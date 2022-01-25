Natural Gas Fundamentals Remain Tight But Weather Models Are Trending Bearish
Summary
- Natural gas fundamentals remain tight with lower 48 production still offline by ~3 Bcf/d.
- EOS is currently projected at 1.595 Tcf.
- Natural gas prices are holding up well with the latest heating demand in the near term, but the weather outlook starts to trend bearish in February.
- We see prices pulling back to $3.6 if the bearish outlook holds.
Storage Outlook
Natural gas storage draws were revised higher today as fundamentals remain very tight while weather models trended bearishly. For the week ending 1/21, we have a draw of -210 Bcf.
EOS remains unchanged at 1.595 Tcf as we see the bearish weather on the horizon impacting storage draws.
Supply/demand remains very tight at -2.89 Bcf/d. But this will surely loosen once the weather turns warmer than normal.
Weather Outlook
Weather models showed an increase in near-term heating demand, but the 10-15 day is now firmly bearish.
As you can see in the latest weather model update, the 10-15 day and the 15-day is trending very bearishly. We're surprised to see prices still holding up so well. We suspect the fact that Lower 48 production remains offline by ~4 Bcf/d has something to do with that.
This January is going to be one of the coldest Januarys since 2000. As a result, the weather will dramatically impact every energy producer in North America. The production outage will likely last to mid-February.
As for trading natural gas, if this weather outlook continues to hold, we see prices falling to $3.6/MMBtu. Look for us to enter a KOLD trade if this weather model holds up.
Fundamentals Remain Very Tight as Lower 48 Production Remains Offline
A large part of the tightness in the natural gas market is attributed to the lower production volumes we are seeing. The colder than normal weather in January has severely impacted production. We estimate close to ~70 to ~80 Bcf of gas has been impacted by the lower volumes.
Canadian gas net imports have also failed to offset the decline as Canada faces its own gas shortage.
On the demand side, total gas demand reached an all-time high this weekend. LNG exports remain near all-time highs, and other demand drivers like power burn and industrial are performing very strongly.
But with the colder than normal weather going away, we will need to see how much stronger the structural demand factors impact fundamentals. We suspect we will still be tight, but prices will likely pull back as a result of the loss in heating demand.
