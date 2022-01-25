undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Energy stocks are on a tear to start the year. And to make matters worse for the new generation of investors, energy is materially outperforming tech.

But there's a caveat to all extreme moves: They tend to pause every once in a while.

Looking at the broader macro landscape, the move in energy vs. tech is record-setting. But like all trends, they tend to have periods of immense volatility. For those of you that understand why tech stocks are selling off: 1) overvaluation + 2) Fed increasing interest rates. Others in the tech camp may not see it that way.

These tendencies to fight against the prevailing trend (from the consensus) are why it's so hard for the trend at the start to keep going down in the direction it should go down in.

As a result, we suspect growth stocks and the trashy tech stocks may be staging a near-term reversal rally now. We think given where oil prices are, energy stocks should do just fine given the immense amounts of free cash flows they are generating. In addition, physical oil market signals remain strong suggesting any pullback in oil to be very short-lived.

Either way though, markets have a tendency to be extremely volatile during these time periods, so we recommend the following course of action:

If you are short lackluster tech stocks like ARKK, start to cover your shorts and take profits. If you're long energy stock options or have excessive leverage, we recommend reducing position sizing. Depending on your risk appetite, we recommend some cash positions in order to buy any possible dips on the horizon.

If you are fully invested and have no desire to avoid near-term drawdowns (willing to pay that price), we suggest you do absolutely nothing. Sit back and watch the show unfold, but be sure that you're emotionally OK to pay that price.

We think this rotation is going to be choppy, and the strong believers aren't folding just yet. As a result, we will get violent reversals here and there. But the trend is clear: Energy (XLE) will keep outperforming tech (XLK) on both an absolute and relative basis. For those looking to reduced levered positions near-term, now is a good time.