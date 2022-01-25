Energy Stocks Trash Tech To Start The Year, But A Bit Of Caution Needed Near Term
Summary
- The energy sector is pouncing tech to start the year.
- But like all extreme moves, there tend to be violent swings.
- We think the right course of action is to take profits on the shorts and reduce levered positions on energy (options, margins, etc.).
- The trend is clear, however, energy should continue to outperform against tech.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Energy stocks are on a tear to start the year. And to make matters worse for the new generation of investors, energy is materially outperforming tech.
But there's a caveat to all extreme moves: They tend to pause every once in a while.
Looking at the broader macro landscape, the move in energy vs. tech is record-setting. But like all trends, they tend to have periods of immense volatility. For those of you that understand why tech stocks are selling off: 1) overvaluation + 2) Fed increasing interest rates. Others in the tech camp may not see it that way.
These tendencies to fight against the prevailing trend (from the consensus) are why it's so hard for the trend at the start to keep going down in the direction it should go down in.
As a result, we suspect growth stocks and the trashy tech stocks may be staging a near-term reversal rally now. We think given where oil prices are, energy stocks should do just fine given the immense amounts of free cash flows they are generating. In addition, physical oil market signals remain strong suggesting any pullback in oil to be very short-lived.
Either way though, markets have a tendency to be extremely volatile during these time periods, so we recommend the following course of action:
- If you are short lackluster tech stocks like ARKK, start to cover your shorts and take profits.
- If you're long energy stock options or have excessive leverage, we recommend reducing position sizing.
- Depending on your risk appetite, we recommend some cash positions in order to buy any possible dips on the horizon.
If you are fully invested and have no desire to avoid near-term drawdowns (willing to pay that price), we suggest you do absolutely nothing. Sit back and watch the show unfold, but be sure that you're emotionally OK to pay that price.
We think this rotation is going to be choppy, and the strong believers aren't folding just yet. As a result, we will get violent reversals here and there. But the trend is clear: Energy (XLE) will keep outperforming tech (XLK) on both an absolute and relative basis. For those looking to reduced levered positions near-term, now is a good time.
Thank you for reading this article. We launched our oil trading portfolio in 2019. The oil trading portfolio is designed to take advantage of short-term long/short oil and energy stock trades in the market. For readers interested in our positioning along with real-time trades, click here to see for yourself.
Here's how we did in 2021:
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.