one of the steepest drops in recent years. We have not seen a selloff of a similar magnitude since the market crashed during the height of the coronavirus panic around two years ago. I began warning of an impending correction in early November, right before the top blew off in the technology and high growth market.

Invesco (QQQ) Trust/Nasdaq 100 ETF

QQQ Chart StockCharts.com

The Nasdaq 100 topped out in late November, and after a volatile December, the tech correction culminated in an epic drop. While QQQ declined by 18%, many of the most widely held tech stocks essentially crashed.

Microsoft (MSFT)

MSFT Stock StockCharts.com

One of the most widely held stocks globally, Microsoft declined by 20%. We see that shares got beaten down badly, the stock fell well below its 200-day MA for the first time in years, and the RSI came all the way down to 30, illustrating highly oversold technical conditions. Microsoft also shed about $500 billion in market cap, and the stock's forward P/E came down to 28 from a high of nearly 40 before the decline. The extremely high volume, the sharp reversal from the lows, and the stock's closing at the highs suggest that the worst is probably behind Microsoft now.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

AMD Stock StockCharts.com

AMD truly experienced an epic drop as shares declined by a whopping 35% from the highs in late November. This stock also made a sharp rebound from the correction low that coincides with AMD's 200-day MA. We also saw AMD's RSI drop to 30, and the company's forward P/E ratio came down to 32 from a very frothy 49 before the declines began. The significant repricing of the stock coupled with a sharp reversal from the recent lows implies that AMD is likely very close to a bottom, and the stock is an excellent long-term buy here, in my view.

Nvidia (NVDA)

NVDA Chart StockCharts.com

The higher they climb, the harder they fall certainly applies to Nvidia in this case. This stock had a stellar rise into the stratosphere, and its fall has been just as epic. Nvidia dropped by a staggering 40% from its November top, but shares look far more attractive now. We see a similar technical setup in Nvidia, with the RSI crashing below 30 and the stock briefly falling below its 200-day MA. The company's forward P/E ratio came down to about 40 during the crash, which is much better than the 70 range it was trading at before the recent correction started.

Palantir (PLTR)

PLTR Chart StockCharts.com

Palantir had been melting all year, but shares hit a new low as the tech drop accelerated. Palantir got down to as low as 74% from its 52-week high in the recent selloff. The RSI went below 20, illustrating grossly oversold technical conditions. We also see a similar capitulation style bottom here, with a sharp rebound from extremely lows on heavy volume, followed by a close at the highs of the day. Palantir's forward P/S ratio dropped to nearly 10 in the drastic selloff, coming down significantly from a much higher level. Palantir's collapse has brought shares down close to its 2020 IPO price. This stock likely has a lot of upside potential and could be a good buy here at this point.

Amazon (AMZN)

AMZN Stock StockCharts.com

Amazon is a mega-cap similar to Microsoft, and its shares have had quite the drop since the November highs. The stock was down by 28% from its ATH last year, but we saw a bullish reversal here as well. Amazon's RSI fell close to 20, and the stock rebounded sharply on extremely high volume to close at the highs of the trading session. Amazon's growth story remains robust, and the company's forward P/E contracted from more than 70 to around 50 in the recent decline/ I like Amazon as a long-term play here, and the stock can probably start to move higher again.

Other Names On My List

Alphabet (GOOG), (GOOGL): 18% decline from the top, recent forward P/E ratio at 21, recent RSI around 25.

Facebook (FB): 25% decline from the top, recent forward P/E ratio at 20, recent RSI around 30.

Netflix (NFLX): 50% decline from the top, recent forward P/E ratio at 30, recent RSI around 10.

Broadcom (AVGO): 25% decline from the top, recent forward P/E ratio at 15, recent RSI around 22.

Adobe (ADBE): 31% decline from the top, recent forward P/E ratio at 34, recent RSI around 30.

Signs Of A Bottom

Valuations Have Come Down Notably

We had a textbook 12.5% S&P 500 correction along with an 18% Nasdaq 100 decline. It's been a while since the market had a real correction, but now that the Fed is taking the Fed put away, we can probably see more normal (10-20%) corrections down the line. It's essential to remember that corrections are healthy occurrences in a market and help bring frothy valuations back down to realistic levels.

The forward P/E on the S&P 500 went below 20 during the recent decline, which is now healthy to accumulate stocks. If we look back to a year ago, the S&P 500 was far more expensive, as it was trading at 40 TTM, vs. 27 TTM now.

The Fed Will Probably Wait

The Fed is winding down QE, will likely raise interest rates soon, and the FOMC meeting is this week. Therefore, it seems like a regular phenomenon to see some elevated valuations come down to earth. However, the probability of a rate hike occurring this week is around 5%. Thus, the Fed will probably wait and, provided the steep decline in equities, may come out with a more dovish tone than markets anticipate. We're likely witnessing a sell the rumor, buy the news event as stocks declined into the Fed meeting and should rebound once there's more clarity on what's next. Another factor to consider is that just because the Fed is tightening does not mean we need to have a market meltdown, as a moderate correction may be enough.

Earnings Can Change

We saw relatively soft earnings announcements from some banks and companies like Netflix and others. However, earnings haven't been disastrous. Instead, we've seen slightly lower than anticipated figures from some names. However, earnings season is about to go into full swing, and if big names like Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and other market leaders can show relatively strong results, stocks will have a robust catalyst to turn around and start heading higher again.

Russia Will Not Invade Ukraine

U.S. troops are on alert in Europe, Russia is encircling Ukraine, and it seems like WWIII can break out at any moment. However, the scenario of a Russian invasion is improbable, no matter how much play-time it gets in the media. The situation is tense, but the probability of Russian tanks rolling over the Ukrainian border is very low, in my view. Such a heavy-handed approach could set the Russian economy back 20 years and destabilize an entire region. Russia has a lot more to lose from a Ukraine invasion than the country could ever gain, and I don't see a hot war between the two nations as a viable scenario. Therefore, this geopolitical situation will likely calm down in the coming weeks, which should take more uncertainty out of the market.

We Finally Saw Panic Selling

S&P 500 ETF/SPY (SPY)

SPY Chart StockCharts.com

We saw a very steep slide in SPY during the last few sessions as the most widely-traded ETF cascaded by roughly 10% in just several days. We also saw extremely high volume in the previous couple of sessions, culminating in a panic-like decline with approximately five times the average daily volume. We also saw the RSI dip below 30 and a fall through the 200-day MA. It appears that we witnessed some panic selling at the end of the recent decline. Moreover, we saw a sharp rebound off the lows on extremely high volume, followed by a close on the session's highs. This type of price action is typical for a correction bottom.

The VIX

The VIX StockCharts.com

The VIX exploded to its highest in about a year, briefly touching around the 40 levels. This type of spike is rarely sustainable, and since we're not in a recession likely marks a top in the fear index and the subsequent bottom for the S&P 500's decline.

How I Profited From The Declines

It's not always easy to profit from a market in decline. However, I spotted the top early and took several measures to protect my gains and make money from the market's slide. I came into the year with a significant cash position of about 32%. Moreover, since I was skeptical of high-growth tech names back in November, I shifted to more value-oriented stocks to start the year. Perhaps most importantly, I implemented hedges on most of my higher-risk stock positions. Primarily, I used the sell call/buy put (spread strategy) that I discussed in multiple articles and group chat at The Financial Prophet. Specific options returned 5-10X (more in some cases) in several weeks. I closed out most hedging positions in Monday's panic-like early-day decline.